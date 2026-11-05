(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 45% Revenue Increase and 44% Growth in U.S. Procedure Volume Year-to-date FocalThericsTM Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results 45% Revenue Increase and 44% Growth in U.S. Procedure Volume Year-to-date AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FocalThericsTM (Nasdaq: FOCL) (the“Company”1), a global leader in robotic focal therapy, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2026. Third Quarter 2026 Results and Recent Highlights

Increased Revenue to $9.8 million, a 26% Increase Compared to the Prior Year Period

32% Increase in U.S. Procedure Volume over the Prior Year Period

Recorded Seven Focal One® Capital System Sales compared to Six in the Prior Year Period,

Expanded Focal One System Installed Base to 192, including 98 in the U.S. and 94 Internationally

Increased Gross Margin to 51.4%, Compared to 46.6% in the Prior Year Period

Expanded Commercial Focal One Endometriosis Programs to Three Centers in Europe Positive Coverage Policies Published by Major Commercial Payers for HIFU in Radiorecurrent Prostate Cancer “We demonstrated steady commercial momentum in the third quarter, highlighted by expanding adoption across multiple new regions and additional system sales in the United States, Turkey, Mexico, and France,” said Ryan Rhodes, CEO of FocalTherics.“U.S. procedure volumes accelerated year-over-year to 32% for the third quarter of 2026, compared to 15% in 2025. Driven by our sustained commercial traction, accelerating technology adoption, and our focus on our HIFU opportunity, we remain highly confident in our growth strategy and on the opportunity ahead as we close out the year.” Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Total revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $9.8 million, compared to $7.8 million for the same period in 2025, representing an increase of 26% year-over-year. The Company sold seven Focal One systems during the quarter, versus six systems in the same period in 2025, representing a year-over-year growth of 17%. The Company's U.S. Focal One procedures grew 32% year-over-year. Gross margin for the third quarter of 2026 was 51.4%, compared to 46.6% in the prior year period. The increase in gross margin was primarily attributable to improvement on standard cost of the Focal One and higher average selling price of our Focal One systems and Focalpaks. Operating expenses were $12.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $10.3 million in the prior year period. The increase was due to incremental headcount-related compensation costs including higher stock-based compensation, and additional sales and marketing expenses related to various Urology meetings and events. Operating loss was $7.8 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared to $6.7 million in the prior year period. Net loss was $4.5 million for the third quarter of 2026, or ($0.10) per share, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million, or ($0.16) per share in the prior year period. The decrease in net loss was primarily attributable to favorable non-cash impact of $2.6 million related to change in fair value of the European Investment Bank warrants and $0.5 million foreign currency exchange gain, partially offset by the higher operating loss of $1.1 million and $0.4 million of interest expense on the Tranche A and Tranche B drawdown. Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2026 totaled $56.3 million. Narrowing 2026 Guidance

We are narrowing our full-year 2026 revenue guidance to be in the range of $50.0 to $52.0 million, representing 34% to 39% growth over 2025, from the prior range of $50.0 to $54.0 million.

We have included standalone historical financials for the HIFU business at the end of the document

Conference Call Information

A conference call and webcast to discuss the second quarter 2026 financial results will be hosted by Ryan Rhodes, Chief Executive Officer and Ken Mobeck, Chief Financial Officer. Please refer to the information below for conference call dial-in information and webcast registration.



Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time Domestic: 1-833-419-0865 International: 1-785-838-9333 Passcode: FOCAL Webcast:

About FocalTherics

A recognized global leader in robotic focal therapy, FocalTherics develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices worldwide to treat various conditions using proprietary focused ultrasound technology. The Company's flagship platform, Focal One Robotic HIFU, combines advanced imaging, real-time treatment planning, robotic precision, and HIFU technology to deliver personalized focal therapy designed to optimize clinical outcomes while preserving quality of life.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical information, this press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the“Securities Act”) or Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which may be identified by words such as“believe,”“can,”“contemplate,”“could,”“plan,”“intend,”“is designed to,”“may,”“might,”“potential,”“objective,”“target,”“project,”“predict,”“forecast,”“ambition,”“guideline,”“should,”“will,”“estimate,”“expect” and“anticipate,” or the negative of these and similar expressions, which reflect our views about future events and financial performance. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including matters not yet known to us or not currently considered material by us, and there can be no assurance that anticipated events will occur or that the objectives set out will actually be achieved, and include statements such as quote from our Chief Executive Officer and our narrowed financial performance guidance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the clinical status and market acceptance of our HIFU devices and our ability to successfully discontinue and wind down our lithotripsy and distribution divisions, as well as risks associated with the current worldwide inflationary environment, the uncertain worldwide economic, political and financial environment, geopolitical instability, climate change and pandemics, or other public health crises, and their related impact on our business operations, including their impacts across our businesses or demand for our devices and services.

Other factors that may cause such a difference may also include, but are not limited to, those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and in particular, in the sections "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Other than required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to update them in light of new information or future developments. These forward-looking statements are based upon information, assumptions and estimates available to us as of the date of this press release, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete.

Investor Contact

Louisa Smith

Gilmartin Group

...

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended: September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 $US $US Sales of goods 6,489 4,895 Sales of RPP and leases 2,367 2,216 Sales of spare parts and services 972 717 TOTAL NET SALES 9,828 7,828 Other revenues - (0) TOTAL REVENUES 9,828 7,828 Cost of sales (4,776) (4,181) GROSS PROFIT 5,053 3,647 Research & development expenses (2,458) (2,303) Selling, general & administrative expenses (10,371) (8,014) Total operating expenses (12,829) (10,316) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (7,777) (6,669) Interest (expense) income, net (559) (60) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrants liability 2,596 - Currency exchange gains (loss), net 467 85 LOSS BEFORE TAXES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (5,272) (6,645) Income tax (expense) credit, net from continuing operations (15) (16) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (5,287) (6,661) Income(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 825 721 NET LOSS (4,462) (5,940) Loss per share – Basic and diluted (0.10) (0.16) Average number of shares used in computation of EPS - basic and dilutive 42,625,694 37,438,630





EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except per share data)

Nine Months Ended: September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 $US $US Sales of goods 24,272 15,081 Sales of RPP and leases 7,617 6,315 Sales of spare parts and services 2,736 2,441 TOTAL REVENUES 34,624 23,838 Cost of sales (16,271) (12,170) GROSS PROFIT 18,353 11,667 Research & development expenses (7,242) (6,951) Selling, general & administrative expenses (34,945) (24,753) Total operating expenses (42,186) (31,704) LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (23,834) (20,037) Interest (expense) income, net (1,710) (142) Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrants liability (4,254) - Currency exchange gains (loss), net 544 (579) LOSS BEFORE TAXES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (29,254) (20,757) Income tax (expense) credit, net from continuing operations (40) (39) LOSS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (29,294) (20,796) Income(loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,263 1,006 NET LOSS (28,032) (19,790) Loss per share – Basic and diluted (0.71) (0.53) Average number of shares used in computation of EPS - basic and dilutive 39,227,611 37,417,439





EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

September 30, December 31, 2026 2025 $US $US Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 56,269 20,452 Accounts receivable, net 10,177 14,948 Inventory 8,329 7,770 Other current assets 2,681 2,439 Total current assets of discontinued operations 17,328 11,555 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 94,784 57,164 Property, plant and equipment, net 9,052 8,789 Goodwill 732 757 Other non-current assets 6,149 6,181 Total non-current assets of discontinued operations - 6,106 TOTAL ASSETS 110,717 78,997 Accounts payable & other accrued liabilities 17,857 17,436 Deferred revenues, current portion 7,326 6,452 Short term borrowing 426 4,386 Other current liabilities 1,318 3,005 Total current liabilities of discontinued operations 9,143 5,862 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 36,070 37,141 Obligations under operating and finance leases non-current 615 1,183 Long-term debt, non-current 35,233 15,903 Deferred revenues, non-current 898 768 Other long-term liabilities 1,963 1,632 Total non-current liabilities of discontinued operations - 2,957 TOTAL LIABILITIES 74,779 59,584 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS'EQUITY 35,938 19,413 TOTAL LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 110,717 78,997





EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2026 2025 ($US) ($US) NET INCOME (LOSS) (28,032) (19,790) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash generated by (used in) operating activities(1) 12,450 5,136 OPERATING CASH FLOW (15,582) (14,654) Increase/Decrease in operating assets and liabilities 4,895 699 NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES (10,687) (13,955) Additions to capitalized assets produced by the company and other capital expenditures (3,361) (4,002) NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES (3,361) (4,002) NET CASH GENERATED BY (USED IN) FINANCING ACTIVITIES 50,707 (2,847) NET EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATE CHANGES ON CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (842) 2,217 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 35,817 (18,587)

(1)including share-based compensation expenses for $2,359 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and $1,746 thousand for the nine months ended September 30, 2025, as well as warrant fair value adjustment of $3,036 thousand related to Tranche A and $839 thousand related to Tranche B for the nine months ended September 30, 2026





EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION

nine months ended September 30, 2026

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Nine months ended HIFU Reconciling Total After September 30, 2026 Division Items Consolidation Sales of goods 24,272 - 24,272 Sales of RPP and leases 7,617 - 7,617 Sales of spare parts and services 2,736 - 2,736 TOTAL REVENUES 34,624 - 34,624 GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales) 18,353 53.0 % - 18,353 53.0 % Research & development expenses (7,242) - (7,242) Selling, general & administrative expenses (29,046) (5,899) (34,945) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (17,935) (5,899) (23,834)

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION

three months ended September 30, 2026

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three months ended HIFU Reconciling Total After September 30, 2026 Division Items Consolidation Sales of goods 6,489 - 6,489 Sales of RPP and leases 2,367 - 2,367 Sales of spare parts and services 972 - 972 TOTAL REVENUES 9,828 (0) 9,828 GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales) 5,053 51.4 % (0) 5,053 51.4 % Research & development expenses (2,458) - (2,458) Selling, general & administrative expenses (8,737) (1,634) (10,371) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (6,142) (1,634) (7,777)

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION

three months ended June 30, 2026

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three months ended HIFU Reconciling Total After June 30, 2026 Division Items Consolidation Sales of goods 9,527 - 9,527 Sales of RPP and leases 2,758 - 2,758 Sales of spare parts and services 918 - 918 TOTAL REVENUES 13,202 - 13,202 GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales) 7,338 55.6 % - 7,338 55.6 % Research & development expenses (2,317) - (2,317) Selling, general & administrative expenses (10,869) (2,185) (13,054) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (5,848) (2,185) (8,033)

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION

three months ended March 31, 2026

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three months ended HIFU Reconciling Total After March 31, 2026 Division Items Consolidation Sales of goods 8,256 - 8,256 Sales of RPP and leases 2,492 - 2,492 Sales of spare parts and services 845 - 845 TOTAL REVENUES 11,593 - 11,593 GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales) 5,962 51.4 % - 5,962 51.4 % Research & development expenses (2,467) - (2,467) Selling, general & administrative expenses (9,439) (2,080) (11,520) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (5,944) (2,080) (8,024)

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION

twelve months ended December 31, 2025

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Twelve months ended HIFU Reconciling Total After December 31, 2025 Division Items Consolidation Sales of goods 24,857 - 24,857 Sales of RPP and leases 8,791 - 8,791 Sales of spare parts and services 3,703 - 3,703 TOTAL REVENUES 37,351 - 37,351 GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales) 17,978 48.1 % - 17,978 48.1 % Research & development expenses (8,909) - (8,909) Selling, general & administrative expenses (29,748) (5,843) (35,591) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (20,679) (5,843) (26,522)

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION

three months ended December 31, 2025

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three months ended HIFU Reconciling Total After December 31, 2025 Division Items Consolidation Sales of goods 9,776 - 9,776 Sales of RPP and leases 2,476 - 2,476 Sales of spare parts and services 1,262 - 1,262 TOTAL REVENUES 13,513 (0) 13,513 GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales) 6,311 46.7 % (0) 6,311 46.7 % Research & development expenses (1,958) - (1,958) Selling, general & administrative expenses (8,514) (2,324) (10,838) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (4,161) (2,324) (6,485)

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION

three months ended September 30, 2025

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three months ended HIFU Reconciling Total After September 30, 2025 Division Items Consolidation Sales of goods 4,895 - 4,895 Sales of RPP and leases 2,216 - 2,216 Sales of spare parts and services 717 - 717 TOTAL REVENUES 7,828 - 7,828 GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales) 3,647 46.6 % - 3,647 46.6 % Research & development expenses (2,303) - (2,303) Selling, general & administrative expenses (6,756) (1,258) (8,014) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (5,412) (1,258) (6,669)

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION

three months ended June 30, 2025

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three months ended HIFU Reconciling Total After June 30, 2025 Division Items Consolidation Sales of goods 6,385 - 6,385 Sales of RPP and leases 2,155 - 2,155 Sales of spare parts and services 969 - 969 TOTAL REVENUES 9,509 - 9,509 GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales) 4,863 51.1 % - 4,863 51.1 % Research & development expenses (2,291) - (2,291) Selling, general & administrative expenses (8,036) (1,158) (9,194) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (5,465) (1,158) (6,623)

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION

three months ended March 31, 2025

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Three months ended HIFU Reconciling Total After March 31, 2025 Division Items Consolidation Sales of goods 3,800 - 3,800 Sales of RPP and leases 1,945 - 1,945 Sales of spare parts and services 755 - 755 TOTAL REVENUES 6,500 - 6,500 GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales) 3,158 48.6 % - 3,158 48.6 % Research & development expenses (2,358) - (2,358) Selling, general & administrative expenses (6,441) (1,104) (7,545) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (5,641) (1,104) (6,745)

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION

twelve months ended December 31, 2024

(Amounts in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

Twelve months ended HIFU Reconciling Total After December 31, 2024 Division Items Consolidation Sales of goods 16,046 - 16,046 Sales of RPP and leases 6,789 - 6,789 Sales of spare parts and services 2,967 - 2,967 TOTAL REVENUES 25,803 - 25,803 GROSS PROFIT (% of Net Sales) 13,283 51.5 % - 13,283 51.5 % Research & development expenses (7,245) - (7,245) Selling, general & administrative expenses (24,936) (4,585) (29,520) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (18,897) (4,585) (23,482)











