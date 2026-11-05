GSI Technology, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Of Fiscal Year 2027 Results
|Cash and cash equivalents as of June 30, 2026
|$
|77,045
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(7,993
|)
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(121
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|257
|Cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2026
|$
|69,188
The decrease in cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2026, primarily reflects cash used in operating activities, which includes spending for the development of Plato and commercialization of Gemini-II and non-routine expenses related to the internal assessment discussed above.
On September 30, 2026, the Company had $69.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $67.2 million at March 31, 2026. Working capital was $73.8 million as of September 30, 2026, versus $70.0 million at March 31, 2026. Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2026, was $86.2 million, compared to $81.8 million as of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026.
Conference Call
Management will conduct a conference call to review the Company's financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2027, and its current outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2027 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) today.
To participate in the call, please dial 1-833-862-0559 in the U.S. or 1-412-634-6358 for international approximately 10 minutes prior to the above start time and provide Conference ID 10212807. The call will also be streamed live via the internet at .
A replay will be available from November 5, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time through November 12, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time by dialing 1-844-512-2921 in the U.S. or 1-412-317-6671 for international and providing Access ID 10212807. A webcast of the call will be archived on the Company's investor relations website under the Events and Presentations tab.
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology is at the forefront of the AI revolution with our groundbreaking APU technology, designed for unparalleled efficiency in billion-item database searches and high-performance computing. GSI's innovations, Gemini-I® and Gemini-II®, offer scalable, low-power, high-capacity computing solutions that redefine edge computing capabilities.
GSI Technology is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, and has sales offices in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including statements regarding GSI Technology's expectations, beliefs, intentions, or strategies regarding the future. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding our product roadmap and commercialization milestones for Gemini-II and Plato, including the timing of the Plato tape-out and sampling of first-spin chips and our ability to secure a strategic partner for Plato; the timely development and release of our AI-assisted SDK, including the timing of its alpha and commercial releases, and market adoption of related tools; risks associated with our use of artificial intelligence tools in our research and development activities, including the risk that such tools produce inaccurate, defective or infringing outputs, compromise the confidentiality of our proprietary information, or fail to deliver anticipated efficiencies; our pursuit of initial design wins in defense and select commercial edge deployments; the timing and successful completion of proof-of-concept programs, including Phase I of our Smart Guardian Eye project and our planned proposal for Phase II; anticipated benefits from government proof-of-concept engagements and related funding, including under our SBIR programs; our expectations regarding future revenue and gross margin, including the guidance provided for our third quarter of fiscal 2027, demand for our SRAM solutions, and customer mix; our ability to pass manufacturing cost increases on to our customers; our expectations regarding costs associated with the internal assessment; and the interpretation and applicability of third-party benchmark results and energy/performance characteristics of our products. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to GSI Technology as of the date hereof, and GSI Technology assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include those associated with the normal quarterly and fiscal year-end closing process. Examples of risks that could affect our current expectations regarding future revenues and gross margins include those associated with fluctuations in GSI Technology's operating results; GSI Technology's historical dependence on sales to a limited number of customers and fluctuations in the mix of customers and products in any period; supply constraints and cost increases for wafers and outsourced assembly, burn-in and test services, and our ability to pass such costs on to customers; global public health crises that reduce economic activity; the rapidly evolving markets for GSI Technology's products and uncertainty regarding the development of these markets; the need to develop and introduce new products to offset the historical decline in the average unit selling price of GSI Technology's products; the risk that proof-of-concepts, pilot programs, or benchmark validations do not translate into design wins, purchase orders, or revenue, including with respect to our Smart Guardian Eye project and our defense and aerospace-related programs such as our radiation testing initiatives; the comparability and generalizability of third-party benchmark results and energy/performance metrics across different configurations and use cases; intensive competition; the availability, timing and continuity of government funding opportunities; delays or unanticipated costs that may be encountered in the development of new products based on our in-place associative computing technology (including Gemini-II and Plato) and the establishment of new markets and customer and partner relationships for the sale of such products; the outcome of, and any further costs, remediation or consequences arising from, the internal assessment of matters within our foreign operations; and delays or unexpected challenges related to the establishment of customer relationships and orders for GSI Technology's radiation-hardened and tolerant SRAM products. Many of these risks are, and may continue to be, amplified by economic and geopolitical conditions, such as changing interest rates, worldwide inflationary pressures, policy unpredictability, the imposition of tariffs and other trade barriers, military conflicts, particularly in relation to Taiwan, and challenges in the global economic environment. Further information regarding these and other risks relating to GSI Technology's business is contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.
Source: GSI Technology, Inc.
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Hayden IR
Kim Rogers
385-831-7337
...
Media Relations:
Finn Partners for GSI Technology
Ricca Silverio
415-348-2724
...
Company:
GSI Technology, Inc.
Douglas M. Schirle
Chief Financial Officer
408-331-9802
| GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
| CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
| (in thousands, except per share data)
| (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net revenues
|$6,019
|$6,312
|$6,444
|$12,331
|$12,727
|Cost of goods sold
|3,101
|2,943
|2,911
|6,044
|5,543
| Gross profit
|2,918
|3,369
|3,533
|6,287
|7,184
|Operating expenses:
|Research & development
|6,048
|5,899
|3,768
|11,947
|6,865
|Selling, general and administrative
|4,305
|2,855
|2,952
|7,160
|5,682
|Total operating expenses
|10,353
|8,754
|6,720
|19,107
|12,547
|Operating loss
|(7,435
|)
|(5,385
|)
|(3,187
|)
|(12,820
|)
|(5,363
|)
|Interest and other income, net
|569
|517
|43
|1,086
|56
|Loss before income taxes
|(6,866
|)
|(4,868
|)
|(3,144
|)
|(11,734
|)
|(5,307
|)
|Provision (benefit) for income taxes
|155
|(76
|)
|41
|79
|95
| Net loss
|($7,021
|)
|($4,792
|)
|($3,185
|)
|($11,813
|)
|($5,402
|)
|Net loss per share, basic
|($0.18
|)
|($0.13
|)
|($0.11
|)
|($0.31
|)
|($0.19
|)
|Net loss per share, diluted
|($0.18
|)
|($0.13
|)
|($0.11
|)
|($0.31
|)
|($0.19
|)
|Weighted-average shares used in
|computing per share amounts:
| Basic
|38,460
|37,346
|29,630
|37,911
|28,306
| Diluted
|38,460
|37,346
|29,630
|37,911
|28,306
|Stock-based compensation included in the Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations:
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|Sept. 30,
|June 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|Sept. 30,
|2026
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cost of goods sold
|$83
|$70
|$58
|$153
|$102
|Research & development
|407
|260
|303
|667
|241
|Selling, general and administrative
|590
|557
|495
|1,147
|854
|$1,080
|$887
|$856
|$1,967
|$1,197
|GSI TECHNOLOGY, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|Sept. 30, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|69,188
|$
|67,212
|Accounts receivable
|3,620
|4,237
| Inventory
|4,642
|4,079
|Other current assets
|4,506
|3,659
|Net property and equipment
|1,733
|883
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|8,233
|8,264
| Other assets
|9,544
|9,619
| Total assets
|$
|101,466
|$
|97,953
| Current liabilities
|$
|8,199
|$
|9,196
|Long-term liabilities
|7,046
|6,996
|Stockholders' equity
|86,221
|81,761
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|101,466
|$
|97,953
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