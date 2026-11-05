Aeluma To Participate In 2026 Stifel Deep Tech Summit
In addition, Dr. Klamkin will be speaking on the“Optical Interconnects: Turning Innovation into Production Revenue” panel at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET, exploring customer qualification, manufacturing yields, packaging complexity, and reliability.
For more information about this event and for registration information, please contact Stifel. Any investors wishing to meet with Aeluma management at the conference should contact their representative at Stifel.
About Aeluma
Aeluma (NASDAQ: ALMU) is a transformative semiconductor company specializing in high-
performance photonic and electronic technologies that scale. The company's proprietary platform combines compound semiconductors with scalable manufacturing used for mass market microelectronics to enable volume production and large-scale integration. Applications for Aeluma's technology include mobile, AI, defense and aerospace, robotics, automotive, AR/VR, and quantum. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma operates state-of-the-art R&D and manufacturing capabilities for semiconductor wafer production, quick-turn chip fabrication, rapid prototyping, test and validation. Aeluma also partners with production-scale fabrication foundries, packaging, and integration companies. For more information, visit .
Company:
Aeluma, Inc.
(805) 351-2707
...
Investor Contact:
Financial Profiles, Inc.
Moira Conlon and Donni Case
(310) 622-8220
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment