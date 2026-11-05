Globus Maritime Limited Announces The Delivery Of A 2026-Built Ultramax Dry Bulk Vessel“Glbs Thalia,” Expanding Fleet To Eleven Vessels

The M/V“Glbs Thalia” was built at the Nihon Shipyard Co in Japan and has a carrying capacity of approximately 64,000 DWT.

Athanasios Feidakis President and CEO of Globus Commented:

“We are pleased to announce the successful delivery of our fifth Ultramax newbuilding from a reputable shipbuilder, marking another significant milestone in the ongoing renewal and modernization of our fleet.

“As previously highlighted, the addition of this modern, fuel-efficient vessel further strengthens our operational capabilities, improves overall fleet efficiency and reinforces our competitive position in the global dry bulk shipping market.

“Our fleet renewal strategy continues to remain firmly focused on investing in high-quality, commercially competitive tonnage well positioned to meet the evolving demands of the global shipping industry.

“We remain focused on disciplined growth and the selective expansion of our fleet, ensuring that every investment supports long-term value creation, operational efficiency, and sustainable business performance.

“The delivery of our fifth Ultramax vessel reflects our continued commitment to strategic fleet development, operational excellence and the creation of lasting value for our shareholders.”

Following this acquisition, the fleet of Globus comprises of eleven dry bulk carriers with a total carrying capacity of approximately 808,622 DWT.

About Globus Maritime Limited

Globus is an integrated dry bulk shipping company that provides marine transportation services worldwide and presently owns, operates and manages a fleet of ten dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina and other dry bulk cargoes internationally. Globus' subsidiaries own and operate ten vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 808,622 DWT and a weighted average age of about 7.5 years as of November 5, 2026.

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