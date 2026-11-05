Larimar Therapeutics Announces Three Poster Presentations For The Nomlabofusp Program At The Upcoming International Congress For Ataxia Research

Poster Presentation Details



Abstract Title: Long-Term Daily Nomlabofusp Administration in Patients with Friedreich's Ataxia: Interim Observations from an Ongoing Open-Label Study



Abstract Title: Plasma Lipid Profiles in Patients with Friedreich's Ataxia Before and After Treatment with Nomlabofusp

Abstract Title: Dysregulated Gene Expression in Friedreich's Ataxia and Response to Treatment with Nomlabofusp



All three posters will be presented during the Poster Session Day 3 on Thursday, November 12, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. ET in the Poster and Exhibitor Hall (D) at the Cobb Convention Center.

About Larimar Therapeutics

Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LRMR), is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases. Larimar's lead compound, nomlabofusp, is being developed as a potential treatment for Friedreich's ataxia. Larimar also plans to use its intracellular delivery platform to design other fusion proteins to target additional rare diseases characterized by deficiencies in intracellular bioactive compounds. For more information, please visit: .