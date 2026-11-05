Eton Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|Date:
| November 5, 2026
|Time:
| 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT)
|Participant Call Link*:
| Click Here
|Webcast:
|Click Here
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About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has twelve rare disease products: KHINDIVI ®, INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, DESMODATM, GALZIN®, HEMANGEOL®, PKU GOLIKE®, IMPAVIDO®, LIBERVANT®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has six additional product candidates in late-stage development: ASN-001, AMGLIDIA®, ET-700, ET-800, ET-900, and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at .
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements associated with the expected ability of Eton to undertake certain activities and accomplish certain goals and objectives. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding Eton's business strategy, Eton's plans to develop and commercialize its product candidates, the safety and efficacy of Eton's product candidates, Eton's plans and expected timing with respect to regulatory filings and approvals, and the size and growth potential of the markets for Eton's product candidates. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as anticipate,”“believe,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“seek” or similar language, or the negative of these words and phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Eton's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks associated with the process of discovering, developing and commercializing drugs that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such drugs. These and other risks concerning Eton's development programs and financial position are described in additional detail in Eton's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Eton undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the Company's results of operations determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), which are presented and discussed above, management also utilizes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, which are unaudited financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, to evaluate the Company's financial results and performance and to plan and forecast future periods. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are considered“non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Regulation G promulgated by the SEC. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results, provides a more complete understanding of the Company's results of operations and the factors and trends affecting its business. Management believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin provides meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's performance because (i) it allows for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making; (ii) it excludes the impact of non-cash or, when specified, non-recurring items that are not directly attributable to the Company's core operating performance and that may obscure trends in the Company's core operating performance; and (iii) it is used by institutional investors and the analyst community to help analyze the Company's results. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, and any other non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Further, non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company and the way they are calculated may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures or the calculations of the same non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including the Company's competitors.
Adjusted EBITDA
The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income/(loss), excluding the effects of stock-based compensation and expenses, interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, and, if any and when specified, other non-recurring income or expense items. Management believes that the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure to Adjusted EBITDA is net income/(loss). Adjusted EBITDA has limitations and should not be considered as an alternative to gross profit or net income/(loss) as a measure of operating performance or to net cash provided by (used in) operating, investing, or financing activities as a measure of ability to meet cash needs.
Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: ...
| Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|Revenues:
|Product sales, net
|$
|57,925
|$
|22,459
|$
|119,780
|$
|55,383
|Licensing revenue
|-
|-
|-
|3,286
|Total net revenues
|57,925
|22,459
|119,780
|58,669
|Cost of sales:
|Product sales and royalties, net
|13,624
|14,604
|35,331
|28,204
|Licensing revenue
|-
|-
|-
|825
|Total cost of sales
|13,624
|14,604
|35,331
|29,029
|Gross profit
|44,301
|7,855
|84,449
|29,640
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|5,271
|1,112
|8,139
|5,985
|General and administrative
|16,017
|8,106
|38,089
|26,963
|Total operating expenses
|21,288
|9,218
|46,228
|32,948
|Income (loss) from operations
|23,013
|(1,363
|)
|38,221
|(3,308
|)
|Other expense:
|Interest and other expense, net
|(656
|)
|(592
|)
|(2,572
|)
|(2,664
|)
|Income (loss) before income tax (benefit) expense
|22,357
|(1,955
|)
|35,649
|(5,972
|)
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(12,892
|)
|(28
|)
|(12,732
|)
|112
|Net income (loss)
|$
|35,249
|$
|(1,927
|)
|$
|48,381
|$
|(6,084
|)
|Net income (loss) per share, basic
|$
|1.23
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|1.74
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
|28,661
|26,893
|27,855
|26,891
|Net income (loss) per share, diluted
|$
|1.06
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|1.48
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted
|33,264
|26,893
|32,740
|26,891
| Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|55,628
|$
|25,942
|Accounts receivable, net
|26,426
|11,757
|Inventories, net
|11,082
|15,419
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|3,646
|7,463
|Total current assets
|96,782
|60,581
|Property and equipment, net
|338
|326
|Intangible assets, net
|44,280
|30,878
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|1,064
|310
|Deferred tax asset
|14,745
|-
|Other long-term assets, net
|64
|19
|Total assets
|$
|157,273
|$
|92,114
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|16,499
|$
|10,976
|Short-term debt, net of debt discount
|11,842
|8,789
|Accrued Medicaid rebates
|9,653
|9,317
|Accrued liabilities
|16,101
|9,408
|Total current liabilities
|54,095
|38,490
|Long-term debt, net of current portion, debt discount and accrued exit fees
|11,227
|21,769
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|1,017
|460
|Other long-term liabilities
|4,011
|5,241
|Total liabilities
|70,350
|65,960
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 28,827,905 and 27,047,061 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|29
|27
|Additional paid-in capital
|151,007
|138,621
|Accumulated deficit
|(64,113
|)
|(112,494
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|86,923
|26,154
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|157,273
|$
|92,114
| Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|For the nine months ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Operating Activities
|Net income (loss)
|$
|48,381
|$
|(6,084
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
|Stock-based compensation
|6,295
|4,388
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,961
|3,027
|Inventory step-up
|1,470
|3,673
|Excess and obsolete inventory reserve
|620
|337
|Debt discount amortization and non-cash interest expenses
|488
|521
|Non-cash lease expense
|96
|35
|Acquired in-process research and development
|3,000
|-
|Reversal of deferred tax asset valuation allowance
|(12,892
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(14,734
|)
|(7,721
|)
|Inventories
|3,377
|(5,632
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|3,817
|550
|Accounts payable
|5,523
|10,092
|Accrued Medicaid rebates
|336
|11,165
|Accrued liabilities
|5,460
|585
|Other non-current assets and liabilities
|(5,297
|)
|7,139
|Net cash from operating activities
|49,901
|22,075
|Investing Activities
|Purchases of product license rights
|(18,225
|)
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(83
|)
|(284
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(18,308
|)
|(284
|)
|Financing Activities
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|5,823
|394
|Proceeds from ESPP shares issued
|270
|-
|Repayment of long-term debt
|(8,000
|)
|-
|Net cash (used in) from financing activities
|(1,907
|)
|394
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|29,686
|22,185
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|25,942
|14,936
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|55,628
|$
|37,121
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|2,401
|$
|2,395
|Cash paid for income taxes, net
|$
|106
|$
|117
| Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Adjusted non-GAAP EBITDA Calculation and US GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
| September 30,
2026
| September 30,
2025
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|$
|35,249
|$
|(1,927
|)
|$
|48,381
|$
|(6,084
|)
|Depreciation (1)
|21
|8
|65
|24
|Intangible amortization expense (2)
|1,423
|1,001
|3,896
|3,003
|Interest expense (including debt discount amortization and non-cash interest expenses)
|959
|1,212
|3,107
|3,573
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(12,892
|)
|(28
|)
|(12,732
|)
|112
|EBITDA
|$
|24,760
|$
|266
|$
|42,717
|$
|628
|Other non-GAAP adjustments:
|Inventory step-up expense (3)
|470
|1,324
|1,470
|3,673
|Stock-based compensation (4)
|3,309
|1,092
|6,295
|4,388
|Severance expense (5)
|-
|-
|-
|335
|Acquisition/divestiture-related costs (6)
|-
|190
|-
|574
|Total of Other non-GAAP adjustments
|3,779
|2,606
|7,765
|8,970
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|28,539
|$
|2,872
|$
|50,482
|$
|9,598
|GAAP Net income (loss)
|$
|35,249
|$
|(1,927
|)
|$
|48,381
|$
|(6,084
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Depreciation (1)
|21
|8
|65
|24
|Intangible amortization expense (2)
|1,423
|1,001
|3,896
|3,003
|Inventory step-up expense (3)
|470
|1,324
|1,470
|3,673
|Stock-based compensation (4)
|3,309
|1,092
|6,295
|4,388
|Severance expense (5)
|-
|-
|-
|335
|Acquisition/divestiture-related costs (6)
|-
|190
|-
|574
|Release of deferred tax asset valuation allowance (7)
|(12,892
|)
|-
|(12,892
|)
|-
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
|(7,669
|)
|3,615
|(1,166
|)
|11,997
|Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (8)
|11,074
|205
|11,880
|495
|Total non-GAAP adjustments
|(18,743
|)
|3,410
|(13,046
|)
|11,502
|Non-GAAP Net income
|$
|16,506
|$
|1,483
|$
|35,335
|$
|5,418
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, basic
|28,661
|26,893
|27,855
|26,891
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding, diluted
|33,264
|31,137
|32,740
|31,014
|GAAP income (loss) per share - Basic
|$
|1.23
|$
|(0.07
|)
|$
|1.74
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|(0.65
|)
|0.13
|(0.47
|)
|0.43
|Non-GAAP earnings per share - Basic
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.06
|$
|1.27
|$
|0.20
|GAAP income (loss) per share - Diluted
|$
|1.06
|(0.07
|)
|$
|1.48
|$
|(0.23
|)
|Non-GAAP adjustments
|(0.56
|)
|0.11
|(0.40
|)
|0.37
|Non-GAAP earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.04
|$
|1.08
|$
|0.14
|(1)
|Represents depreciation expense related to our property and equipment.
|(2)
|Intangible amortization expenses are associated with the Company's intellectual property rights related to INCRELEX®, HEMANGEOL®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, IMPAVIDO®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous and Nitisinone.
|(3)
|During the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company recognized in cost of sales $470 and $1,470, respectively, compared to $1,324 and $3,673 during the three and nine ended September 30, 2025, respectively, for inventory step-up expense primarily attributable to the HEMANGEOL® inventory revalued in connection with the product acquisition in 2026 period, and the INCRELEX® inventory revalued in connection with this product acquisition in the 2025 periods.
|(4)
|Represents stock-based compensation expense associated with the Company's stock option, restricted stock unit and performance stock unit grants to employees and non-employee directors and the Company's employee share purchase plan.
|(5)
|Represents severance and benefit expenses associated with role redundancy within commercial operations during the first quarter of 2025.
|(6)
|Represents legal expense and other divestiture-related costs associated with the out-licensing of the INCRELEX® commercial rights in territories outside of the U.S.
|(7)
|Represents the amount of income tax benefit related to the reversal of previously recorded valuation allowances on our federal and state deferred tax assets.
|(8)
|Income tax adjustments on pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments represent the estimated income tax impact of each pre-tax non-GAAP adjustment based on the effective income tax rate for the period.
| Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Third Quarter 2026 GAAP to Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Reconciliation
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Third Quarter 2026
|GAAP
| Depreciation and
Intangible Amortization
| Inventory Step-Up
Expense
| Stock-Based
Compensation
|Severance Expense
| Acquisition/ Divestiture
Related Costs
|Non-GAAP
|Cost of sales
|$
|13,624
|(1,423
|)
|(470
|)
|-
|-
|-
|$
|11,731
|Research and development
|5,271
|-
|-
|(75
|)
|-
|-
|5,196
|General and administrative
|16,017
|(21
|)
|-
|(3,234
|)
|-
|-
|12,762
|Third Quarter 2025
|Cost of sales
|$
|14,604
|(1,001
|)
|(1,324
|)
|-
|-
|-
|$
|12,279
|Research and development
|1,112
|-
|-
|(38
|)
|-
|-
|1,074
|General and administrative
|8,106
|(8
|)
|-
|(1,054
|)
|-
|(190
|)
|6,854
|Third Quarter YTD 2026
|GAAP
| Depreciation and
Intangible Amortization
| Inventory Step-Up
Expense
| Stock-Based
Compensation
|Severance Expense
| Acquisition/ Divestiture
Related Costs
|Non-GAAP
|Cost of sales
|$
|35,331
|(3,896
|)
|(1,470
|)
|-
|-
|-
|$
|29,965
|Research and development
|8,139
|-
|-
|(174
|)
|-
|-
|7,965
|General and administrative
|38,089
|(65
|)
|-
|(6,121
|)
|-
|-
|31,903
|Third Quarter YTD 2025
|Cost of sales
|$
|29,029
|(3,003
|)
|(3,673
|)
|-
|-
|-
|$
|22,353
|Research and development
|5,985
|-
|-
|(120
|)
|-
|-
|5,865
|General and administrative
|26,963
|(24
|)
|-
|(4,268
|)
|(335
|)
|(574
|)
|21,762
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