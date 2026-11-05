Avepoint Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
| AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|SaaS
|$
|105,489
|$
|83,982
|$
|297,382
|$
|230,241
|Term license and support
|8,896
|11,980
|28,460
|35,380
|Services
|16,719
|13,766
|46,999
|39,189
|Total revenue
|131,104
|109,728
|372,841
|304,810
|Cost of revenue:
|SaaS
|19,057
|14,596
|53,579
|41,156
|Term license and support
|345
|294
|1,014
|1,394
|Services
|17,047
|13,255
|47,218
|35,973
|Total cost of revenue
|36,449
|28,145
|101,811
|78,523
|Gross profit
|94,655
|81,583
|271,030
|226,287
|Operating expenses:
|Sales and marketing
|47,754
|35,593
|135,306
|105,888
|General and administrative
|19,284
|23,925
|54,833
|62,304
|Research and development
|16,167
|13,936
|46,490
|39,585
|Total operating expenses
|83,205
|73,454
|236,629
|207,777
|Income from operations
|11,450
|8,129
|34,401
|18,510
|Other income, net
|3,920
|4,678
|9,517
|6,024
|Income before income taxes
|15,370
|12,807
|43,918
|24,534
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(2,566
|) (1)
|(210
|)
|(16,838
|)(1)
|5,058
|Net income
|$
|17,936
|$
|13,017
|$
|60,756
|$
|19,476
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|-
|-
|-
|321
|Net income available to common stockholders
|$
|17,936
|$
|13,017
|$
|60,756
|$
|19,155
|Net income per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.09
|Diluted
|$
|0.08
|$
|0.06
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.08
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|210,510
|212,001
|211,317
|205,049
|Diluted
|221,993
|232,897
|223,485
|228,985
(1) Includes an income tax benefit of $1.1 million and $21.0 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, respectively, related to the release of a previously recorded valuation allowance on certain deferred tax assets.
| AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|410,730
|$
|481,060
|Accounts receivable, net
|109,371
|124,526
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|28,964
|19,726
|Total current assets
|549,065
|625,312
|Property and equipment, net
|7,350
|6,020
|Goodwill
|37,192
|37,986
|Intangible assets, net
|10,912
|12,052
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|28,835
|16,824
|Deferred contract costs
|77,650
|71,257
|Other assets
|51,390
|19,730
|Total assets
|$
|762,394
|$
|789,181
|Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,730
|$
|3,805
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|81,606
|84,191
|Current portion of deferred revenue
|197,502
|185,696
|Total current liabilities
|282,838
|273,692
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|18,143
|9,949
|Long-term portion of deferred revenue
|16,074
|15,260
|Other liabilities
|8,985
|11,581
|Total liabilities
|326,040
|310,482
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 1,000,000 shares authorized, 210,028 and 215,076 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|21
|22
|Additional paid-in capital
|962,954
|980,389
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|6,987
|8,366
|Accumulated deficit
|(533,608
|)
|(510,078
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|436,354
|478,699
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|762,394
|$
|789,181
| AvePoint, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Operating activities
|Net income
|$
|60,756
|$
|19,476
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,151
|4,642
|Operating lease right-of-use assets expense
|7,749
|6,400
|Foreign currency remeasurement (gain) loss
|(2,174
|)
|4,302
|Stock-based compensation
|26,921
|31,441
|Deferred income taxes
|(27,078
|)
|(3,617
|)
|Allowance for credit loss on notes receivables
|-
|4,037
|Other
|789
|78
|Change in value of warrant liabilities
|-
|(408
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|14,270
|2,210
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(1,986
|)
|(972
|)
|Deferred contract costs and other assets
|(11,623
|)
|(8,616
|)
|Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities, and other liabilities
|(7,775
|)
|(9,582
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(7,412
|)
|(6,585
|)
|Deferred revenue
|14,050
|12,792
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|71,638
|55,598
|Investing activities
|Maturities of investments
|185
|140
|Purchases of investments
|(7,409
|)
|(140
|)
|Capitalization of internal-use software
|(1,572
|)
|(1,162
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(3,964
|)
|(2,986
|)
|Cash paid in business combinations, net of cash acquired
|-
|(14,893
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(12,760
|)
|(19,041
|)
|Financing activities
|Purchase of common stock
|(141,255
|)
|(27,309
|)
|Proceeds from warrant exercises
|-
|168,189
|Proceeds from stock option exercises
|13,189
|8,519
|Funds held on behalf of others
|-
|6,064
|Repurchase of noncontrolling interest
|(1,843
|)
|(12,148
|)
|Other financing activities
|(5
|)
|(7
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(129,914
|)
|143,308
|Effect of exchange rates on cash
|706
|1,040
|Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
|(70,330
|)
|180,905
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|481,060
|290,735
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|410,730
|$
|471,640
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Income taxes paid
|$
|12,939
|$
|4,700
|Unpaid purchase consideration transferred in connection with the business combination
|$
|-
|$
|5,499
| AvePoint, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Non-GAAP operating income
|GAAP operating income
|$
|11,450
|$
|8,129
|$
|34,401
|$
|18,510
|GAAP operating margin
|8.7
|%
|7.4
|%
|9.2
|%
|6.1
|%
|Stock-based compensation expense
|10,079
|10,678
|26,921
|31,441
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|474
|477
|1,435
|1,489
|Secondary listing costs
|-
|2,941
|-
|2,941
|Discontinuation of growth equity fund
|-
|1,917
|-
|1,917
|Non-GAAP operating income
|$
|22,003
|$
|24,142
|$
|62,757
|$
|56,298
|Non-GAAP operating margin
|16.8
|%
|22.0
|%
|16.8
|%
|18.5
|%
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|GAAP gross profit
|$
|94,655
|$
|81,583
|$
|271,030
|$
|226,287
|GAAP gross margin
|72.2
|%
|74.4
|%
|72.7
|%
|74.2
|%
|Stock-based compensation expense
|429
|409
|1,146
|1,150
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|339
|360
|1,026
|1,092
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|$
|95,423
|$
|82,352
|$
|273,202
|$
|228,529
|Non-GAAP gross margin
|72.8
|%
|75.1
|%
|73.3
|%
|75.0
|%
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|47,754
|$
|35,593
|$
|135,306
|$
|105,888
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(3,402
|)
|(2,679
|)
|(8,869
|)
|(7,847
|)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|(135
|)
|(117
|)
|(409
|)
|(397
|)
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing
|$
|44,217
|$
|32,797
|$
|126,028
|$
|97,644
|Non-GAAP sales and marketing as a % of revenue
|33.7
|%
|29.9
|%
|33.8
|%
|32.0
|%
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|GAAP general and administrative
|$
|19,284
|$
|23,925
|$
|54,833
|$
|62,304
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(4,332
|)
|(5,515
|)
|(11,613
|)
|(15,849
|)
|Secondary listing costs
|-
|(2,941
|)
|-
|(2,941
|)
|Discontinuation of growth equity fund
|-
|(1,917
|)
|-
|(1,917
|)
|Non-GAAP general and administrative
|$
|14,952
|$
|13,552
|$
|43,220
|$
|41,597
|Non-GAAP general and administrative as a % of revenue
|11.4
|%
|12.4
|%
|11.6
|%
|13.6
|%
|Non-GAAP research and development
|GAAP research and development
|$
|16,167
|$
|13,936
|$
|46,490
|$
|39,585
|Stock-based compensation expense
|(1,916
|)
|(2,075
|)
|(5,293
|)
|(6,595
|)
|Non-GAAP research and development
|$
|14,251
|$
|11,861
|$
|41,197
|$
|32,990
|Non-GAAP research and development as a % of revenue
|10.9
|%
|10.8
|%
|11.0
|%
|10.8
|%
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