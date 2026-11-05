Irhythm Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| IRHYTHM HOLDINGS, INC.
| Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
| (in thousands, except par value)
|(unaudited)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|394,718
|$
|236,012
|Restricted cash
|10,000
|-
|Marketable securities
|166,001
|347,751
|Accounts receivable, net
|81,126
|75,706
|Inventory
|23,222
|21,634
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|55,143
|21,662
|Total current assets
|730,210
|702,765
|Property and equipment, net
|176,938
|151,599
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|37,670
|41,827
|Restricted cash
|8,358
|8,358
|Goodwill
|862
|862
|Long-term strategic investments
|74,514
|69,913
|Other assets
|62,889
|44,718
|Total assets
|$
|1,091,441
|$
|1,020,042
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|15,395
|$
|2,256
|Accrued liabilities
|167,630
|128,747
|Deferred revenue
|4,668
|4,201
|Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|17,039
|16,686
|Total current liabilities
|204,732
|151,890
|Long-term senior convertible notes
|651,858
|649,504
|Other noncurrent liabilities
|908
|908
|Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion
|56,837
|64,994
|Total liabilities
|914,335
|867,296
|Stockholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 5,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value – 100,000 shares authorized; 33,414 shares issued and 33,185 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026, and 32,526 shares issued and 32,297 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025
|33
|32
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,049,900
|980,757
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
|(216
|)
|403
|Accumulated deficit
|(847,611
|)
|(803,446
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost; 229 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025
|(25,000
|)
|(25,000
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|177,106
|152,746
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,091,441
|$
|1,020,042
| IRHYTHM HOLDINGS, INC.
| Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
| (in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(unaudited)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Revenue, net
|$
|221,592
|$
|192,884
|$
|645,154
|$
|538,248
|Cost of revenue
|57,098
|55,762
|176,102
|159,053
|Gross profit
|164,494
|137,122
|469,052
|379,195
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|20,599
|21,033
|61,800
|63,564
|Acquired in-process research and development
|303
|302
|898
|2,296
|Selling, general and administrative
|125,636
|124,216
|393,175
|370,549
|Litigation settlements
|49,788
|-
|63,738
|-
|Impairment charges
|723
|-
|723
|2,479
|Total operating expenses
|197,049
|145,551
|520,334
|438,888
|Loss from operations
|(32,555
|)
|(8,429
|)
|(51,282
|)
|(59,693
|)
|Interest and other income, net:
|Interest income
|4,699
|5,944
|14,354
|16,184
|Interest expense
|(3,298
|)
|(3,281
|)
|(9,882
|)
|(9,832
|)
|Other income, net
|1,303
|578
|3,145
|3,717
|Total interest and other income, net
|2,704
|3,241
|7,617
|10,069
|Loss before income taxes
|(29,851
|)
|(5,188
|)
|(43,665
|)
|(49,624
|)
|Income tax provision
|-
|24
|500
|506
|Net loss
|$
|(29,851
|)
|$
|(5,212
|)
|$
|(44,165
|)
|$
|(50,130
|)
|Net loss per common share, basic and diluted
|$
|(0.90
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(1.35
|)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted
|33,099
|32,170
|32,836
|31,919
| IRHYTHM HOLDINGS, INC.
| Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
| (in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(unaudited)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation*
|Net loss, as reported1
|$
|(29,851
|)
|$
|(5,212
|)
|$
|(44,165
|)
|$
|(50,130
|)
|Interest expense
|3,298
|3,281
|9,882
|9,832
|Interest income
|(4,699
|)
|(5,944
|)
|(14,354
|)
|(16,184
|)
|Changes in fair value of strategic investments
|(832
|)
|(894
|)
|(3,101
|)
|(3,889
|)
|Income tax provision
|-
|24
|500
|506
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,324
|5,173
|15,588
|15,488
|Stock-based compensation
|19,490
|21,006
|61,020
|67,177
|Impairment charges
|723
|-
|723
|2,479
|Business transformation costs2
|6,590
|913
|8,094
|2,341
|Intellectual property litigation expenses3
|1,211
|3,212
|9,828
|7,000
|Litigation settlements4
|49,788
|-
|63,738
|-
|Cybersecurity incident5
|142
|-
|828
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|51,184
|$
|21,559
|$
|108,581
|$
|34,620
|Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation*
|Net loss, as reported1
|$
|(29,851
|)
|$
|(5,212
|)
|$
|(44,165
|)
|$
|(50,130
|)
|Impairment charges
|723
|-
|723
|2,479
|Business transformation costs2
|6,590
|913
|8,094
|2,341
|Intellectual property litigation expenses3
|1,211
|3,212
|9,828
|7,000
|Changes in fair value of strategic investments
|(832
|)
|(894
|)
|(3,101
|)
|(3,889
|)
|Litigation settlements4
|49,788
|-
|63,738
|-
|Cybersecurity incident5
|142
|-
|828
|-
|Tax effect of adjustments6
|44
|5
|(153
|)
|(300
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss)
|$
|27,815
|$
|(1,976
|)
|$
|35,792
|$
|(42,499
|)
|Interest expense on senior convertible notes, net of tax
|$
|3,298
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|-
|Numerator used in computing adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share
|$
|31,113
|$
|(1,976
|)
|$
|35,792
|$
|(42,499
|)
| IRHYTHM HOLDINGS, INC.
| Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (continued)
|(in thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|(unaudited)
| 2026
| 2025
| 2026
| 2025
|Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share reconciliation*
|Net loss, as reported1
|$
|(0.90
|)
|$
|(0.16
|)
|$
|(1.35
|)
|$
|(1.57
|)
|Impairment charges
|0.02
|-
|0.02
|0.08
|Business transformation costs2
|0.17
|0.03
|0.24
|0.07
|Intellectual property litigation expenses3
|0.03
|0.10
|0.29
|0.22
|Changes in fair value of strategic investments
|(0.02
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.09
|)
|(0.12
|)
|Litigation settlements4
|1.31
|-
|1.90
|-
|Cybersecurity incident5
|-
|-
|0.02
|-
|Tax effect of adjustments6
|-
|-
|-
|(0.01
|)
|Interest expense on senior convertible notes, net of tax
|0.09
|-
|-
|-
|Impact of adjustment to diluted shares, as reported7
|0.12
|-
|0.04
|-
|Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share
|$
|0.82
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|1.07
|$
|(1.33
|)
|Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted, as reported
|33,099
|32,170
|32,836
|31,919
|Equity incentive awards
|337
|-
|634
|-
|Senior convertible notes
|4,492
|-
|-
|-
|Weighted-average shares used in computing adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share
|37,928
|32,170
|33,470
|31,919
|Adjusted operating expenses reconciliation*
|Operating expenses, as reported
|$
|197,049
|$
|145,551
|$
|520,334
|$
|438,888
|Impairment charges
|(723
|)
|-
|(723
|)
|(2,479
|)
|Business transformation costs2
|(6,590
|)
|(913
|)
|(8,094
|)
|(2,341
|)
|Intellectual property litigation expenses3
|(1,211
|)
|(3,212
|)
|(9,828
|)
|(7,000
|)
|Litigation settlements4
|(49,788
|)
|-
|(63,738
|)
|-
|Cybersecurity incident5
|(142
|)
|-
|(828
|)
|-
|Adjusted operating expenses
|$
|138,595
|$
|141,426
|$
|437,123
|$
|427,068
|Free cash flow reconciliation*
|Net cash provided by operating activities8
|$
|4,438
|$
|34,883
|$
|29,345
|$
|54,651
|Less: Purchases of property and equipment
|(15,983
|)
|(14,831
|)
|(36,453
|)
|(34,619
|)
|Free cash flow
|$
|(11,545
|)
|$
|20,052
|$
|(7,108
|)
|$
|20,032
*Certain numbers expressed may not sum due to rounding.
1 Net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes $0.3 million and $0.9 million of acquired in-process research and development expense, and $0.3 million and $2.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.
2 Business transformation costs include $6.0 million associated with the VitalConnect acquisition for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.
3 Excludes third-party attorneys' fees and expenses associated with patent litigation brought against the Company by Welch Allyn, Inc. and Bardy Diagnostics, Inc., subsidiaries of Baxter International, Inc.
4 Excludes charges for Baxter patent litigation and securities class action litigation settlement, net of expected insurance recoveries.
5 Represents expenses directly related to the Cybersecurity Incident, net of expected insurance recoveries, including investigation and remediation, customer notifications, and professional and consultancy expenses.
6 Income tax impact of Non-GAAP adjustments listed.
7The adjustments are for the transition from net loss per diluted share, as reported, to adjusted net income per diluted share, due to our dilutive securities, which include equity incentive awards and senior convertible notes.
8 Net cash provided by operating activities for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes $50.0 million of Baxter patent litigation settlement costs.
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