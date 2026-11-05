Monster Beverage Reports 2026 Third Quarter Financial Results
| MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND OTHER INFORMATION
FOR THE THREE- AND NINE-MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts) (Unaudited)
|Three-Months Ended
|Nine-Months Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Net sales1
|$
|2,563,053
|$
|2,197,139
|$
|7,453,817
|$
|6,163,290
|Cost of sales
|1,162,318
|972,653
|3,340,099
|2,714,428
|Gross profit1
|1,400,735
|1,224,486
|4,113,718
|3,448,862
|Gross profit as a percentage of net sales
|54.7%
|55.7%
|55.2%
|56.0%
|Operating expenses
|682,018
|549,134
|1,924,600
|1,572,142
|Operating expenses as a percentage of net sales
|26.6%
|25.0%
|25.8%
|25.5%
|Operating income1
|718,717
|675,352
|2,189,118
|1,876,720
|Operating income as a percentage of net sales
|28.0%
|30.7%
|29.4%
|30.4%
|Interest and other income, net
|34,779
|14,185
|82,776
|37,522
|Income before provision for income taxes1
|753,496
|689,537
|2,271,894
|1,914,242
|Provision for income taxes
|185,069
|165,082
|549,442
|458,000
|Income taxes as a percentage of income before taxes
|24.6%
|23.9%
|24.2%
|23.9%
|Net income
|$
|568,427
|$
|524,455
|$
|1,722,452
|$
|1,456,242
|Net income as a percentage of net sales
|22.2%
|23.9%
|23.1%
|23.6%
|Net income per common share3:
|Basic
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.75
|Diluted
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.27
|$
|0.87
|$
|0.74
|Weighted average number of shares of common stock and common stock equivalents3:
|Basic
|1,958,641
|1,953,217
|1,957,535
|1,950,675
|Diluted
|1,980,113
|1,969,933
|1,978,204
|1,967,064
|Energy drink case sales (in thousands) (in 192-ounce case equivalents)
|304,902
|258,387
|884,306
|720,823
|Average net sales per case2
|$
|8.30
|$
|8.35
|$
|8.31
|$
|8.38
1Includes $10.2 million and $10.1 million for the three-months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to the recognition of deferred revenue. Includes $30.2 million and $30.0 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025, respectively, related to the recognition of deferred revenue.
2Excludes Alcohol Brands segment and Other segment net sales.
3Stock Split - On July 8, 2026, the Company announced a two-for-one stock split of its common stock, effected in the form of a 100% stock dividend. The stock dividend was issued on August 10, 2026 (the“Stock Split”). The condensed consolidated statements of income and other information have been retroactively updated to reflect the Stock Split .
| MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND DECEMBER 31, 2025
(In Thousands, Except Par Value) (Unaudited)
| September 30,
2026
| December 31,
2025
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|2,148,401
|$
|2,088,117
|Short-term investments
|1,555,851
|677,084
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,957,774
|1,618,072
|Inventories
|920,090
|799,623
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|183,715
|103,551
|Prepaid income taxes
|64,443
|74,637
|Total current assets
|6,830,274
|5,361,084
|INVESTMENTS
|927,011
|487,329
|PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net
|1,059,051
|1,081,544
|DEFERRED INCOME TAXES, net
|189,314
|188,646
|GOODWILL
|1,331,643
|1,331,643
|OTHER INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net
|1,381,006
|1,379,268
|OTHER ASSETS
|203,968
|159,431
|Total Assets
|$
|11,922,267
|$
|9,988,945
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable
|$
|686,617
|$
|565,974
|Accrued liabilities
|324,148
|306,085
|Accrued promotional allowances
|518,137
|384,070
|Deferred revenue
|47,911
|45,323
|Accrued compensation
|123,021
|114,023
|Income taxes payable
|90,456
|32,305
|Total current liabilities
|1,790,290
|1,447,780
|DEFERRED REVENUE
|146,693
|159,991
|OTHER LIABILITIES
|146,369
|127,066
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY1:
|Common stock - $0.005 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,272,868 shares issued and 1,957,404 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026; 2,265,812 shares issued and 1,956,226 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2025
|11,364
|11,330
|Additional paid-in capital
|5,610,532
|5,425,182
|Retained earnings
|11,076,668
|9,354,216
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(149,472
|)
|(60,841
|)
|Common stock in treasury, at cost; 315,464 shares and 309,586 shares as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|(6,710,177
|)
|(6,475,779
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|9,838,915
|8,254,108
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|11,922,267
|$
|9,988,945
1Stock Split - The condensed consolidated balance sheets have been retroactively updated to reflect the Stock Split.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information
($ in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts, unaudited)
The Company believes the following non-GAAP items are useful to investors in evaluating the Company's ongoing operating and financial results. The non-GAAP items should be considered in addition to, and not in lieu of, U.S. GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures do not represent a comprehensive basis of accounting. Therefore, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Nine-Months Ended
|Percentage
|September 30,
|Change
|September 30,
|Change
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
|Net Sales
|$
|2,563,053
|$
|2,197,139
|16.7
|%
|$
|7,453,817
|$
|6,163,290
|20.9
|%
|Currency Impact
|(8,116)
|N/A
|(145,932)
|N/A
|Adjusted Net Sales – FX Neutral
|$
|2,554,937
|$
|2,197,139
|16.3
|%
|$
|7,307,885
|$
|6,163,290
|18.6
|%
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Nine-Months Ended
|Percentage
|September 30,
|Change
|September 30,
|Change
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
|Net Sales
|$
|2,563,053
|$
|2,197,139
|16.7
|%
|$
|7,453,817
|$
|6,163,290
|20.9
|%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|(28,521)
|(33,009)
|(93,372)
|(105,683)
|Adjusted Net Sales – Less Alcohol
|$
|2,534,532
|$
|2,164,130
|
17.1
|
%
|$
|7,360,445
|$
|6,057,607
|
21.5
|
%
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Nine-Months Ended
|Percentage
|September 30,
|Change
|September 30,
|Change
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
|Net Sales
|$
|2,563,053
|$
|2,197,139
|16.7
|%
|$
|7,453,817
|$
|6,163,290
|20.9
|%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|(28,521)
|(33,009)
|(93,372)
|(105,683)
|Currency Impact
|(8,116)
|N/A
|(145,932)
|N/A
|Adjusted Net Sales – FX Neutral/Less Alcohol
|$
|2,526,416
|$
|2,164,130
|16.7
|%
|$
|7,214,513
|$
|6,057,607
|19.1
|%
| Monster Energy® Drinks Segment
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Nine-Months Ended
|Percentage
|September 30,
|Change
|September 30,
|Change
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
|Net Sales
|$
|2,373,382
|$
|2,026,843
|17.1
|%
|$
|6,918,166
|$
|5,679,711
|21.8
|%
|Currency Impact
|(7,479)
|N/A
|(134,697)
|N/A
|Adjusted Net Sales
|$
|2,365,903
|$
|2,026,843
|16.7
|%
|$
|6,783,469
|$
|5,679,711
|19.4
|%
|Strategic Brands Segment
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Nine-Months Ended
|Percentage
|September 30,
|Change
|September 30,
|Change
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
|Net Sales
|$
|156,367
|$
|130,501
|19.8
|%
|$
|426,808
|$
|358,727
|19.0
|%
|Currency Impact
|(637)
|N/A
|(11,235)
|N/A
|Adjusted Net Sales
|$
|155,730
|$
|130,501
|19.3
|%
|$
|415,573
|$
|358,727
|15.8
|%
|Foreign
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Nine-Months Ended
|Percentage
|September 30,
|Change
|September 30,
|Change
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
|Net Sales
|$
|1,199,984
|$
|937,069
|28.1
|%
|$
|3,425,640
|$
|2,534,495
|35.2
|%
|Currency Impact
|(8,116)
|N/A
|(145,932)
|N/A
|Adjusted Net Sales
|$
|1,191,868
|$
|937,069
|27.2
|%
|$
|3,279,708
|$
|2,534,495
|29.4
|%
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information
($ in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts, unaudited) - continued
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Nine-Months Ended
|Percentage
|September 30,
|Change
|September 30,
|Change
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
|Gross Profit
|$
|1,400,735
|$
|1,224,486
|14.4%
|$
|4,113,718
|$
|3,448,862
|19.3%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|(8,236)
|(8,315)
|(27,620)
|(28,319)
|Adjusted Gross Profit
|$
|1,392,499
|$
|1,216,171
|14.5%
|$
|4,086,098
|$
|3,420,543
|19.5%
|Adjusted Gross Profit as a percentage of Adjusted Net Sales – Less Alcohol
|54.9%
|56.2%
|55.5%
|56.5%
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Nine-Months Ended
|Percentage
|September 30,
|Change
|September 30,
|Change
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
|General and Administrative Expenses
|$
|305,651
|$
|251,944
|21.3%
|$
|862,430
|$
|746,187
|15.6%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|(10,897)
|(15,849)
|(34,245)
|(53,547)
|Litigation Provisions/ Adjustments
|(493)
|(5,193)
|
5,290
|
(19,011)
|Impairment of Property and Equipment1
|(19,904)
|-
|(19,904)
|-
|Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses
|$
|274,357
|$
|230,902
|18.8%
|
$
|
813,571
|
$
|673,629
|20.8%
|Adjusted General and Administrative Expenses as a percentage of Adjusted Net Sales – Less Alcohol
|10.8%
|10.7%
|11.1%
|11.1%
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Nine-Months Ended
|Percentage
|September 30,
|Change
|September 30,
|Change
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
|Operating Expenses
|$
|682,018
|$
|549,134
|24.2%
|$
|1,924,600
|$
|1,572,142
|22.4%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|(17,225)
|(26,166)
|(53,590)
|(82,291)
|Litigation Provisions/ Adjustments
|(493)
|(5,193)
|5,290
|(19,011)
|Impairment of Property and Equipment1
|(19,904)
|-
|(19,904)
|-
|Adjusted Operating Expenses
|$
|644,396
|$
|517,775
|24.5%
|$
|1,856,396
|$
|1,470,840
|26.2%
|Adjusted Operating Expenses as a percentage of Adjusted Net Sales – Less Alcohol
|25.4%
|23.9%
|25.2%
|24.3%
| Three-Months Ended
September 30,
| Percentage
Change
| Nine-Months Ended
September 30,
| Percentage
Change
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
|Operating Income
|$
|718,717
|$
|675,352
|6.4%
|$
|2,189,118
|$
|1,876,720
|16.6%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|8,989
|17,851
|25,970
|53,972
|Litigation Provisions/ Adjustments
|493
|5,193
|(5,290)
|19,011
|Impairment of Property and Equipment1
|19,904
|-
|19,904
|-
|Adjusted Operating Income
|$
|748,103
|$
|698,396
|7.1%
|$
|2,229,702
|$
|1,949,703
|14.4%
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Nine-Months Ended
|Percentage
|September 30,
|Change
|September 30,
|Change
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
|Net Income
|$
|568,427
|$
|524,455
|8.4%
|$
|1,722,452
|$
|1,456,242
|18.3%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|6,988
|13,750
|20,208
|41,511
|Litigation Provisions/ Adjustments
|371
|3,905
|(3,984)
|14,294
|Impairment of Property and Equipment1
|15,312
|-
|15,312
|-
|Adjusted Net Income
|$
|591,098
|$
|542,110
|9.0%
|$
|1,753,988
|$
|1,512,047
|16.0%
Adjustments in this table are net of tax.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Information
($ in Thousands, Except Per Share Amounts, unaudited) - continued
|Three-Months Ended
|Percentage
|Nine-Months Ended
|Percentage
|September 30,
|Change
|September 30,
|Change
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
| 2026
| 2025
|26 vs. 25
|Net Income per common share - Diluted
|$
|0.29
|$
|0.27
|
7.8
|
%
|
$
|
0.87
|
$
|
0.74
|
17.6
|
%
|Alcohol Brands Segment
|-
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Litigation Provisions/ Adjustments
|-
|-
|-
|
0.01
|Impairment of Property and Equipment1
|0.01
|-
|0.01
|-
|Adjusted Net Income per common share - Diluted
|$
|0.30
|$
|0.28
|8.5
|%
|
$
|0.89
|
$
|0.77
|
15.3
|%
Adjustments in this table are net of tax.
1During the three-months ended September 30, 2026, the land and real property located in Kona, Hawaii were reclassified as held-for-sale, and a resulting impairment charge was recognized.
CONTACTS: Mark Astrachan
SVP, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
(951) 739-6200
Roger S. Pondel / Judy Lin
PondelWilkinson
(310) 279-5980
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