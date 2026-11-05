Avepoint Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvePoint (Nasdaq: AVPT, SGX: AVP), the AI Trust Company, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

“Q3 was another strong quarter for AvePoint, as broad-based customer demand drove record net new ARR and an acceleration in total ARR growth for the second straight quarter, as well as further GAAP operating margin expansion,” said Dr. Tianyi Jiang (TJ), CEO and Co-Founder, AvePoint.“Our efficient execution and robust cash generation enable us to strategically invest in the largest market opportunity in our company's history: AI trust. As organizations accelerate AI adoption, our platform-neutral approach, deep expertise in data security and governance, and comprehensive agent lifecycle management capabilities provide a distinct competitive advantage. And with the announcement of the AvePoint Trust Platform, we are extending governance beyond data and agents to the models, MCP servers, and AI skills that enterprises are deploying faster than they can govern, across every platform they run on. We are excited for a strong close to 2026.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights



Revenue: Total revenue was $131.1 million, up 19% from the third quarter of 2025. Within total revenue, SaaS revenue was $105.5 million, up 26% from the third quarter of 2025.



Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit was $94.7 million, compared to $81.6 million for the third quarter of 2025. GAAP gross margin was 72.2%, compared to 74.4% for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross profit was $95.4 million, compared to $82.4 million for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP gross margin was 72.8%, compared to 75.1% for the third quarter of 2025.



Operating Income: GAAP operating income was $11.5 million, compared to $8.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. GAAP operating margin was 8.7%, compared to 7.4% for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating income was $22.0 million, compared to $24.1 million for the third quarter of 2025. Non-GAAP operating margin was 16.8%, compared to 22.0% for the third quarter of 2025.



Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments: $418.3 million as of September 30, 2026.

Cash from operations: For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, the Company generated $71.6 million of cash from operations, compared to $55.6 million in the prior year period.



Third Quarter 2026 Key Performance Indicators and Recent Business Highlights



ARR as of September 30, 2026 was $495.1 million, up 27% year-over-year. Adjusted for FX, ARR grew 25%.



Dollar-based gross retention rate was 90% on a reported and FX-adjusted basis, while dollar-based net retention rate was 112% on a reported basis and 111% when adjusted for FX.



The Company announced Kinetic Classification for continuous AI-driven data classification and Rapid Recovery for priority-based data restoration.



Announced the AvePoint Trust Platform, which makes data AI-ready, governs every agent across its lifecycle, and keeps the business resilient when AI gets it wrong – independent of any single cloud, model, or AI provider. The Trust Platform also includes new AI Governance, Security, and Cost Optimization capabilities and broadens observability to Anthropic Claude and MCP servers.



Included in the 2026 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for AI Agent Management Platforms, the first report of its kind in this rapidly evolving category.



Added to the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, which tracks small-capitalization U.S. public companies that meet liquidity and GAAP profitability criteria.

Announced the hiring of Ali Rohani as Chief Strategy and Customer Officer to deepen customer value and accelerate growth as enterprises scale AI with trust.



Financial Outlook

The Company is again raising its full-year guidance for annual recurring revenue, and the Company's updated full-year guidance for revenue and non-GAAP operating income includes the respective third quarter outperformance relative to guidance. Additionally, the Company's updated financial guidance reflects the current expected impact from the fluctuation in foreign exchange rates for all metrics.

For the fourth quarter of 2026, the Company expects:



Total revenues of $138.4 million to $140.4 million, or year-over-year growth of 22% at the midpoint. On a constant currency basis, the Company expects revenue growth of 22% at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP operating income of $24.7 million to $25.7 million.



For the full year 2026, the Company now expects:



Total ARR of $524.8 million to $528.8 million, or year-over-year growth of 26% at the midpoint. Adjusted for FX, the Company continues to expect ARR growth of 26% at the midpoint.



Total revenues of $511.3 million to $513.3 million, or year-over-year growth of 22% at the midpoint. On a constant currency basis, the Company continues to expect revenue growth of 21% at the midpoint.

Non-GAAP operating income of $87.5 million to $88.5 million.



Quarterly Conference Call

AvePoint will host a conference call today, November 05, 2026, to review its third quarter financial results and to discuss its financial outlook. The call is scheduled to begin at 4:30pm ET. You may access the call and register with a live operator by dialing 1 (833) 816-1428 for US participants and 1 (412) 317-0520 for outside the US. The passcode for the call is 8422216. Investors can also join the webcast here. The webcast will be available live, and a replay will be available following the completion of the live broadcast for approximately 90 days.

About AvePoint

AvePoint is the AI Trust Company. AvePoint helps more than 28,000 organizations and 6,000 channel partners govern, secure and scale AI with trust: making data AI-ready, governing every agent across its lifecycle, and keeping the business resilient across every cloud they run on. To learn more, visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement AvePoint's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP, the Company uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating expenses (including percentage of revenue figures), non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin, and key metrics include annual recurring revenue, dollar-based gross retention rate, and dollar-based net retention rate. The Company has included a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release. These reconciliations adjust the related GAAP financial measures to exclude stock-based compensation expense, the amortization of acquired intangible assets and expenses related to the secondary listing on the SGX-ST and the Company's decision to discontinue its participation in a growth equity fund. The Company believes the presentation of its non-GAAP financial measures provides a better representation as to its overall operating performance. The presentation of AvePoint's non-GAAP financial measures is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for its financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and AvePoint's non-GAAP measures may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies.

Annual Recurring Revenue. This metric is calculated as the annualized sum of contractually obligated Annual Contract Value (“ACV”) from SaaS and term license and support revenue sources from all active customers at the end of a reporting period. ARR should be viewed independently of revenue and deferred revenue and is not intended to be combined with or replace these items. ARR is not a forecast of future revenue, and the active contracts used in calculating ARR may or may not be extended or renewed by our customers. The Company believes this metric further enables measurement of its business performance, is an important metric for financial forecasting and better enables strategic decision making. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the Company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Dollar-based Gross Retention Rate. This metric is calculated by starting with the ARR from all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. The Company then calculates ARR from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes net contraction or attrition over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. The Company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based gross retention rate. The Company uses this metric as a measure of its ability to retain existing customers, and believes it is useful to investors for the same reason. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the Company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Dollar-based Net Retention Rate. This metric is calculated by starting with the ARR from all active customers as of 12 months prior to such period end, or Prior Period ARR. The Company then calculates ARR from these same customers as of the current period end, or Current Period ARR. Current Period ARR includes net expansion over the last 12 months but excludes ARR from new customers in the current period. The Company then divides the total Current Period ARR by the total Prior Period ARR to arrive at the dollar-based net retention rate. The Company uses this metric as a measure of its ability to expand business with existing customers, and believes it is useful to investors for the same reason. Because this metric does not have the effect of providing a numerical measure that is different from any comparable GAAP measure, the Company does not consider it a non-GAAP measure.

Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes, as applicable, share-based compensation expense and the amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions. A reconciliation of the guidance for non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available on a forward-looking basis due to the uncertainty regarding, and the potential variability and significance of, the amounts of share-based compensation expense and amortization of intangible assets related to acquisitions that are excluded from the guidance, as well as changes in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, which impact other GAAP performance metrics. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures guidance to the corresponding GAAP measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the“safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“intend,”“strategy,”“future,”“opportunity,”“plan,”“may,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint's business and changes in AvePoint's ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the“Risk Factors” section of AvePoint's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Copies of this and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website, These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms“AvePoint,”“the Company,”“we,”“our” and“us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Disclosure Information

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