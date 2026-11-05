Aligos Therapeutics Presents Positive Data At The Liver Meeting® 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALGS), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient outcomes through best-in-class therapies for liver and viral diseases, today announced positive data from five presentations at the American Association for the Study of Liver Disease's (AASLD) The Liver Meeting® 2026, being held November 5 – 9, 2026 in Denver, CO.

“The data the team will present at The Liver Meeting® underscores the strength of our pipeline,” stated Lawrence Blatt, Ph.D., M.B.A., Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Aligos Therapeutics.“The pevifoscorvir sodium findings provide important new insights into the potential of a potent CAM-E compound to reduce pro-inflammatory cytokines which have been linked to disease progression in chronic HBV infection and inhibit viral HBV DNA forms associated with integration. The preclinical profile of ALG-170675, our potentially best-in-class HBV antisense oligonucleotide, which is currently progressing through a Phase 1 study in China with our partner Amoytop, further supports the promise of our next-generation approaches in chronic HBV infection. Together, these data reinforce our strategy of applying deep scientific expertise to develop potentially best-in-class therapies that can meaningfully improve patient outcomes.”

Pevifoscorvir Sodium

The data being presented will highlight findings from an investigator initiated, long term follow up study of nine HBeAg+ participants who completed 96 weeks of pevifoscorvir sodium 300 mg monotherapy, followed by 24–48 weeks of treatment with the nucleos(t)ide analog entecavir (ETV). Following pevifoscorvir sodium treatment, expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines was reduced from baseline, with increases observed during the ETV only follow up period. As persistent immune activation and inflammatory signaling are associated with disease progression in chronic HBV infection, the observed cytokine changes provide evidence that reduction in HBV biomarkers (HBV DNA, HBV RNA, antigens) by pevifoscorvir sodium may exert immunomodulatory effects. These findings are consistent with published literature linking inflammatory cytokine profiles in chronic HBV infection with immune mediated fibrosis, cirrhosis, and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) progression1.

Additionally, preclinical in vitro data demonstrate that ALG-001075, the active parent moiety of pevifoscorvir sodium, inhibited the formation of both relaxed circular DNA (rcDNA) and double-stranded linear DNA (dslDNA), the precursor form for HBV DNA integration into the host genome, with similar potency across multiple HBV cell models. In contrast, the NAs tenofovir disoproxil fumarate (TDF) and entecavir (ETV) were consistently less potent against inhibition of dslDNA than rcDNA formation. These data suggest that capsid assembly modulators may have greater potential than NAs to prevent HBV DNA integration, which can contribute to disease progression and the development of hepatocellular carcinoma.

ALG-170675

Preclinical data for ALG-170675, a next-generation HBV antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) with dual RNase H and human TLR8 agonist activities, will highlight deeper HBsAg knockdown than bepirovirsen in a head-to-head comparison in an AAV-HBV mouse model, supporting its potential best-in-class profile. ALG-170675 has advanced to Phase 1 clinical studies.

Preclinical

The preclinical posters will showcase Aligos' and its collaborators' continued innovation and commitment to advancing next-generation therapies in the liver and viral spaces with presentations spanning novel approaches and mechanistic insights.

Additionally, in vitro data from the hepatitis delta virus (HDV) program will show that the ASO ALG-215007 potently inhibited HDV replication across multiple cellular systems. These data suggest that the novel approach of directly targeting HDV replication could be a valuable addition to the current therapeutic arsenal.

Details on the presentations are as follows:

Pevifoscorvir sodium: Potential first-/best-in-class small molecule CAM-E for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection

Abstract #: 4139

Title: Immune-modulatory effects of pevifoscorvir sodium in HBeAg-positive patients with chronic hepatitis B infection

Presenter: Professor Lung-Yi Loey Mak, MBBS(HK), MD(HK), MRCP(UK), PDipID (HK), FHKCP, FHKAM (Medicine), FRCP (Glasg), FRCP (Edin), FRCP, Clinical Assistant Professor at The University of Hong Kong

Date/Time: November 8, 2026 at 1:00pm – 2:00pm MT

Session: Hepatitis B ("4001-4193"); Poster of Distinction

Abstract #: 4142

Title: Pevifoscorvir Sodium Reduces HBsAg Levels to < 3000 IU/mL in HBeAg Positive Subjects with Chronic HBV Infection Following Long-Term On-Study Treatment

Presenter: Professor Man-Fung Yuen, MBBS, MD, PhD, DSc, Chair and Chief of the Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University of Hong Kong

Date/Time: November 8, 2026 at 1:00pm – 2:00pm MT

Session: Hepatitis B ("4001-4193")

Abstract #: 4158

Title: Pevifoscorvir Sodium (CAM-E) is Superior to Nucleos(t)ide Analogs in Suppressing Hepatitis B Virus Double-stranded Linear DNA In Vitro

Presenter: Andreas Jekle, PhD

Date/Time: November 8, 2026 at 1:00pm – 2:00pm MT

Session: Hepatitis B ("4001-4193")

ALG-170675: Potential best-in-class antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection

Abstract #: 4156

Title: The potentially best-in-class HBV ASO ALG-170675 demonstrates a favourable preclinical profile: efficacy in an AAV-HBV mouse model, pharmacokinetics and safety in mouse and monkey

Presenter: Jin Hong, PhD

Date/Time: November 8, 2026 at 1:00pm – 2:00pm MT

Session: Hepatitis B ("4001-4193")

Preclinical

Abstract #: 3224

Title: Potent Inhibition of Hepatitis Delta Virus Replication by the Antisense Oligonucleotide ALG-215007

Presenter: Kellan Passow, PhD

Date/Time: November 7, 2026 at 1:00pm – 2:00pm MT

Session: Hepatitis - Other Infections ("3195-3246")

The presentations can be found on the Posters & Presentations section of the Aligos website ( ) after the conference.

Chen Y, Tian Z. HBV-induced immune imbalance in the development of HCC. Front Immunol. 2019;10:2048. doi:10.3389/fimmu.2019.02048.

About Aligos

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGS) is a clinical stage biotechnology company founded with the mission to improve patient outcomes by developing best-in-class therapies for the treatment of liver and viral diseases. Aligos applies its science driven approach and deep R&D expertise to advance its purpose-built pipeline of therapeutics for high unmet medical needs such as chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

For more information, please visit or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered“forward-looking statements,” including without limitation, statements regarding Aligos' research and development activities, including whether pevifoscorvir sodium will enhance immune control of chronic HBV infection and inhibit viral HBV DNA forms associated with integration, whether ALG-170675 will ultimately be approved as a best-in-class HBV antisense oligonucleotide, whether capsid assembly modulators will prove to be better than NAs in prevention of HBV DNA integration, and whether pre-clinical results related to our programs will be predictive of clinical outcomes. Such forward looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause our development programs, future results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including Aligos' clinical-stage of development, the process of designing and conducting clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, and other matters that could affect the sufficiency of Aligos' capital resources to fund operations. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Aligos in general, see Aligos' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 6, 2026 and its future periodic reports to be filed or submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Aligos undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Investor Contact

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