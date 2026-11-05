Focalthericstm Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Date:
|Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time
|Domestic:
|1-833-419-0865
|International:
|1-785-838-9333
|Passcode:
|FOCAL
|Webcast:
About FocalTherics
A recognized global leader in robotic focal therapy, FocalTherics develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices worldwide to treat various conditions using proprietary focused ultrasound technology. The Company's flagship platform, Focal One Robotic HIFU, combines advanced imaging, real-time treatment planning, robotic precision, and HIFU technology to deliver personalized focal therapy designed to optimize clinical outcomes while preserving quality of life.
Forward-Looking Statements
In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the“Securities Act”) or Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which may be identified by words such as“believe,”“can,”“contemplate,”“could,”“plan,”“intend,”“is designed to,”“may,”“might,”“potential,”“objective,”“target,”“project,”“predict,”“forecast,”“ambition,”“guideline,”“should,”“will,”“estimate,”“expect” and“anticipate,” or the negative of these and similar expressions, which reflect our views about future events and financial performance. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved, and include statements such as quote from our Chief Executive Officer and our narrowed financial performance guidance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and our ability to successfully discontinue and wind down our lithotripsy and distribution divisions, as well as risks associated with the current worldwide inflationary environment, the uncertain worldwide economic, political and financial environment, geopolitical instability, climate change and pandemics, or other public health crises, and their related impact on our business operations, including their impacts across our businesses or demand for our devices and services.
Other factors that may cause such a difference may also include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Other than required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon information, assumptions and estimates available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete.
Investor Contact
Louisa Smith
Gilmartin Group
...
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share data)
|Three Months Ended:
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|$US
|$US
|Sales of goods
|6,489
|4,895
|Sales of RPP and leases
|2,367
|2,216
|Sales of spare parts and services
|972
|717
|TOTAL NET SALES
|9,828
|7,828
|Other revenues
|-
|(0)
|TOTAL REVENUES
|9,828
|7,828
|Cost of sales
|(4,776)
|(4,181)
|GROSS PROFIT
|5,053
|3,647
|Research & development expenses
|(2,458)
|(2,303)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(10,371)
|(8,014)
|Total operating expenses
|(12,829)
|(10,316)
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(7,777)
|(6,669)
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(559)
|(60)
|Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrants liability
|2,596
|-
|Currency exchange gains (loss), net
|467
|85
|LOSS BEFORE TAXES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|(5,272)
|(6,645)
|Income tax (expense) credit, net from continuing operations
|(15)
|(16)
|LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|(5,287)
|(6,661)
|Income(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|825
|721
|NET LOSS
|(4,462)
|(5,940)
|Loss per share – Basic and diluted
|(0.10)
|(0.16)
|Average number of shares used in computation of EPS - basic and dilutive
|42,625,694
|37,438,630
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share data)
|Nine Months Ended:
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|$US
|$US
|Sales of goods
|24,272
|15,081
|Sales of RPP and leases
|7,617
|6,315
|Sales of spare parts and services
|2,736
|2,441
|TOTAL REVENUES
|34,624
|23,838
|Cost of sales
|(16,271)
|(12,170)
|GROSS PROFIT
|18,353
|11,667
|Research & development expenses
|(7,242)
|(6,951)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(34,945)
|(24,753)
|Total operating expenses
|(42,186)
|(31,704)
|LOSS FROM OPERATIONS
|(23,834)
|(20,037)
|Interest (expense) income, net
|(1,710)
|(142)
|Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrants liability
|(4,254)
|-
|Currency exchange gains (loss), net
|544
|(579)
|LOSS BEFORE TAXES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|(29,254)
|(20,757)
|Income tax (expense) credit, net from continuing operations
|(40)
|(39)
|LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS
|(29,294)
|(20,796)
|Income(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax
|1,263
|1,006
|NET LOSS
|(28,032)
|(19,790)
|Loss per share – Basic and diluted
|(0.71)
|(0.53)
|Average number of shares used in computation of EPS - basic and dilutive
|39,227,611
|37,417,439
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|$US
|$US
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|56,269
|20,452
|Accounts receivable, net
|10,177
|14,948
|Inventory
|8,329
|7,770
|Other current assets
|2,681
|2,439
|Total current assets of discontinued operations
|17,328
|11,555
|TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|94,784
|57,164
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|9,052
|8,789
|Goodwill
|732
|757
|Other non-current assets
|6,149
|6,181
|Total non-current assets of discontinued operations
|-
|6,106
|TOTAL ASSETS
|110,717
|78,997
|Accounts payable & other accrued liabilities
|17,857
|17,436
|Deferred revenues, current portion
|7,326
|6,452
|Short term borrowing
|426
|4,386
|Other current liabilities
|1,318
|3,005
|Total current liabilities of discontinued operations
|9,143
|5,862
|TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|36,070
|37,141
|Obligations under operating and finance leases non-current
|615
|1,183
|Long-term debt, non-current
|35,233
|15,903
|Deferred revenues, non-current
|898
|768
|Other long-term liabilities
|1,963
|1,632
|Total non-current liabilities of discontinued operations
|-
|2,957
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|74,779
|59,584
|TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY
|35,938
|19,413
|TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|110,717
|78,997
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|($US)
|($US)
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|(28,032)
|(19,790)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash generated by (used in) operating activities(1)
|12,450
|5,136
|OPERATING CASH FLOW
|(15,582)
|(14,654)
|Increase/Decrease in operating assets and liabilities
|4,895
|699
|NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|(10,687)
|(13,955)
|Additions to capitalized assets produced by the company and other capital expenditures
|(3,361)
|(4,002)
|NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|(3,361)
|(4,002)
|NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|50,707
|(2,847)
|NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(842)
|2,217
|NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|35,817
|(18,587)
(1)including share-based compensation expenses for $2,359 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and $1,746 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as well as warrant fair value adjustment of $3,036 thousand related to Tranche A and $839 thousand related to Tranche B for the nine months ended September 30, 2026
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
nine months ended September 30, 2026
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Nine months ended
|HIFU
|Reconciling
|Total After
|September 30, 2026
|Division
|Items
|Consolidation
|Sales of goods
|24,272
|-
|24,272
|Sales of RPP and leases
|7,617
|-
|7,617
|Sales of spare parts and services
|2,736
|-
|2,736
|TOTAL REVENUES
|34,624
|-
|34,624
|GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales)
|18,353
|53.0
|%
|-
|18,353
|53.0
|%
|Research & development expenses
|(7,242)
|-
|(7,242)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(29,046)
|(5,899)
|(34,945)
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|(17,935)
|(5,899)
|(23,834)
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
three months ended September 30, 2026
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Three months ended
|HIFU
|Reconciling
|Total After
|September 30, 2026
|Division
|Items
|Consolidation
|Sales of goods
|6,489
|-
|6,489
|Sales of RPP and leases
|2,367
|-
|2,367
|Sales of spare parts and services
|972
|-
|972
|TOTAL REVENUES
|9,828
|(0)
|9,828
|GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales)
|5,053
|51.4
|%
|(0)
|5,053
|51.4
|%
|Research & development expenses
|(2,458)
|-
|(2,458)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(8,737)
|(1,634)
|(10,371)
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|(6,142)
|(1,634)
|(7,777)
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
three months ended June 30, 2026
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Three months ended
|HIFU
|Reconciling
|Total After
|June 30, 2026
|Division
|Items
|Consolidation
|Sales of goods
|9,527
|-
|9,527
|Sales of RPP and leases
|2,758
|-
|2,758
|Sales of spare parts and services
|918
|-
|918
|TOTAL REVENUES
|13,202
|-
|13,202
|GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales)
|7,338
|55.6
|%
|-
|7,338
|55.6
|%
|Research & development expenses
|(2,317)
|-
|(2,317)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(10,869)
|(2,185)
|(13,054)
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|(5,848)
|(2,185)
|(8,033)
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
three months ended March 31, 2026
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Three months ended
|HIFU
|Reconciling
|Total After
|March 31, 2026
|Division
|Items
|Consolidation
|Sales of goods
|8,256
|-
|8,256
|Sales of RPP and leases
|2,492
|-
|2,492
|Sales of spare parts and services
|845
|-
|845
|TOTAL REVENUES
|11,593
|-
|11,593
|GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales)
|5,962
|51.4
|%
|-
|5,962
|51.4
|%
|Research & development expenses
|(2,467)
|-
|(2,467)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(9,439)
|(2,080)
|(11,520)
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|(5,944)
|(2,080)
|(8,024)
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
twelve months ended December 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Twelve months ended
|HIFU
|Reconciling
|Total After
|December 31, 2025
|Division
|Items
|Consolidation
|Sales of goods
|24,857
|-
|24,857
|Sales of RPP and leases
|8,791
|-
|8,791
|Sales of spare parts and services
|3,703
|-
|3,703
|TOTAL REVENUES
|37,351
|-
|37,351
|GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales)
|17,978
|48.1
|%
|-
|17,978
|48.1
|%
|Research & development expenses
|(8,909)
|-
|(8,909)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(29,748)
|(5,843)
|(35,591)
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|(20,679)
|(5,843)
|(26,522)
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
three months ended December 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Three months ended
|HIFU
|Reconciling
|Total After
|December 31, 2025
|Division
|Items
|Consolidation
|Sales of goods
|9,776
|-
|9,776
|Sales of RPP and leases
|2,476
|-
|2,476
|Sales of spare parts and services
|1,262
|-
|1,262
|TOTAL REVENUES
|13,513
|(0)
|13,513
|GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales)
|6,311
|46.7
|%
|(0)
|6,311
|46.7
|%
|Research & development expenses
|(1,958)
|-
|(1,958)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(8,514)
|(2,324)
|(10,838)
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|(4,161)
|(2,324)
|(6,485)
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
three months ended September 30, 2025
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Three months ended
|HIFU
|Reconciling
|Total After
|September 30, 2025
|Division
|Items
|Consolidation
|Sales of goods
|4,895
|-
|4,895
|Sales of RPP and leases
|2,216
|-
|2,216
|Sales of spare parts and services
|717
|-
|717
|TOTAL REVENUES
|7,828
|-
|7,828
|GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales)
|3,647
|46.6
|%
|-
|3,647
|46.6
|%
|Research & development expenses
|(2,303)
|-
|(2,303)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(6,756)
|(1,258)
|(8,014)
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|(5,412)
|(1,258)
|(6,669)
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
three months ended June 30, 2025
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Three months ended
|HIFU
|Reconciling
|Total After
|June 30, 2025
|Division
|Items
|Consolidation
|Sales of goods
|6,385
|-
|6,385
|Sales of RPP and leases
|2,155
|-
|2,155
|Sales of spare parts and services
|969
|-
|969
|TOTAL REVENUES
|9,509
|-
|9,509
|GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales)
|4,863
|51.1
|%
|-
|4,863
|51.1
|%
|Research & development expenses
|(2,291)
|-
|(2,291)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(8,036)
|(1,158)
|(9,194)
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|(5,465)
|(1,158)
|(6,623)
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
three months ended March 31, 2025
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Three months ended
|HIFU
|Reconciling
|Total After
|March 31, 2025
|Division
|Items
|Consolidation
|Sales of goods
|3,800
|-
|3,800
|Sales of RPP and leases
|1,945
|-
|1,945
|Sales of spare parts and services
|755
|-
|755
|TOTAL REVENUES
|6,500
|-
|6,500
|GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales)
|3,158
|48.6
|%
|-
|3,158
|48.6
|%
|Research & development expenses
|(2,358)
|-
|(2,358)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(6,441)
|(1,104)
|(7,545)
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|(5,641)
|(1,104)
|(6,745)
EDAP TMS S.A.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION
twelve months ended December 31, 2024
(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)
|Twelve months ended
|HIFU
|Reconciling
|Total After
|December 31, 2024
|Division
|Items
|Consolidation
|Sales of goods
|16,046
|-
|16,046
|Sales of RPP and leases
|6,789
|-
|6,789
|Sales of spare parts and services
|2,967
|-
|2,967
|TOTAL REVENUES
|25,803
|-
|25,803
|GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales)
|13,283
|51.5
|%
|-
|13,283
|51.5
|%
|Research & development expenses
|(7,245)
|-
|(7,245)
|Selling, general & administrative expenses
|(24,936)
|(4,585)
|(29,520)
|OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)
|(18,897)
|(4,585)
|(23,482)
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