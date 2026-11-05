Apnimed, Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apnimed, Inc. (Nasdaq: APMD) (“Apnimed” or the“Company”), a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel oral therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases, today announced that on November 2, 2026, the compensation committee of Apnimed's board of directors granted 14 new non-executive employees non-qualified stock options to purchase an aggregate of 331,000 shares of the Company's common stock under Apnimed's 2026 Inducement Plan (the“Plan”). Each stock option granted has an exercise price per share of $15.40, which is equal to Apnimed's closing trading price on the grant date. One fourth of the shares underlying each of the employee's stock options will vest on the first anniversary of each employee's start date and in equal monthly installments thereafter for the next three years, subject to such employee's continued employment with the Company on such vesting dates.

The above-described awards were granted as an inducement material to such employees entering into employment with the Company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The Plan was adopted by Apnimed's board of directors on August 21, 2026.

About Apnimed

Apnimed is a late-stage clinical pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel oral therapies that address the neurobiology of sleep-related breathing diseases. Apnimed believes the introduction of once-nightly oral drugs has the potential to expand diagnosis and the reach of treatment for adults with OSA. Apnimed believes that adults with OSA would benefit from having multiple treatment options with differing mechanisms to more fully address the heterogeneity of OSA's disease pathophysiology. Apnimed envisions a new era where novel oral therapies simplify intervention and expand the reach of diagnosis and treatment.

Apnimed is advancing its product candidate, AD109, which is designed to improve oxygenation in individuals living with OSA. Apnimed believe that AD109 could become the catalyst for a new oral treatment paradigm for OSA that has been historically limited to devices or invasive surgeries.

Learn more at apnimed.com or follow us on X and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain“forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding Apnimed's expectations as to our commercial readiness, the clinical and therapeutic potential of AD109 (including to address OSA), and the occurrence and timing of the PDUFA goal date for AD109.

Forward-looking statements are based on Apnimed's current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, the risks inherent in biopharmaceutical product development. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the sections titled“Risk Factors” of the final prospectus related to the offering filed with the SEC and in its most recent periodic report filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Apnimed undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

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