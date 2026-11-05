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Irhythm Holdings Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results


Date: 2026-11-05 04:18:10

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iRhythm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRTC), a leading digital health care company with a mission to create trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease, today reported financial results for the three months ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue of $221.6 million, a 14.9% increase compared to third quarter 2025
  • Gross margin of 74.2%, a 310-basis point increase compared to third quarter 2025
  • GAAP net loss of $29.9 million, a $24.6 million increase in net loss compared to third quarter 2025
  • Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin of $51.2 million and 23.1%, respectively, a $29.6 million and 1,190-basis point improvement, respectively, compared to third quarter 2025
  • Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $560.7 million as of September 30, 2026
  • Increased fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance to $890 million to $895 million and adjusted EBITDA margin guidance to 15.5% to 16.0%

Recent Operational Highlights

  • Delivered another strong quarter, driven by healthy volume-led revenue growth of Zio Monitor and robust margin expansion, with broad-based momentum across cardiology, primary care, innovative channels and international markets
  • Completed the acquisition of VitalConnect on October 5, 2026, broadening our cardiac monitoring portfolio with an immediate FDA-cleared mobile cardiac telemetry offering, advancing our multi-vitals strategy, and expanding our addressable market across the continuum of care
  • Published three large-scale real world studies demonstrating product superiority of Zio AT (CAMELOT-ALERT1), Zio Long-Term Continuous Monitoring (EXCALIBUR2), and improvements in Zio Monitor performance and diagnostic yield compared with Zio XT3 in over 1.7 million total patients
  • Submitted FDA 510(k) applications for pediatric use with our Zio Monitor long-term continuous monitoring business
  • Closed a new $300 million senior secured revolving credit facility on November 3, 2026, providing additional liquidity to support our long-term growth objectives

“Our third quarter results reflect the continued strength of our core business. Demand for Zio Monitor remains robust, exceeding our expectations in the quarter, driven by volume growth across care settings and channels. We also continued to take meaningful steps forward with significant margin expansion, and consistent execution against our strategic priorities,” said Quentin Blackford, President and Chief Executive Officer of iRhythm.“With the acquisition of VitalConnect now closed, we are encouraged by the early opportunities we see to broaden our capabilities and serve more patients within the ambulatory cardiac monitoring market and across the continuum of care. With an immediate FDA-cleared mobile cardiac telemetry device, we are excited to be able to offer the marketplace a best-in-class MCT portfolio of options. We remain focused on advancing innovation, expanding access to Zio, and investing in the growth initiatives that we believe will create durable value for patients, clinicians, and stockholders.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 was $221.6 million, up 14.9% from $192.9 million during the same period in 2025. The increase was driven primarily by sustained volume demand across our customer base, reflecting continued strength in our core business and contributions from newer growth channels.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2026 was $164.5 million, up 20.0% from $137.1 million during the same period in 2025, while gross margin was 74.2%, a 310-basis point improvement compared to the third quarter of 2025. The increase in gross profit was primarily due to increased volume of Zio services, as well as a one-time benefit from tariff refunds of approximately $3.1 million. The increase in gross margin was primarily driven by continued operational efficiencies, product mix, a tariff refund one-time benefit, and disciplined execution.

Operating expenses for the third quarter of 2026 were $197.0 million, compared to $145.6 million for the same period in 2025. Adjusted operating expenses for the third quarter of 2026 were $138.6 million, compared to $141.4 million during the same period in 2025. The decrease in adjusted operating expenses, period over period, reflects a disciplined approach to investment, as we funded key growth initiatives while thoughtfully managing costs across the broader organization.

GAAP net loss for the third quarter of 2026 was $29.9 million, or net loss per diluted share of $0.90, compared with GAAP net loss of $5.2 million, or net loss per diluted share of $0.16, for the same period in 2025. Adjusted net income for the third quarter of 2026 was $27.8 million, or net income per diluted share of $0.82, compared with an adjusted net loss of $2.0 million, or net loss per diluted share of $0.06, for the same period in 2025. The improvement was primarily driven by our revenue growth and operating leverage achieved through implementation of efficiency initiatives.

Unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $560.7 million as of September 30, 2026.

2026 Annual Guidance
For the full year 2026, iRhythm expects revenue between $890 million and $895 million, which includes approximately $16 million of expected VitalConnect revenue contribution from the October 5, 2026 acquisition close through year-end. iRhythm also expects adjusted EBITDA margin between 15.5% and 16.0%, inclusive of VitalConnect. iRhythm's guidance reflects continued volume-led growth and operating leverage while maintaining disciplined investment in innovation and market expansion.

Webcast and Conference Call Information
iRhythm's management team will host a conference call today beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. Interested parties may access a live and archived webcast of the presentation on the“Events & Presentations” section of the company's investor website at investors.irhythmtech.com.

About iRhythm Holdings, Inc.
iRhythm is a leading digital health care company with a mission to create trusted solutions that detect, predict, and prevent disease. Combining wearable biosensors and cloud-based data analytics with powerful proprietary algorithms, iRhythm distills data from millions of heartbeats into clinically actionable information. Through a relentless focus on patient care, iRhythm's vision is to deliver better data, better insights, and better health for all.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We refer to certain financial measures that are not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in this press release, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, adjusted operating expenses and free cash flow. We use these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures may be helpful to investors. However, non-GAAP financial measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP financial measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of our disclosure of non-GAAP financial measures as a tool for comparison. See the schedules attached to this press release for additional information and reconciliations of such non-GAAP financial measures. We have not reconciled our adjusted EBITDA margin estimates for full year 2026 because certain items that impact these figures are uncertain or out of our control and cannot be reasonably predicted. Accordingly, a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin estimates is not available without unreasonable effort.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before income tax provision, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, and interest income and as further adjusted for stock-based compensation expense, changes in fair value of strategic investments, impairment charges, business transformation costs, certain intellectual property litigation expenses, certain litigation settlements (net of expected insurance recoveries), costs related to the cybersecurity incident (net of expected insurance recoveries), and loss on extinguishment of debt. Business transformation costs include costs associated with professional services, employee termination and relocation, third-party merger and acquisition, integration, and other costs to augment and restructure the organization, inclusive of both outsourced and offshore resources.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. An investor can identify these statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They use words such as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'expect', 'intend', 'will', 'project', 'plan', 'believe', 'target' and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of future actions or operating or financial performance. In particular, these statements include statements regarding our financial guidance, volume growth and margin expansion, market opportunity, ability to penetrate the market, expansion into new health programs, international market expansion, anticipated productivity and quality improvements, anticipated demand for our products and services and our expectations for growth, and statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the VitalConnect acquisition, including our ability to broaden our capabilities, advance our multi-vitals strategy, expand our addressable market and serve more patients across the continuum of care, our ability to create durable, long-term value for patients, clinicians and stockholders; and the anticipated benefits of our revolving credit facility. Such statements are based on current assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: intense competition in the markets we compete in; fluctuations in our operating results; our ability to successfully integrate any acquisitions or strategic investments; risks associated with managing our growth; future U.S. and global political, competitive, reimbursement and regulatory conditions, including changing trade and tariff policies; geopolitical conflicts and tensions; distribution and supply chain disruptions and cost increases; new product and service introductions and the market acceptance of those products and services; expected pricing environment; intellectual property rights; litigation; financial market conditions; the execution and effect of our business strategy; and future business decisions made by us and our competitors. Additional risks are described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q expected to be filed on or about November 5, 2026. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and should not be unduly relied upon. iRhythm undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Investor Contact
Francis Pruell
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Media Contact
Kassandra Perry
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  • Russo P, Strom J, Nathan R, Song Y, Shokoohi M, Passman R, Reynolds M, Mittal S. Clinical and economic outcomes in diagnostic-naïve Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries managed with alert-based ambulatory cardiac monitors: The CAMELOT-ALERT study. American Heart Journal. 2026 Aug 28. doi: 10.1016/j.ahj.2026.10759
  • Mittal S, Reynolds MR, Hughes A, Buysman EK, Hendrickson EM, Boyle K, Wright B, Ashburner JM, Turakhia M, Passman RS. Comparative Clinical Outcomes Across Ambulatory Cardiac Monitoring Modalities. Clin Cardiology. 2026 Oct;49(10):e70500. doi:10.1002/clc.70500
  • Knight BP, Pinkerton R, Ellis J, Ashburner JM, Wazni OM, Passman RS, Turakhia MP, Mittal M. Real-world performance and diagnostic yield gains of a next-generation patch-based 14-day uninterrupted ambulatory electrocardiogram monitor. Heart Rhythm O2. October 9, 2026.
    • IRHYTHM HOLDINGS, INC.
    Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
    (in thousands, except par value)
    (unaudited) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025
    Assets
    Current assets:
    Cash and cash equivalents $ 394,718 $ 236,012
    Restricted cash 10,000 -
    Marketable securities 166,001 347,751
    Accounts receivable, net 81,126 75,706
    Inventory 23,222 21,634
    Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55,143 21,662
    Total current assets 730,210 702,765
    Property and equipment, net 176,938 151,599
    Operating lease right-of-use assets 37,670 41,827
    Restricted cash 8,358 8,358
    Goodwill 862 862
    Long-term strategic investments 74,514 69,913
    Other assets 62,889 44,718
    Total assets $ 1,091,441 $ 1,020,042
    Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
    Current liabilities:
    Accounts payable $ 15,395 $ 2,256
    Accrued liabilities 167,630 128,747
    Deferred revenue 4,668 4,201
    Operating lease liabilities, current portion 17,039 16,686
    Total current liabilities 204,732 151,890
    Long-term senior convertible notes 651,858 649,504
    Other noncurrent liabilities 908 908
    Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent portion 56,837 64,994
    Total liabilities 914,335 867,296
    Stockholders' equity:
    Preferred stock, $0.001 par value – 5,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 - -
    Common stock, $0.001 par value – 100,000 shares authorized; 33,414 shares issued and 33,185 shares outstanding at September 30, 2026, and 32,526 shares issued and 32,297 shares outstanding at December 31, 2025 33 32
    Additional paid-in capital 1,049,900 980,757
    Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (216 ) 403
    Accumulated deficit (847,611 ) (803,446 )
    Treasury stock, at cost; 229 shares at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025 (25,000 ) (25,000 )
    Total stockholders' equity 177,106 152,746
    Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,091,441 $ 1,020,042


    IRHYTHM HOLDINGS, INC.
    Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
    (in thousands, except per share data)
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,    		 Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
    (unaudited) 2026
    		2025
    		2026
    		2025
    Revenue, net $ 221,592 $ 192,884 $ 645,154 $ 538,248
    Cost of revenue 57,098 55,762 176,102 159,053
    Gross profit 164,494 137,122 469,052 379,195
    Operating expenses:
    Research and development 20,599 21,033 61,800 63,564
    Acquired in-process research and development 303 302 898 2,296
    Selling, general and administrative 125,636 124,216 393,175 370,549
    Litigation settlements 49,788 - 63,738 -
    Impairment charges 723 - 723 2,479
    Total operating expenses 197,049 145,551 520,334 438,888
    Loss from operations (32,555 ) (8,429 ) (51,282 ) (59,693 )
    Interest and other income, net:
    Interest income 4,699 5,944 14,354 16,184
    Interest expense (3,298 ) (3,281 ) (9,882 ) (9,832 )
    Other income, net 1,303 578 3,145 3,717
    Total interest and other income, net 2,704 3,241 7,617 10,069
    Loss before income taxes (29,851 ) (5,188 ) (43,665 ) (49,624 )
    Income tax provision - 24 500 506
    Net loss $ (29,851 ) $ (5,212 ) $ (44,165 ) $ (50,130 )
    Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.90 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (1.57 )
    Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted 33,099 32,170 32,836 31,919


    IRHYTHM HOLDINGS, INC.
    Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information
    (in thousands, except per share data)
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,    		 Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
    (unaudited) 2026
    		2025
    		2026
    		2025
    Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation*
    Net loss, as reported1 $ (29,851 ) $ (5,212 ) $ (44,165 ) $ (50,130 )
    Interest expense 3,298 3,281 9,882 9,832
    Interest income (4,699 ) (5,944 ) (14,354 ) (16,184 )
    Changes in fair value of strategic investments (832 ) (894 ) (3,101 ) (3,889 )
    Income tax provision - 24 500 506
    Depreciation and amortization 5,324 5,173 15,588 15,488
    Stock-based compensation 19,490 21,006 61,020 67,177
    Impairment charges 723 - 723 2,479
    Business transformation costs2 6,590 913 8,094 2,341
    Intellectual property litigation expenses3 1,211 3,212 9,828 7,000
    Litigation settlements4 49,788 - 63,738 -
    Cybersecurity incident5 142 - 828 -
    Adjusted EBITDA $ 51,184 $ 21,559 $ 108,581 $ 34,620
    Adjusted net income (loss) reconciliation*
    Net loss, as reported1 $ (29,851 ) $ (5,212 ) $ (44,165 ) $ (50,130 )
    Impairment charges 723 - 723 2,479
    Business transformation costs2 6,590 913 8,094 2,341
    Intellectual property litigation expenses3 1,211 3,212 9,828 7,000
    Changes in fair value of strategic investments (832 ) (894 ) (3,101 ) (3,889 )
    Litigation settlements4 49,788 - 63,738 -
    Cybersecurity incident5 142 - 828 -
    Tax effect of adjustments6 44 5 (153 ) (300 )
    Adjusted net income (loss) $ 27,815 $ (1,976 ) $ 35,792 $ (42,499 )
    Interest expense on senior convertible notes, net of tax $ 3,298 $ - $ - $ -
    Numerator used in computing adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $ 31,113 $ (1,976 ) $ 35,792 $ (42,499 )


    IRHYTHM HOLDINGS, INC.
    Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Information (continued)
    (in thousands, except per share data)
    Three Months Ended
    September 30,    		 Nine Months Ended
    September 30,
    (unaudited) 2026
    		2025
    		2026
    		2025
    Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share reconciliation*
    Net loss, as reported1 $ (0.90 ) $ (0.16 ) $ (1.35 ) $ (1.57 )
    Impairment charges 0.02 - 0.02 0.08
    Business transformation costs2 0.17 0.03 0.24 0.07
    Intellectual property litigation expenses3 0.03 0.10 0.29 0.22
    Changes in fair value of strategic investments (0.02 ) (0.03 ) (0.09 ) (0.12 )
    Litigation settlements4 1.31 - 1.90 -
    Cybersecurity incident5 - - 0.02 -
    Tax effect of adjustments6 - - - (0.01 )
    Interest expense on senior convertible notes, net of tax 0.09 - - -
    Impact of adjustment to diluted shares, as reported7 0.12 - 0.04 -
    Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share $ 0.82 $ (0.06 ) $ 1.07 $ (1.33 )
    Weighted-average shares, basic and diluted, as reported 33,099 32,170 32,836 31,919
    Equity incentive awards 337 - 634 -
    Senior convertible notes 4,492 - - -
    Weighted-average shares used in computing adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share 37,928 32,170 33,470 31,919
    Adjusted operating expenses reconciliation*
    Operating expenses, as reported $ 197,049 $ 145,551 $ 520,334 $ 438,888
    Impairment charges (723 ) - (723 ) (2,479 )
    Business transformation costs2 (6,590 ) (913 ) (8,094 ) (2,341 )
    Intellectual property litigation expenses3 (1,211 ) (3,212 ) (9,828 ) (7,000 )
    Litigation settlements4 (49,788 ) - (63,738 ) -
    Cybersecurity incident5 (142 ) - (828 ) -
    Adjusted operating expenses $ 138,595 $ 141,426 $ 437,123 $ 427,068
    Free cash flow reconciliation*
    Net cash provided by operating activities8 $ 4,438 $ 34,883 $ 29,345 $ 54,651
    Less: Purchases of property and equipment (15,983 ) (14,831 ) (36,453 ) (34,619 )
    Free cash flow $ (11,545 ) $ 20,052 $ (7,108 ) $ 20,032

    *Certain numbers expressed may not sum due to rounding.
    1 Net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes $0.3 million and $0.9 million of acquired in-process research and development expense, and $0.3 million and $2.3 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, respectively.
    2 Business transformation costs include $6.0 million associated with the VitalConnect acquisition for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026.
    3 Excludes third-party attorneys' fees and expenses associated with patent litigation brought against the Company by Welch Allyn, Inc. and Bardy Diagnostics, Inc., subsidiaries of Baxter International, Inc.
    4 Excludes charges for Baxter patent litigation and securities class action litigation settlement, net of expected insurance recoveries.
    5 Represents expenses directly related to the Cybersecurity Incident, net of expected insurance recoveries, including investigation and remediation, customer notifications, and professional and consultancy expenses.
    6 Income tax impact of Non-GAAP adjustments listed.
    7The adjustments are for the transition from net loss per diluted share, as reported, to adjusted net income per diluted share, due to our dilutive securities, which include equity incentive awards and senior convertible notes.
    8 Net cash provided by operating activities for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 includes $50.0 million of Baxter patent litigation settlement costs.


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