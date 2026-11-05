Aprea Therapeutics To Present At The Guggenheim 3Rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference
|Date:
|Monday, November 9, 2026
|Time:
|10:00 am ET
|Webcast link:
|Click here
Those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Gilad should contact their Guggenheim representative.
About Aprea
Aprea is pioneering a new approach to treat cancer by exploiting vulnerabilities associated with cancer cell mutations. This approach was developed to kill tumors but to minimize the effect on normal, healthy cells, decreasing the risk of toxicity that is frequently associated with chemotherapy and other treatments. Aprea's technology has potential applications across multiple cancer types, enabling it to target a range of tumors, including ovarian, colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers. The company's lead programs are APR-1051, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of WEE1 kinase, and ATRN-119, a small molecule ATR inhibitor, both in clinical development for solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit the company website at .
The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.
Investor and Media Contact:
Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
...
Media Contact:
Sean Naughton Ph.D.
Russo Partners, LLC
...
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