Iron Deficiency Is More Common Than We Think: New Guidelines Take Aim At Iron Deficiency. Dr. Jacquelyn Powers From The American Society Of Hematology Discusses With Yourupdatetv

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The American Society of Hematology, in Partnership with D S Simon Media, Conducts Nationwide Media Tour Highlighting New Guidelines to Help Identify More People with Iron Deficiency.

NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you're exhausted, dizzy, short of breath or struggling to concentrate, you may be iron deficient.

An estimated 10 million U.S. adults and 2 billion people worldwide are affected, yet up to 70% of cases in high-risk populations may go undiagnosed.

New guidelines are changing how doctors diagnose iron deficiency. Higher testing thresholds mean some people once considered“normal” may actually be low in iron. If you're constantly tired, weak or foggy, it may be time to ask your doctor: Could low iron be the reason?

The American Society of Hematology (ASH) has established new diagnostic standards tailored to key populations, including adults, menstruating and pregnant individuals, young children and people with inflammation. Identifying iron deficiency sooner can help patients get timely answers and care and may prevent progression to iron deficiency anemia and related complications.

Dr. Jacquelyn Powers, chair of ASH's Iron Deficiency Guidelines, explained what the new standards mean, and who should be asking about their iron levels.

Iron deficiency is surprisingly common. Why are so many cases going undiagnosed?

Iron deficiency is very common. We estimate that approximately one in three people worldwide have iron deficiency, including 10 million adults in the United States.

It often goes unrecognized for several reasons. First, symptoms may be dismissed as being related to stress or poor sleep. Physicians also don't routinely screen for iron deficiency. And when testing is performed, traditional diagnostic thresholds may underestimate how many people are actually iron deficient.

As a result, someone may have been told their iron levels were normal, when, under our new guidelines, they would actually meet the criteria for an iron deficiency diagnosis.

What symptoms should people look out for, beyond feeling tired?

In addition to fatigue, people with iron deficiency may experience dizziness, difficulty concentrating, headaches and restless legs. As the condition progresses, symptoms can include shortness of breath, a rapid heart rate and pale skin.

One symptom that is particularly associated with iron deficiency is pica, which is the craving of non-food items. The most common craving patients report is ice. So, if you find yourself constantly chewing on ice or craving your next cup, it could be a sign of iron deficiency.

What do the new guidelines change, and why does that matter for patients?

The new American Society of Hematology (ASH) diagnostic guidelines allow for earlier, more accurate diagnosis of iron deficiency by using higher ferritin thresholds.

This is important because it helps healthcare professionals identify patients who may benefit from iron supplementation before their condition progresses to more serious complications, such as anemia. It also allows physicians to identify and address underlying causes of iron deficiency.

When you don't have enough iron, your body cannot produce enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. These guidelines also help physicians identify underlying causes of iron deficiency that may need to be addressed.

Who is most at risk, and what should people know about getting the right diagnosis?

Risk groups for iron deficiency include young children who may not be getting enough iron in their diets, as well as adolescents and adults experiencing chronic blood loss, such as menstrual or gastrointestinal bleeding.

Pregnant individuals also require more iron, putting them at higher risk for iron deficiency, and should be screened. People who follow restricted or limited diets or have chronic inflammatory conditions are also at increased risk.

Iron deficiency can be diagnosed with a simple blood test called a ferritin test, which measures the amount of iron stored in the body. You should speak with your healthcare provider about ordering this test.

For more information, visit HEMATOLOGY.ORG/IDA. The website offers resources on iron deficiency risk factors, symptoms and treatment. It also highlights ASH's Iron Deficiency Initiative, which aims to raise awareness among both healthcare professionals and patients.

For more information, visit HEMATOLOGY.ORG/IDA

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of American Society of Hematology.

Media Contact

Michael O'Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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