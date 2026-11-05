Serve Robotics Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

Delivered over 300% revenue growth in Q3 year over year and raised full year revenue guidance for 2026 to $12 million.

Tripled daily average deliveries in Q3 with new delivery partners, and exclusively launched first international city in Australia in October.

Improved gross margin sequentially, as the mix of higher-margin recurring revenue jumped to nearly 70% of all revenues. Ended Q3 with over $198 million in cash and marketable securities, reflecting strong balance sheet and operational flexibility. SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serve Robotics Inc. (the“Company” or“Serve”) (Nasdaq: SERV), a leading autonomy and robotics company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. “Serve is getting stronger on every front: demand for our robots is growing, the fleet costs less to operate, and we are opening new ways to generate revenue from what we have built,” said Dr. Ali Kashani, Serve's Co-founder and CEO.“We are raising our full-year revenue guidance to $12 million. And, as we announced today, with the launch of Serve Physical AI Services, the technology behind our fleets is now available to other robot makers, a significant new opportunity for us.” “This quarter was about execution,” said Brian Read, Chief Financial Officer of Serve.“Q3 revenue exceeded our expectations, and we drove operating expenses down while delivering more than 100 percentage points of sequential improvement in fleet margin. We believe the gains we made this quarter are structural, and they form the foundation for a long-term trend of improving unit economics.” Business and Financial Highlights

Revenue Growth: Reported revenue of $2.8 million, an increase of 313% year-over-year.

Revenue Mix: Recurring revenue accounted for 69% of total revenue in Q3 and continued to outpace non-recurring revenue, while branding revenue grew nearly 80% sequentially.

Healthcare Progress: Generated strong Q3 revenue in consistent with our expectations, entered into 12 multi-year contract extensions with hospital customers, and added 4 new hospitals year-to-date through Q3, demonstrating continued demand for the Company's healthcare automation platform.

Delivery Volume: Among new delivery platform partners, daily delivery volume tripled and the number of merchants grew 2.5x in Q3.

Balance Sheet: Maintained a strong liquidity position of $198.0 million as of September 30, 2026. Outstanding Shares: Approximately 88 million shares of common stock outstanding as of September 30, 2026. Outlook

Full year 2026 revenue guidance increased to $12 million, from the previously provided range of $9 million to $10 million, reflecting strong robot demand and growth across a diversified portfolio of revenue streams. Full year 2026 non-GAAP operating expense guidance lowered to $150 million, compared with prior guidance of $160 to $170 million provided at the beginning of the year, reflecting strong cost discipline. Supplemental Financial Information The key metrics and financial tables outlined below are metrics that provide management with additional understanding of the drivers of business performance and the Company's ability to deliver stockholder return. Investors should not place undue reliance on these metrics as indicators of future or expected results. The Company's presentation of these metrics may differ from similarly titled metrics presented by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited. Table 1

Key Metrics

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Daily Active Robots (1) (3) 917 792 312 842 182 Daily Supply Hours (2) (3) 11,214 9,809 3,781 10,462 2,062





(1) Daily Active Robots: The Company defines daily active robots as the average number of robots performing deliveries during the period. (2) Daily Supply Hours: The Company defines daily supply hours as the average number of hours the Company's robots are available to perform daily deliveries during the period. (3) The key metrics reported for the periods ended September 30, 2026 and June 30, 2026 are inclusive of the outdoor and indoor robot fleet.



Table 2

Disaggregation of Revenue

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Fleet services $ 2,582 $ 2,305 $ 433 $ 6,845 $ 974 Software services 253 933 254 2,212 795 Total revenue $ 2,835 $ 3,238 $ 687 $ 9,057 $ 1,769

Quarterly Conference Call Information

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update. A live webcast and replay can be accessed from the investor relations page of Serve's website at investors.serverobotics.com.

Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing 800-715-9871 and referencing conference ID 6872100.

About Serve

Serve (Nasdaq: SERV) designs and operates autonomous robots that navigate complex, human-centric environments. Since spinning off from Uber in 2021, Serve has deployed more than 2,000 robots across the U.S., reaching a population of approximately 3 million and supporting delivery for more than 4,000 restaurants. In 2026, Serve acquired Diligent Robotics, Inc., expanding its operations beyond sidewalk delivery into indoor service robots used in hospitals. Serve designs both the hardware and software behind its robots, enabling them to work safely in public and private environments at scale.

For further information about Serve (Nasdaq: SERV), please visit or follow us on social media via X (Twitter), Instagram, or LinkedIn @serverobotics.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements,” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the context of the statement and generally arise when we or our management are discussing our beliefs, estimates or expectations. Such statements generally include the words“believes,”“plans,”“intends,”“targets,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“expects,”“estimates,”“suggests,”“anticipates,”“outlook,”“continues,” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts or guarantees of future performance, but represent management's belief at the time the statements were made regarding future events which are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from what is expressed or forecast in such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's financial outlook, future revenue generation, expected operating expense and capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources, growth and diversification, business and investment strategy, timing of robot manufacturing and deployment, ability to expand to additional markets, capabilities of the Company's robots, outcomes of planned and completed acquisitions, partnerships with multiple delivery platforms, including the transition of the Company's Uber Eats partnership and expected delivery volumes through its delivery platform partnerships, and timing and ability to scale to commercial production and achieve sustainable long-term growth.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as supplemented by those described in the Company's subsequent SEC filings. The Company can give no assurance that the plans, intentions, expectations or strategies as reflected in or suggested by those forward-looking statements will be attained or achieved. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement the Company's financial statements, which are presented on the basis of U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the following non-GAAP measures of financial performance are included in this release: adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP cost of sales, non-GAAP research and development expense, non-GAAP general and administrative expense, non-GAAP operations expense, non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP operating expense, non-GAAP net loss before income taxes, non-GAAP net loss and non-GAAP earnings per share.

The Company believes that providing this non-GAAP information in addition to the GAAP financial information allows investors to view the financial results in the way the Company views its operating results. The Company also believes that providing this information allows investors to not only better understand the Company's financial performance, but also, better evaluate the information used by management to evaluate and measure such performance.

As such, the Company believes that disclosing non-GAAP financial measures to the readers of its financial statements provides the reader with useful supplemental information that allows for greater transparency in the review of the Company's financial and operational performance. The Company defines its non-GAAP measures by excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of intangible assets, acquisition related costs, and activity from finance lease purchase options.

In addition, the Company provides a reconciliation of forecasted non-GAAP operating expenses to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The Company defines its forecasted non-GAAP operating expenses by making adjustments for stock-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets, as the Company is able to reasonably estimate the impact of these adjustments. No other adjustments are reflected in this measure because the Company cannot, without unreasonable efforts, reasonably estimate their amount or probable significance. The Company does not currently present any other forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures.

Reconciliations of GAAP to these adjusted non-GAAP financial measures are included in the tables presented. When analyzing the Company's operating results, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures as substitutes for the comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Contacts

Investor Relations

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Table 3

Serve Robotics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 50,765 $ 106,239 Short-term marketable securities 147,234 127,170 Accounts receivable, net 2,170 851 Prepaid expenses 6,026 6,042 Other receivables 1,451 696 Other current assets 307 77 Total current assets 207,953 241,075 Long-term marketable securities - 26,344 Property and equipment, net 48,711 47,013 Intangible assets, net 32,553 31,313 Goodwill 29,732 15,530 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,591 5,369 Other non-current assets 2,961 1,107 Total assets $ 331,501 $ 367,751 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,023 $ 5,014 Accrued liabilities 11,497 6,482 Deferred revenue 1,916 2 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,727 1,800 Total current liabilities 19,163 13,298 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 6,744 3,454 Deferred tax liabilities 353 255 Total liabilities 26,260 17,007 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued or outstanding as of both September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 87,599,157 and 74,781,782 shares issued and 87,562,360 and 74,734,949 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 9 7 Additional paid-in capital 686,509 559,485 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (30 ) 138 Accumulated deficit (381,247 ) (208,886 ) Total stockholders' equity 305,241 350,744 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 331,501 $ 367,751





Table 4

Serve Robotics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Revenues $ 2,835 $ 3,238 $ 687 $ 9,057 $ 1,769 Cost of revenues 10,390 12,017 5,066 34,392 10,476 Gross loss (7,555 ) (8,779 ) (4,379 ) (25,335 ) (8,707 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 22,636 20,279 13,414 61,952 29,414 General and administrative 20,227 24,844 13,153 59,987 25,981 Operations 7,260 7,856 2,987 22,071 6,780 Sales and marketing 3,510 4,307 883 9,690 1,585 Total operating expenses 53,633 57,286 30,437 153,700 63,760 Loss from operations (61,188 ) (66,065 ) (34,816 ) (179,035 ) (72,467 ) Other income (expense), net 1,879 1,902 1,796 5,911 5,379 Net loss before income taxes (59,309 ) (64,163 ) (33,020 ) (173,124 ) (67,088 ) Benefit from income taxes (79 ) (36 ) - (763 ) - Net loss $ (59,230 ) $ (64,127 ) $ (33,020 ) $ (172,361 ) $ (67,088 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 86,934,371 80,310,583 61,343,218 80,891,917 58,472,679 Net loss per common share - basic and diluted $ (0.68 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (2.13 ) $ (1.15 )





Table 5

Serve Robotics Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (172,361 ) $ (67,088 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 34,574 14,919 Depreciation 10,511 2,413 Amortization 8,765 974 Deferred income taxes (1,462 ) - Accretion of discount on available-for-sale securities (1,381 ) (548 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effects of businesses acquired: Accounts receivable, net (445 ) (718 ) Prepaid expenses 1,356 (6,229 ) Other receivables (755 ) (496 ) Other current assets 39 (133 ) Accounts payable (3,490 ) 3,479 Accrued liabilities 3,080 2,688 Deferred revenue (10 ) (17 ) Operating lease liabilities (1,952 ) 155 Net cash used in operating activities (123,531 ) (50,601 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from maturities and sales of marketable securities 157,000 14,200 Purchases of marketable securities (149,679 ) (107,485 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (21,447 ) (7,504 ) Purchases of property and equipment (7,723 ) (20,831 ) Proceeds from tariff refunds 4,547 - Security deposits (107 ) (119 ) Capitalized software implementation costs - (405 ) Net cash used in investing activities (17,409 ) (122,144 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of common stock pursuant to at-the-market public offerings, net of offering costs 84,922 78,767 Proceeds from exercise of options 545 405 Proceeds from issuance of common stock in registered direct offering, net of offering costs - 75,847 Proceeds from exercise of warrants - 11,381 Repayments of financing lease liability - (186 ) Proceeds from short-swing profit disgorgement - 48 Net cash provided by financing activities 85,467 166,262 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1 ) 56 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (55,474 ) (6,427 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 106,239 123,266 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 50,765 $ 116,839





Table 6

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Losses to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 Net loss on GAAP basis $ (59,230 ) $ (64,127 ) $ (33,020 ) $ (172,361 ) $ (67,088 ) Interest income (1,974 ) (1,927 ) (1,707 ) (6,007 ) (5,293 ) Interest expense 1 - - 1 3 Acquisition related expenses 120 360 1,040 2,302 1,279 Finance lease purchase option - - - - 2,246 Depreciation 3,404 3,699 1,144 10,511 2,413 Amortization 3,040 2,875 951 8,765 974 Stock-based compensation 12,536 14,685 6,642 34,574 14,919 Benefit from income taxes (79 ) (36 ) - (763 ) - Adjusted EBITDA $ (42,182 ) $ (44,471 ) $ (24,950 ) $ (122,978 ) $ (50,547 )





Table 7

Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 June 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2026 September 30, 2025 GAAP cost of revenues $ 10,390 $ 12,017 $ 5,066 $ 34,392 $ 10,476 Amortization of intangible assets 137 147 - 368 - Non-GAAP cost of revenues $ 10,253 $ 11,870 $ 5,066 $ 34,024 $ 10,476 GAAP research and development expense $ 22,636 $ 20,279 $ 13,414 $ 61,952 $ 29,414 Stock-based compensation 5,959 5,421 2,680 14,902 6,767 Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 16,677 $ 14,858 $ 10,734 $ 47,050 $ 22,647 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 20,227 $ 24,844 $ 13,153 $ 59,987 $ 25,981 Stock-based compensation 5,973 8,543 3,712 17,963 7,597 Amortization of intangible assets 1,728 1,743 913 5,156 913 Acquisition related expenses 120 360 1,040 2,302 1,279 Finance lease purchase option - - - - 2,246 Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 12,406 $ 14,198 $ 7,488 $ 34,566 $ 13,946 GAAP operations expense $ 7,260 $ 7,856 $ 2,987 $ 22,071 $ 6,780 Stock-based compensation 348 309 147 907 323 Amortization of intangible assets 84 111 - 258 - Non-GAAP operations expense $ 6,828 $ 7,436 $ 2,840 $ 20,906 $ 6,457 GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 3,510 $ 4,307 $ 883 $ 9,690 $ 1,585 Stock-based compensation 256 412 103 802 232 Amortization of intangible assets 3 2 2 8 2 Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 3,251 $ 3,893 $ 778 $ 8,880 $ 1,351 GAAP operating expense $ 53,633 $ 57,286 $ 30,437 $ 153,700 $ 63,760 Stock-based compensation 12,536 14,685 6,642 34,574 14,919 Amortization of intangible assets 1,815 1,856 915 5,422 915 Acquisition related expenses 120 360 1,040 2,302 1,279 Finance lease purchase option - - - - 2,246 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 39,162 $ 40,385 $ 21,840 $ 111,402 $ 44,401 GAAP net loss before income taxes $ (59,309 ) $ (64,163 ) $ (33,020 ) $ (173,124 ) $ (67,088 ) Stock-based compensation 12,536 14,685 6,642 34,574 14,919 Amortization of intangible assets 1,952 2,003 915 5,790 915 Acquisition related expenses 120 360 1,040 2,302 1,279 Finance lease purchase option - - - - 2,246 Non-GAAP net loss before income taxes $ (44,701 ) $ (47,115 ) $ (24,423 ) $ (130,458 ) $ (47,729 ) GAAP net loss $ (59,230 ) $ (64,127 ) $ (33,020 ) $ (172,361 ) $ (67,088 ) Stock-based compensation 12,536 14,685 6,642 34,574 14,919 Amortization of intangible assets 1,952 2,003 915 5,790 915 Acquisition related expenses 120 360 1,040 2,302 1,279 Finance lease purchase option - - - - 2,246 Non-GAAP net loss $ (44,622 ) $ (47,079 ) $ (24,423 ) $ (129,695 ) $ (47,729 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted 86,934,371 80,310,583 61,343,218 80,891,917 58,472,679 GAAP basic and diluted net loss per Common share $ (0.68 ) $ (0.80 ) $ (0.54 ) $ (2.13 ) $ (1.15 ) Non-GAAP basic and diluted net loss per Common share $ (0.51 ) $ (0.59 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (1.60 ) $ (0.82 )





Table 8

Reconciliation of Forecasted GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Operating Expenses

(in millions)

(unaudited)

Projected 2026 Operating Expenses GAAP operating expenses $ 208 Stock-based compensation 50 Amortization of intangible assets 8 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 150



