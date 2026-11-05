Westrock Coffee Company Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
| Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
|(Thousands, except par value)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|41,104
|$
|49,875
|Restricted cash
|13,707
|21,164
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $2,279 and $2,750, respectively
|91,281
|94,099
|Inventories
|186,983
|199,802
|Derivative assets
|22,531
|15,049
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|12,672
|16,370
|Total current assets
|368,278
|396,359
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|447,381
|483,606
|Goodwill
|116,111
|116,111
|Intangible assets, net
|101,327
|107,141
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|59,879
|60,310
|Other long-term assets
|14,562
|12,451
|Total Assets
|$
|1,107,538
|$
|1,175,978
|LIABILITIES, CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current maturities of long-term debt
|$
|44,077
|$
|19,281
|Short-term debt
|77,860
|82,640
|Accounts payable
|83,837
|91,175
|Supply chain finance program
|99,863
|96,594
|Derivative liabilities
|4,221
|28,600
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|104,833
|95,340
|Total current liabilities
|414,691
|413,630
|Long-term debt, net
|319,479
|356,788
|Convertible notes payable - related party, net
|64,883
|64,754
|Deferred income taxes
|11,982
|10,160
|Operating lease liabilities
|57,343
|58,146
|Other long-term liabilities
|866
|865
|Total liabilities
|869,244
|904,343
|Commitments and contingencies
|Series A Convertible Preferred Shares, $0.01 par value, 24,000 shares authorized, 23,511 shares and 23,511 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively, $11.50 liquidation value
|273,243
|273,503
|Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
|Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 26,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, 300,000 shares authorized, 97,631 shares and 96,866 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|976
|969
|Additional paid-in-capital
|549,247
|544,567
|Accumulated deficit
|(566,536
|)
|(534,370
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(18,636
|)
|(13,034
|)
|Total shareholders' equity (deficit)
|(34,949
|)
|(1,868
|)
|Total Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Shares and Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)
|$
|1,107,538
|$
|1,175,978
| Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended September 30,
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Thousands, except per share data)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net sales
|$
|300,200
|$
|354,825
|$
|914,683
|$
|849,480
|Costs of sales
|258,719
|313,423
|789,686
|737,610
|Gross profit
|41,481
|41,402
|124,997
|111,870
|Selling, general and administrative expense
|33,962
|46,996
|107,781
|141,271
|Transaction, restructuring and integration expense
|3,790
|3,029
|10,626
|7,297
|Loss (gain) on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|492
|8
|1,545
|15
|Total operating expenses
|38,244
|50,033
|119,952
|148,583
|Income (loss) from operations
|3,237
|(8,631
|)
|5,045
|(36,713
|)
|Other (income) expense
|Interest expense
|12,530
|14,023
|39,047
|39,741
|Other, net
|(477
|)
|(992
|)
|(1,083
|)
|(3,962
|)
|Loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities
|(8,816
|)
|(21,662
|)
|(32,919
|)
|(72,492
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|558
|(122
|)
|2,122
|1,336
|Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
|602
|(2,437
|)
|(2,875
|)
|(5,944
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(9,976
|)
|$
|(19,103
|)
|$
|(32,166
|)
|$
|(67,884
|)
|Amortization (accretion) of Series A Convertible Preferred Shares
|87
|88
|260
|260
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(9,889
|)
|$
|(19,015
|)
|$
|(31,906
|)
|$
|(67,624
|)
|(Loss) earnings per common share:
|Basic
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(0.71
|)
|Diluted
|$
|(0.10
|)
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|(0.33
|)
|$
|(0.71
|)
|Weighted-average number of shares outstanding:
|Basic
|97,629
|95,569
|97,409
|94,847
|Diluted
|97,629
|95,569
|97,409
|94,847
| Westrock Coffee Company
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(32,166
|)
|$
|(67,884
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|50,171
|40,669
|Equity-based compensation
|5,394
|11,709
|Provision for credit losses
|1,015
|165
|Amortization of deferred financing fees included in interest expense
|3,337
|2,744
|Write-off of unamortized deferred financing fees
|168
|137
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|1,545
|15
|Gain on de-consolidation of Rwanda Trading Company
|-
|(2,291
|)
|Mark-to-market adjustments
|(4,669
|)
|(983
|)
|Foreign currency transactions
|-
|(141
|)
|Deferred income tax expense (benefit)
|1,677
|1,336
|Equity in (earnings) loss from unconsolidated entities
|(2,875
|)
|(5,944
|)
|Other
|820
|1,160
|Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(10,049
|)
|(3,932
|)
|Inventories
|14,032
|(54,752
|)
|Derivative assets and liabilities
|(33,912
|)
|(12,025
|)
|Prepaid expense and other assets
|7,857
|(1,891
|)
|Accounts payable
|(6,065
|)
|18,795
|Accrued liabilities and other
|28,533
|17,410
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|24,813
|(55,703
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions to property, plant and equipment
|(22,407
|)
|(79,885
|)
|Additions to intangible assets
|(71
|)
|(85
|)
|Proceeds from sale of equity method investments and non-marketable securities
|-
|500
|Acquisition of equity method investments and non-marketable securities, inclusive of cash contributed
|-
|(2,952
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|385
|329
|Proceeds from deferred purchase price of sold trade receivables
|11,852
|3,924
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(10,241
|)
|(78,169
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Payments on debt
|(111,969
|)
|(61,215
|)
|Proceeds from debt
|94,024
|161,923
|Payments on supply chain financing program
|(149,657
|)
|(131,068
|)
|Proceeds from supply chain financing program
|152,926
|150,937
|Payment of debt issuance costs
|(2,094
|)
|(2,730
|)
|Net proceeds from (repayments of) repurchase agreements
|(9,245
|)
|11,161
|Net change in unremitted cash collections from servicing factored receivables
|(3,814
|)
|7,896
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|-
|12,097
|Payment of equity issuance costs
|-
|(181
|)
|Payment for taxes for net share settlement of equity awards
|(967
|)
|(2,079
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(30,796
|)
|146,741
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|(4
|)
|(49
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(16,228
|)
|12,820
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|71,039
|35,564
|Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|$
|54,811
|$
|48,384
The total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at September 30, 2026 and 2025 is as follows:
|(Thousands)
| September 30, 2026
| September 30, 2025
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|41,104
|$
|33,971
|Restricted cash
|13,707
|14,413
|Total
|$
|54,811
|$
|48,384
| Westrock Coffee Company
Summary of Segment Results
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended September 30,
| Nine Months Ended September 30,
|(Thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Beverage Solutions
|Net sales
|$
|220,119
|$
|263,029
|$
|703,310
|$
|635,922
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA1
|23,257
|20,422
|68,698
|49,675
|Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability
|Net sales2
|$
|80,081
|$
|91,796
|$
|211,373
|$
|213,558
|Segment Adjusted EBITDA1
|3,154
|5,755
|11,573
|10,998
________________________________
1 - Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a segment performance measure, which is required by U.S. GAAP to be disclosed in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined consistently with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, except that it excludes scale-up costs related to our Conway Facility. Refer to the Notes to Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for additional information regarding our segments and a reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to loss before income taxes and equity in earnings from unconsolidated entities.
2 - Net of intersegment revenues.
| Westrock Coffee Company
Calculation of Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement Secured Net Leverage Ratio
(Unaudited)
|Trailing Twelve-Months
|(Thousands, except leverage ratio)
|Ended September 30, 2026
|Beverage Solutions Segment Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|87,504
|Permissible credit agreement adjustments(1)
|5,538
|Trailing Twelve-Months Credit Agreement Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|93,042
|End of period:
|Term loan facility
|$
|135,625
|Delayed draw term loan facility
|42,500
|Revolving credit facility
|145,000
|Letters of credit outstanding
|1,980
|Secured debt
|325,105
|Beverage Solutions unrestricted cash and cash equivalents
|(39,011
|)
|Secured net debt
|$
|286,094
|Beverage Solutions Credit Agreement secured net leverage ratio
|3.07x
________________________________
1 – Consists primarily of pro forma run-rate impact of cost savings initiatives, as permitted by the Prior Credit Agreement (as defined below).
The Company was required to maintain compliance with, among other things, a secured net leverage ratio under the terms of its prior credit agreement (the“Prior Credit Agreement”) among the Company, Westrock Beverage Solutions, LLC, as the borrower, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as administrative agent, collateral agent, and swingline lender, Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, as sustainability structuring agent, and each issuing bank and lender party thereto. The secured net leverage ratio was calculated as secured net debt divided by Adjusted EBITDA for the trailing twelve-month period, each as defined in the Prior Credit Agreement, and is applicable only to our Beverage Solutions segment.
Management believes that our secured net leverage ratio provides useful information to investors and other users of our financial data regarding the Company's compliance with its material financial covenants. Failure to comply with the covenants in the Prior Credit Agreement or make payments when due could have resulted in an event of default, which, if not cured or waived, could have accelerated our repayment obligations under the Prior Credit Agreement and could have resulted in a default and acceleration under other agreements containing cross-default provisions. Under these circumstances, we might not have had sufficient funds or other resources to satisfy all of our obligations.
| Westrock Coffee Company
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to Non-GAAP Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(Thousands)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Net loss
|$
|(9,976
|)
|$
|(19,103
|)
|$
|(32,166
|)
|$
|(67,884
|)
|Interest expense
|12,530
|14,023
|39,047
|39,741
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|558
|(122
|)
|2,122
|1,336
|Depreciation and amortization
|16,503
|13,898
|50,171
|40,669
|EBITDA
|19,615
|8,696
|59,174
|13,862
|Transaction, restructuring and integration expense
|3,790
|3,029
|10,626
|7,297
|Equity-based compensation
|2,098
|3,629
|5,394
|11,709
|Conway extract and ready-to-drink facility pre-production costs
|-
|5,246
|327
|18,766
|Mark-to-market adjustments
|(152
|)
|2,531
|(4,669
|)
|(983
|)
|Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment
|492
|8
|1,545
|15
|Other
|568
|20
|1,279
|(3,946
|)
|Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|26,411
|$
|23,159
|$
|73,676
|$
|46,720
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We refer to EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in our analysis of our results of operations, which are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). While we believe that net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, is the most appropriate earnings measure, we also believe that EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are important non-GAAP supplemental measures of operating performance as they contribute to a meaningful evaluation of the Company's future operating performance and comparisons to the Company's past operating performance. The Company believes that providing these non-GAAP financial measures helps investors evaluate the Company's operating performance, profitability and business trends in a way that is consistent with how management evaluates such performance.
We define“EBITDA” as net (loss) income, as defined by GAAP, before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. We define“Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA” as EBITDA before equity-based compensation expense and the impact, which may be recurring in nature, of transaction, restructuring and integration related costs, impairment charges, non-cash mark-to-market adjustments, certain non-capitalizable costs necessary to place the Conway facility into commercial production, the write off of unamortized deferred financing costs, costs incurred as a result of the early repayment of debt, gains or losses on dispositions, and other similar or infrequent items (although we may not have had such charges in the periods presented). We believe EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are important supplemental measures to net (loss) income because they provide additional information to evaluate our operating performance on an unleveraged basis.
Since EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA are not measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, they should be viewed in addition to, and not be considered as alternatives for, net (loss) income determined in accordance with GAAP. Further, our computations of EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to that reported by other companies that define EBITDA and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do.
_________________________________
1 Unless otherwise indicated, all comparisons are to the prior year period.
2 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. The definition of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is included under the section titled“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and a reconciliation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is provided in the tables that accompany this release.
3 Segment Adjusted EBITDA is a segment performance measure, which is required by U.S. GAAP to be disclosed in accordance with FASB Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting. Segment Adjusted EBITDA is defined consistently with Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA, except that it excludes scale-up costs related to our Conway Facility.
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