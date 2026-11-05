Quantum-Si Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
|Revenue:
|Approximately $1.0 million
|Adjusted total operating expenses:
|$87.0 million or less (previously $98.0 million or less)
|Total cash usage:
|$87.0 million or less (previously $93.0 million or less)
The Company expects 2026 and the first half of 2027 to serve as a transition period from Platinum to Proteus ahead of the anticipated Proteus launch. During the transition period, revenue is expected to reflect Platinum customer purchasing behavior, installed-base consumable activity, commercial programs supporting customer migration, and customer planning for the anticipated new platform.
The lower guidance for adjusted total operating expenses and total cash usage reflects the cost-reduction actions completed during the third quarter of 2026 and continued expense management, while preserving the investments in manufacturing readiness and inventory needed to support the Proteus launch. Adjusted total operating expenses are expected to support Proteus development, platform integration, verification and validation activities, chemistry and workflow development, manufacturing and supply chain readiness, and launch preparation. The Company plans to manage spending against the revised launch timeline while maintaining the resources needed to advance Proteus toward commercialization.
Total cash usage is expected to include Proteus development, selected production readiness and inventory investments, including long-lead components, and commercial readiness activities supporting the Q2 2027 anticipated launch timing. As AI-driven demand has constrained global supply chains and extended lead times for certain components, the Company is placing orders earlier, committing volume with key suppliers and, where practical, qualifying second sources and building safety stock for critical components. Based on current visibility, the Company does not anticipate these supply chain dynamics affecting its ability to launch Proteus in the second quarter of 2027.
The Company does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking adjusted total operating expenses to total operating expenses, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because stock-based compensation, restructuring costs and other excluded items are dependent on future events and are not reasonably available without unreasonable efforts. These items could have a material effect on GAAP operating expenses.
The Company believes its cash, cash equivalents and investments in marketable securities of $149.4 million as of September 30, 2026, together with its cost-reduction actions, will support the Company's operating plan into the fourth quarter of 2028.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Quantum-Si will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2026 financial results on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by joining the live webcast in the Investors section of the Quantum-Si website under Events and Presentations. Alternatively, individuals may register here to receive a dial-in number and personalized PIN to participate in the call. An archived webcast of the event will be available for replay following the event.
About Quantum-Si Incorporated
Quantum-Si is transforming proteomics with a benchtop platform that brings single-molecule protein analysis to every lab, everywhere. The Company's platform enables real-time kinetic-based detection and allows researchers to move beyond traditional, multistep workflows and directly access dynamic, functional protein insights with unparalleled resolution. By making protein analysis simpler, faster, and more informative, Quantum-Si is accelerating proteomic discoveries to improve the way we live. Learn more at quantum-si.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures“adjusted total operating expenses” and“adjusted EBITDA.” The most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for these non-GAAP financial measures are total operating expenses and net loss, respectively. The Company has included below adjusted total operating expenses, which presents the Company's total operating expenses after excluding stock-based compensation, net lease termination expense, legal settlement expense, net of insurance proceeds, restructuring costs and other non-recurring operating expenses. In addition, adjusted EBITDA further excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, dividend and interest income, changes in fair value of warrant liabilities and other income or expense.
A discussion of the reasons why management believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to investors regarding the Company's financial condition and results of operations is included as Exhibit 99.2 to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on November 5, 2026.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release includes“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The actual results of the Company may differ from its expectations, estimates, and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as“expect,”“estimate,”“project,”“budget,”“forecast,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“plan,”“may,”“will,”“could,”“should,”“believes,”“predicts,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations with respect to future performance and the development and commercialization of products, services and applications; its anticipated cash runway; the anticipated timing of product launches and product capabilities, including Proteus; the expected demonstration of detection of all 20 amino acids by year-end 2026; the timing and content of anticipated updates regarding Proteus system performance, commercial readiness and customer interest, including the Proteus pre-order program; the expected duration and effects of the transition from Platinum to Proteus, including customer purchasing behavior, installed-base consumable activity, customer migration programs and customer planning for Proteus; the expected timing and successful completion of system integration, optimization, verification, validation, manufacturing-readiness and launch-readiness activities; the Company's supply chain, procurement and inventory plans; the expected benefits of the Company's development-process, organizational and cost-control actions, including the reduction in force; and any financial guidance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are outside the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's Class A common stock on The Nasdaq Stock Market; the ability of the Company to grow and manage growth and retain its key employees; the Company's ongoing leadership transitions and succession planning; the Company's ability to successfully implement organizational changes, including workforce reductions, cost-control actions and development-process improvements, without disrupting product development, launch readiness, employee retention or customer engagement; the possibility that additional technical, integration, performance, reliability, verification, validation, manufacturing-readiness or launch-readiness challenges may arise or take longer or cost more to address than expected; supply chain constraints, component shortages or extended lead times, including those resulting from demand related to artificial intelligence; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the ability of the Company to raise financing in the future; the success, cost and timing of the Company's product development and commercialization activities, including the use and benefit of artificial intelligence in these and other activities; the commercialization and adoption of the Company's existing products and the success of any product the Company may offer in the future, including Proteus; the potential attributes and benefits of the Company's commercialized Platinum protein sequencing instruments and kits and the Company's other products, including Proteus once commercialized; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval for its products, and any related restrictions and limitations of any approved product; the Company's ability to identify, in-license or acquire additional technology; the Company's ability to maintain its existing lease, license, manufacture and supply agreements; the Company's ability to compete with other companies currently marketing or engaged in the development or commercialization of products and services that serve customers engaged in proteomic analysis, many of which have greater financial and marketing resources than the Company; the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company's products and services, and its ability to serve those markets once commercialized, either alone or in partnership with others; the Company's estimates regarding future expenses, future revenue, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; the Company's financial performance; the Company's defense and initiation of litigation matters; and other risks and uncertainties described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in the Company's other filings with the SEC. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.
| QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and par value amounts)
(unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|25,578
|$
|21,639
|Marketable securities, current
|77,929
|141,271
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $270 and $270, respectively
|109
|561
|Legal settlement insurance receivable
|-
|4,638
|Inventory
|1,640
|3,197
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|7,115
|4,554
|Total current assets
|112,371
|175,860
|Restricted cash, non-current
|2,202
|-
|Marketable securities, non-current
|45,892
|52,855
|Property and equipment, net
|9,562
|13,194
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,308
|3,464
|Other assets
|552
|234
|Total assets
|$
|172,887
|$
|245,607
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|1,408
|$
|1,623
|Accrued payroll and payroll-related costs
|3,582
|5,903
|Accrued contracted services
|1,659
|3,356
|Accrued legal settlement liability
|-
|8,000
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|3,162
|1,505
|Warrant liabilities
|-
|794
|Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|1,845
|1,844
|Total current liabilities
|11,656
|23,025
|Operating lease liabilities
|932
|2,322
|Other long-term liabilities
|80
|34
|Total liabilities
|12,668
|25,381
|Stockholders' equity:
|Class A Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 600,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 199,804,914 and 196,431,273 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|20
|20
|Class B Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 27,000,000 shares authorized as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; 19,937,500 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|926,641
|918,190
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(943
|)
|(6
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(765,501
|)
|(697,980
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|160,219
|220,226
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|172,887
|$
|245,607
| QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
| Three months ended
September 30,
| Nine months ended
September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenue
|Product
|$
|173
|$
|505
|$
|703
|$
|1,871
|Service
|39
|47
|111
|114
|Total revenue
|212
|552
|814
|1,985
|Cost of revenue
|Product
|138
|353
|487
|920
|Service
|-
|5
|7
|34
|Total cost of revenue
|138
|358
|494
|954
|Gross profit
|74
|194
|320
|1,031
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|13,779
|13,883
|44,090
|42,813
|Selling, general and administrative
|10,071
|10,707
|29,688
|34,484
|Lease termination expense, net
|-
|13,577
|-
|13,577
|Legal settlement expense, net of insurance proceeds
|-
|1,800
|-
|5,162
|Total operating expenses
|23,850
|39,967
|73,778
|96,036
|Loss from operations
|(23,776
|)
|(39,773
|)
|(73,458
|)
|(95,005
|)
|Dividend income
|123
|166
|368
|542
|Interest income
|1,355
|2,414
|4,643
|6,897
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|-
|1,516
|794
|3,923
|Other (expense) income, net
|(18
|)
|(7
|)
|10
|(35
|)
|Loss before (provision) benefit for income taxes
|(22,316
|)
|(35,684
|)
|(67,643
|)
|(83,678
|)
|(Provision) benefit for income taxes
|-
|(19
|)
|122
|(50
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(22,316
|)
|$
|(35,703
|)
|$
|(67,521
|)
|$
|(83,728
|)
|Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.17
|)
|$
|(0.31
|)
|$
|(0.44
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|218,984
|209,041
|217,762
|191,754
|Other comprehensive income (loss)
|Net unrealized (loss) income on marketable securities, net of tax
|$
|(471
|)
|$
|102
|$
|(812
|)
|$
|(5
|)
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|(31
|)
|(8
|)
|(125
|)
|14
|Total other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax
|(502
|)
|94
|(937
|)
|9
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(22,818
|)
|$
|(35,609
|)
|$
|(68,458
|)
|$
|(83,719
|)
| QUANTUM-SI INCORPORATED
RECONCILIATIONS OF U.S. GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net loss
|$
|(22,316
|)
|$
|(35,703
|)
|$
|(67,521
|)
|$
|(83,728
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile to EBITDA:
|Dividend income
|(123
|)
|(166
|)
|(368
|)
|(542
|)
|Interest income
|(1,355
|)
|(2,414
|)
|(4,643
|)
|(6,897
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,170
|1,173
|3,624
|3,281
|Income tax provision (benefit)
|-
|19
|(122
|)
|50
|EBITDA
|(22,624
|)
|(37,091
|)
|(69,030
|)
|(87,836
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted EBITDA:
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|-
|(1,516
|)
|(794
|)
|(3,923
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|2,721
|2,827
|8,336
|7,978
|Lease termination expense, net
|-
|13,577
|-
|13,577
|Legal settlement expense, net of insurance proceeds
|-
|1,800
|-
|5,162
|Restructuring costs
|2,926
|(39
|)
|3,316
|281
|Other non-recurring operating expenses
|-
|367
|-
|978
|Other expense (income), net
|18
|7
|(10
|)
|35
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(16,959
|)
|$
|(20,068
|)
|$
|(58,182
|)
|$
|(63,748
|)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Total operating expenses
|$
|23,850
|$
|39,967
|$
|73,778
|$
|96,036
|Adjustments to reconcile to Adjusted total operating expenses:
|Stock-based compensation
|(2,721
|)
|(2,827
|)
|(8,336
|)
|(7,978
|)
|Lease termination expense, net
|-
|(13,577
|)
|-
|(13,577
|)
|Legal settlement expense, net of insurance proceeds
|-
|(1,800
|)
|-
|(5,162
|)
|Restructuring costs
|(2,926
|)
|39
|(3,316
|)
|(281
|)
|Other non-recurring operating expenses
|-
|(367
|)
|-
|(978
|)
|Adjusted total operating expenses
|$
|18,203
|$
|21,435
|$
|62,126
|$
|68,060
Investor and Media Contact:
Jeff Keyes
Chief Financial Officer
...
Source: Quantum-Si Incorporated
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