Aeluma To Participate In 2026 Stifel Deep Tech Summit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) GOLETA, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aeluma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum, today announced that it will participate in the 2026 Stifel Deep Tech Summit on Monday, December 7, 2026. The event will be held in-person at the Rosewood Sand Hill Hotel in Menlo Park, CA. CEO Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., and CFO Christopher Stewart will be available for one-on-one meetings.

In addition, Dr. Klamkin will be speaking on the“Optical Interconnects: Turning Innovation into Production Revenue” panel at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET, exploring customer qualification, manufacturing yields, packaging complexity, and reliability.

For more information about this event and for registration information, please contact Stifel. Any investors wishing to meet with Aeluma management at the conference should contact their representative at Stifel.

About Aeluma

Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-

performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company's proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma's technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit .

Company:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

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Investor Contact:

Financial Profiles, Inc.

Moira Conlon and Donni Case

(310) 622-8220

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