Azerbaijan To Be Represented By 14 Judokas At Zagreb Grand Prix
According to the official registration list of the International Judo Federation (IJF), the Azerbaijani team comprises 10 men and four women.
The country's judokas will compete in 10 weight categories, with the tournament offering an opportunity to earn ranking points towards qualification for the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.
The men's team will be coached by Elkhan Mammadov and Robert Krawczyk, while Amina Abdellatif will head the women's team.
Women's team:
48 kg - Konul Aliyeva;
52 kg - Gultaj Mammadaliyeva;
70 kg - Sudaba Aghayeva;
Over 78 kg - Madina Kaisinova.
Men's team:
60 kg - Murad Muradli;
66 kg - Turan Bayramov, Nizami Imranov;
73 kg - Nariman Mirzayev, Rufat Shovlatov;
90 kg - Murad Fatiyev, Vugar Talibov;
100 kg - Ajdar Baghirov;
Over 100 kg - Ushangi Kokauri, Kenan Nasibov.
A total of 518 athletes from 70 countries are expected to compete in the Zagreb tournament, which is part of the IJF World Tour.
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