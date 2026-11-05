Superior Energy Services Announces Pricing Of $650 Million Senior Unsecured Notes Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Energy Services, Inc. (“Superior”) announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary SESI, L.L.C. (“SESI”) has priced the previously announced private placement offering (the“Offering”) of $650 million aggregate principal amount of 9.500% senior unsecured notes due 2033 (the“Notes”).

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of SESI and will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, on a senior unsecured basis by Superior and certain of Superior's subsidiaries that guarantee Superior's obligations under, or are co-borrowers with respect to, Superior's asset-based revolving credit facility. The Notes were priced at par.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on November 13, 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

Superior intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund a portion of the cash consideration to acquire up to 100% of the aggregate outstanding equity interests of Welltec International ApS (the“Welltec Acquisition”), repay certain existing indebtedness of Welltec International ApS and to pay fees, expenses and commissions related thereto.

If the Welltec Acquisition is not consummated on or prior to June 20, 2027 (or, to the extent the share purchase agreement governing the Welltec Acquisition is amended to remain in effect until a later date, such extended date, but in no event later than September 30, 2027), or if prior to such date, the share purchase agreement governing the Welltec Acquisition has been validly terminated (or Superior determines, in its sole discretion, that it will not pursue the completion of the Welltec Acquisition or that the Welltec Acquisition cannot be, or is not reasonably likely to be, completed on or prior to September 30, 2027), the Notes will be redeemed in accordance with a special mandatory redemption at a redemption price equal to 100% of the issue price plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, from the date of issue to, but excluding, the date of redemption.

The Notes are only being offered and sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the“Act”), and to certain non-U.S. persons in reliance on Regulation S under the Act.

The Notes have not been registered under the Act or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction. Accordingly, they may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these Notes or any other securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful absent registration or qualification under, or an applicable exemption from the registration or qualification requirements of, the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including those related to the Welltec Acquisition, the consummation of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. These forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words“expects,”“anticipates,”“targets,”“goals,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“seeks,”“will,”“estimates,”“could,”“may” and variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Such forward-looking statements, and the assumptions on which they are based, are inherently speculative and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from such statements. Superior undertakes no obligation to correct or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required under federal securities laws.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. serves the drilling, completion, and production-related needs of oil and gas companies through a diversified portfolio of specialized oilfield services and equipment used throughout the lifecycle of oil and gas wells. In addition to operations in North America, both on land and offshore, Superior operates in more than 55 countries.

Superior's portfolio includes Abaco Drilling Technology, EcoReach, HBR, International Snubbing Services, International Production Services, Quail Tools, Sonic Connectors, Stabil Drill, Superior Completions, Wild Well Control and Workstrings International.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT

Joanna Clark, General Counsel & Corporate Secretary, or Carrie Molay, Executive Director of Marketing & Corporate Communications

8020 Katy Freeway, Suite 700

Houston, TX 77024

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