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Aprea Therapeutics To Present At The Guggenheim 3Rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference


Date: 2026-11-05 04:18:11

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea”, or the“Company”), a clinical-stage precision medicine oncology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted therapies for patients with biomarker-defined cancers, today announced that Oren Gilad, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and meet with investors at Guggenheim's 3rd Annual Healthcare Innovation Conference, to be held November 9-11, 2026 in Boston, MA.

Presentation Details

Date: Monday, November 9, 2026
Time: 10:00 am ET
Webcast link: Click here

Those interested in arranging a one-on-one meeting with Dr. Gilad should contact their Guggenheim representative.

About Aprea

Aprea is pioneering a new approach to treat cancer by exploiting vulnerabilities associated with cancer cell mutations. This approach was developed to kill tumors but to minimize the effect on normal, healthy cells, decreasing the risk of toxicity that is frequently associated with chemotherapy and other treatments. Aprea's technology has potential applications across multiple cancer types, enabling it to target a range of tumors, including ovarian, colorectal, prostate, and breast cancers. The company's lead programs are APR-1051, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of WEE1 kinase, and ATRN-119, a small molecule ATR inhibitor, both in clinical development for solid tumor indications. For more information, please visit the company website at .

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor and Media Contact:
 Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
...

Media Contact:
Sean Naughton Ph.D.
Russo Partners, LLC
...


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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