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Barfresh To Announce Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 16, 2026


Date: 2026-11-05 04:18:13

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (the“Company” or“Barfresh”) (Nasdaq: BRFH), a provider of frozen, ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, today announced that it will announce third quarter results on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 1:30 pm Pacific Time (4:30 pm Eastern Time). Listeners can dial (844) 826-3033 in North America, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-5185.

A telephonic playback will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes and will be available through Monday, November 30, 2026. Listeners in North America can dial (844) 512-2921, and international listeners can dial (412) 317-6671. Passcode is 10212711.

Interested parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the company's website at in the Investors-Presentations section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group Inc. (Nasdaq: BRFH) is a developer, manufacturer and distributor of ready-to-blend and ready-to-drink beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes, primarily for the education market, foodservice industry and restaurant chains, delivered as fully prepared individual portions or single serving and bulk formats for on-site preparation. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations
John Mills
ICR
646-277-1254
...

Deirdre Thomson
ICR
646-277-1283
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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