T3 Defense Delivers A UAV Command & Control Center To Bluebird Aero Systems

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) (“T3 Defense” or the“Company”), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Rimon Agencies Ltd. (“Rimon”), has delivered a mobile command-and-control (C2) container to BlueBird Aero Systems Ltd. (“BlueBird”), an Israeli developer and manufacturer of micro, mini and tactical unmanned aerial systems (UAS), including hybrid fixed-wing VTOL UAVs.









A Ground Control Station That Moves with the Mission

Rimon engineered the container as a fully integrated, self-sustaining operating environment. The delivered configuration brings together on-board power system, elevated masts for communications and data-link antennas and complete communications infrastructure, together with operator workstations, environmental control/air-conditioning.

The platform is designed to complement tactical, portable ground control equipment by providing a sustained operating base for extended-duration missions, larger operating crews and the control of UAV and VTOL platforms on land and, where required, in maritime and coastal environments.

BlueBird's UAS, including its hybrid fixed-wing VTOL platforms, are in operational use in Israel and worldwide, and the company maintains a strategic partnership with Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI).

This delivery is part of the strategic announcement of mobile UAV and C-UAV platform line Rimon introduced in August 2026.

“UAV manufacturers build the aircraft; our role is to build everything the operator needs on the ground to fly it, sustain it and stay connected,” said Itamar Shimoni, Chief Executive Officer of Rimon.“For BlueBird, we brought power systems, masts and communications into one container that is ready to operate as soon as it is in place. We see growing interest from UAV developers and operators, in Israel and abroad, who need their ground control to be as mobile as their aircraft.”

“In August we introduced Rimon's platform line to give drone and counter-drone programs the mobile infrastructure they need to operate anywhere,” said Menny Shalom, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of T3 Defense.“In October we delivered the first C2 vehicle under that line to B.K. Vision Ltd., a leading Israeli provider of homeland security services, and today we are delivering a ground control container to BlueBird, an established Israeli UAV manufacturer. Two deliveries, to two very different customers, show the breadth of demand for this line. Each delivery widens the range of customers Rimon serves, from homeland security operators to aircraft developers, and supports our goal of building a repeatable, configurable product business around mission-critical ground infrastructure.”

About Rimon

Rimon is a bespoke engineering and systems integration company that develops mission-ready infrastructure platforms for defense, homeland security, and emergency response operations. The company imports, distributes, and upgrades mobile power systems, elevated sensor masts, and builds integrated mission vehicles that support surveillance, communications, and command systems operating in environments where permanent infrastructure is unavailable. By engineering systems around real operational requirements, Rimon enables critical technologies to be deployed rapidly and operate reliably in demanding field conditions.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value. For more information, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated capabilities, configurations, uses and availability of the ground control container and the other platforms described herein; expected demand from UAV manufacturers, defense and homeland security customers; the potential for follow-on, additional or recurring orders from the customer or other parties; the potential for integration and cross-selling across T3 Defense's portfolio companies; and the Company's growth and acquisition strategy. These statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: the risk that a single delivery is not indicative of future orders; the absence of any agreement or commitment by the customer for additional units; customer acceptance, qualification and testing requirements; procurement timing and program funding; dependence on a limited number of customers and customer concentration; manufacturing execution, capacity and supply-chain risks, including the availability of components; competitive and geopolitical conditions, including conditions in Israel; the Company's liquidity and capital resources; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements; the integration of acquired businesses; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, except as required by law.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at