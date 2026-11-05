Kodiak AI Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Secures Landmark Unsupervised Autonomous Trucking Agreement As Company Nears Long-Haul Launch
| Kodiak AI, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par values; unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|30,883
|$
|50,761
|Marketable securities
|82,761
|69,908
|Accounts receivable
|277
|879
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,788
|4,464
|Total current assets
|119,709
|126,012
|Restricted cash
|950
|1,450
|Property and equipment, net
|32,777
|26,553
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|4,890
|5,261
|Other assets
|178
|131
|Total assets
|$
|158,504
|$
|159,407
|Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|272
|$
|1,455
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|18,099
|11,354
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|2,018
|1,916
|Debt, current portion
|666
|1,065
|Second lien loans
|12,632
|10,872
|Total current liabilities
|33,687
|26,662
|Debt, net of current portion
|29,410
|29,878
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|3,099
|3,584
|Common stock warrants
|19,521
|158,346
|Other liabilities
|973
|804
|Total liabilities
|86,690
|219,274
|Commitments and contingencies
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock
|Series A cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock, par value $0.0001
|223,185
|223,185
|Stockholders' deficit
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value
|20
|17
|Additional paid-in capital
|636,005
|570,578
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(108
|)
|22
|Accumulated deficit
|(787,288
|)
|(853,669
|)
|Total stockholders' deficit
|(151,371
|)
|(283,052
|)
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders' deficit
|$
|158,504
|$
|159,407
| Kodiak AI, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|$
|2,969
|$
|770
|$
|8,298
|$
|2,744
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|25,422
|13,452
|65,674
|35,804
|General and administrative
|14,532
|9,177
|39,391
|21,463
|Truck and freight operations
|11,507
|6,627
|30,461
|16,102
|Sales and marketing
|1,886
|1,483
|4,679
|3,290
|Total operating expenses
|53,347
|30,739
|140,205
|76,659
|Loss from operations
|(50,378
|)
|(29,969
|)
|(131,907
|)
|(73,915
|)
|Other (expenses) income:
|Interest expense
|(922
|)
|(941
|)
|(2,727
|)
|(3,365
|)
|Interest income and other, net
|1,107
|(3,018
|)
|1,633
|(2,555
|)
|Loss on issuance of equity instruments
|-
|(210,722
|)
|-
|(210,722
|)
|Change in fair value of common stock warrants
|78,213
|-
|201,151
|-
|Change in fair value of second lien loans
|(607
|)
|(21,784
|)
|(1,760
|)
|(23,938
|)
|Change in fair value of simple agreements for future equity
|-
|2,473
|-
|(190,075
|)
|Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities
|-
|(5,974
|)
|-
|(7,272
|)
|Total other (expenses) income, net
|77,791
|(239,966
|)
|198,297
|(437,927
|)
|Net (loss) income before income taxes
|27,413
|(269,935
|)
|66,390
|(511,842
|)
|Income tax benefit (expense)
|1
|-
|(9
|)
|(4
|)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|27,414
|$
|(269,935
|)
|$
|66,381
|$
|(511,846
|)
|Unrealized (losses) gains on marketable securities, net of tax
|10
|-
|(130
|)
|-
|Comprehensive (loss) income
|$
|27,424
|$
|(269,935
|)
|$
|66,251
|$
|(511,846
|)
|Net (loss) income
|$
|27,414
|$
|(269,935
|)
|$
|66,381
|$
|(511,846
|)
|Adjustments to net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders1
|(6,885
|)
|-
|(59,014
|)
|-
|Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders
|$
|20,529
|$
|(269,935
|)
|$
|7,367
|$
|(511,846
|)
|Net loss per common share, basic1
|$
|0.11
|$
|(3.89
|)
|$
|0.04
|$
|(8.13
|)
|Net loss per common share, diluted1
|$
|0.09
|$
|(3.89
|)
|$
|(1.03
|)
|$
|(8.13
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic
|194,506
|69,405
|186,098
|62,978
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted
|227,558
|69,405
|188,085
|62,978
|___________________________
|1Net (loss) income per common share for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 reflects total adjustments of $6.9 million and $13.0 million, respectively, consisting of cumulative preferred dividends, undistributed earnings to participating securities, and, for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, a $46.1 million non-cash deemed dividend from a conversion price adjustment. Net income attributable to common stockholders used in calculating basic net income per share was $20.5 million and $7.4 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively. Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders used in calculating diluted net (loss) income per share was $20.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2026, and a net loss of $192.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2026, which reflects the deduction of $201.2 million in fair value gains on common stock warrants.
| Kodiak AI, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands; unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Operating activities:
|Net (loss) income
|$
|66,381
|$
|(511,846
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,949
|2,124
|Stock-based compensation
|21,229
|10,136
|Non-cash lease expense
|1,588
|1,372
|Accretion of discount on marketable securities
|(1,057
|)
|-
|Transaction costs allocated to common stock warrants
|1,984
|3,223
|Change in fair value of second lien loans
|1,760
|23,938
|Change in fair value of simple agreements for future equity
|-
|190,075
|Change in fair value of redeemable convertible preferred stock warrant liabilities
|-
|7,272
|Change in fair value of common stock warrants
|(201,151
|)
|-
|Loss on issuance of equity instruments
|-
|210,722
|Non-cash interest expense
|346
|641
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment, net
|(88
|)
|130
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|602
|574
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(195
|)
|(2,596
|)
|Other assets
|(47
|)
|-
|Accounts payable
|(185
|)
|(239
|)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|6,440
|(4,589
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,566
|)
|(1,369
|)
|Other liabilities
|169
|216
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(98,841
|)
|(70,216
|)
|Investing activities:
|Proceeds from maturities of marketable securities
|92,267
|-
|Proceeds from sales of property and equipment
|684
|-
|Purchases of marketable securities
|(104,193
|)
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(12,246
|)
|(11,881
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(23,488
|)
|(11,881
|)
|Financing activities:
|Repayment of debt
|(1,213
|)
|(11,776
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of second lien loans
|-
|43,865
|Proceeds from issuance of simple agreements for future equity
|-
|23,660
|Proceeds from issuance of Series A cumulative redeemable convertible preferred stock
|-
|145,000
|Proceeds from the reverse recapitalization, net of transaction costs
|-
|26,239
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in connection with a private placement
|100,000
|-
|Proceeds from exercise of stock options
|2,035
|1,221
|Proceeds from exercise of common stock warrants
|7,156
|-
|Payments of offering costs
|(5,527
|)
|(16,618
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|102,451
|211,591
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(19,878
|)
|129,494
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|52,211
|18,159
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|32,333
|$
|147,653
| Kodiak AI, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
(In thousands; unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Research and development expense reconciliation:
|GAAP research and development
|$
|25,422
|$
|13,452
|$
|65,674
|$
|35,804
|Stock-based compensation
|(3,789
|)
|(2,228
|)
|(8,985
|)
|(5,148
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development
|$
|21,633
|$
|11,224
|$
|56,689
|$
|30,656
|General and administrative expense reconciliation:
|GAAP general and administrative
|$
|14,532
|$
|9,177
|$
|39,391
|$
|21,463
|Stock-based compensation
|(4,182
|)
|(2,475
|)
|(10,296
|)
|(3,952
|)
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|10,350
|$
|6,702
|$
|29,095
|$
|17,511
|Truck and freight operations expense reconciliation:
|GAAP truck and freight operations
|$
|11,507
|$
|6,627
|$
|30,461
|$
|16,102
|Stock-based compensation
|(327
|)
|(152
|)
|(687
|)
|(329
|)
|Non-GAAP truck and freight operations
|$
|11,180
|$
|6,475
|$
|29,774
|$
|15,773
|Sales and marketing expense reconciliation:
|GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|1,886
|$
|1,483
|$
|4,679
|$
|3,290
|Stock-based compensation
|(528
|)
|(390
|)
|(1,261
|)
|(707
|)
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|1,358
|$
|1,093
|$
|3,418
|$
|2,583
|Total operating expenses reconciliation:
|GAAP operating expenses
|$
|53,347
|$
|30,739
|$
|140,205
|$
|76,659
|Stock-based compensation
|(8,826
|)
|(5,245
|)
|(21,229
|)
|(10,136
|)
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|$
|44,521
|$
|25,494
|$
|118,976
|$
|66,523
|Loss from operations reconciliation:
|GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(50,378
|)
|$
|(29,969
|)
|$
|(131,907
|)
|$
|(73,915
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|8,826
|5,245
|21,229
|10,136
|Non-GAAP loss from operations
|$
|(41,552
|)
|$
|(24,724
|)
|$
|(110,678
|)
|$
|(63,779
|)
Kodiak AI, Inc.
Selected Cash Flow Information
(In thousands; unaudited)
Reconciliation of cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|GAAP net cash used in operating activities
|$
|(35,222
|)
|$
|(33,357
|)
|$
|(98,841
|)
|$
|(70,216
|)
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(2,782
|)
|(6,645
|)
|(12,246
|)
|(11,881
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(38,004
|)
|$
|(40,002
|)
|$
|(111,087
|)
|$
|(82,097
|)
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