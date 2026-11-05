Karat Packaging Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

CHINO, Calif., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Karat Packaging Inc. (Nasdaq: KRT) ("Karat Packaging" or the "Company"), a specialty distributor and manufacturer of environmentally friendly, disposable foodservice products and related items, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights



Quarterly net sales of $134.7 million, up 8.2 percent, from $124.5 million in the prior-year quarter.

Gross profit of $45.1 million, up 5.2 percent, from $42.9 million in the prior-year quarter.

Gross margin of 33.5 percent, compared with 34.5 percent in the prior-year quarter.

Net income of $4.7 million, compared with $7.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Net income margin of 3.5 percent versus 6.1 percent in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $8.9 million versus $13.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.6 percent versus 10.5 percent in the prior-year quarter.



Guidance



Net sales for the 2026 fourth quarter expected to increase by 9 to 11 percent from the prior-year quarter.

Gross margin for the 2026 fourth quarter expected to be between 33 to 35 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA margin for the 2026 fourth quarter expected to be in the high-single digits.

Net sales for full-year 2026 expected to increase by 9 to 11 percent from the prior year.

Gross margin for full-year 2026 expected to be between 39 and 41 percent, including IEEPA tariff refunds recorded during the first half of 2026. Adjusted EBITDA margin for full-year 2026 expected to be approximately mid-teens, including IEEPA tariff refunds recorded during the first half of 2026.

“We delivered solid top-line growth in the third quarter, with sales increasing 8.2 percent, and we saw continued strong momentum in our e-commerce business, where online sales grew nearly 38 percent over the prior-year quarter,” said Alan Yu, Chief Executive Officer.“While increased import as well as domestic shipping costs and elevated resin prices pressured margin and contributed to results below our expectations, we remain encouraged by the strength of our sales performance, especially the continued momentum in our e-commerce business expansion.”

“With continued success in new account wins and the strength in our pipeline, we remain confident in our long-term growth prospects. In October, we began shipping select products to the four new chain accounts secured in the second quarter. More notably, we successfully built on the relationships we started with these customers and won additional new business with them across multiple product lines in the third quarter, with shipments expected to commence in early 2027. In addition, we gained four additional chain accounts in the third quarter, with shipments expected to commence in the first half of 2027. These wins further broaden our distribution footprint and strengthen confidence in our expansion strategy.

“Against a backdrop of elevated oil prices and ocean freight costs, we continue to realign Karat's global supply chain and diversify sourcing toward markets with more favorable trade conditions and freight costs, including Indonesia, Malaysia and South America. We are also implementing price increases on select items this month and in January 2027 to help offset higher costs. We believe these efforts, combined with the continued strength of our online channel, new chain account wins, and the opening of our new Florida distribution center expected in November 2026, position us well to accelerate revenue growth and improve operating performance in the quarters ahead,” Yu added.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net sales for the 2026 third quarter increased 8.2 percent to $134.7 million, from $124.5 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by $10.7 million in volume growth and product mix, as well as a $0.4 million favorable year-over-year pricing comparison, partially offset by a decrease of $0.8 million in shipping and logistics revenue.

Cost of goods sold for the 2026 third quarter increased 9.8 percent to $89.6 million, from $81.6 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by a $7.2 million increase in product costs due to higher sales volume and resin prices, coupled with higher import costs. Ocean freight costs rose $2.4 million, mainly reflecting an 11.7 percent increase in the number of containers imported and a 17.0 percent increase in the average container rate compared with the prior-year quarter, while duty and tariff costs decreased $1.1 million compared with the prior-year quarter.

Gross profit for the 2026 third quarter increased 5.2 percent to $45.1 million, from $42.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin was 33.5 percent in the 2026 third quarter, compared with 34.5 percent in the prior-year quarter. The decline was primarily driven by higher product costs, which increased to 50.6 percent of net sales from 48.9 percent in the prior-year quarter, partially offset by a decrease in depreciation expense as a percentage of net sales from 1.3 percent in the prior-year quarter to 1.0 percent.

Operating expenses for the 2026 third quarter increased 17.2 percent to $40.3 million, from $34.3 million in the prior-year quarter. The increase was primarily driven by $2.8 million in higher shipping and transportation costs due to increased online shipping costs of $2.2 million resulting from online sales growth and elevated shipping costs, $0.9 million higher online platform fees, and $0.7 million higher online marketing expenses. Other increases included a $0.9 million increase in salaries and benefits, a $0.4 million increase in warehouse expense, and a $0.4 million increase in stock-based compensation expense.

Other income, net, for the 2026 third quarter was $1.0 million, compared with $1.3 million in the prior-year quarter. The decrease was primarily due to a $0.5 million decline in gains on foreign currency transactions.

Net income for the 2026 third quarter was $4.7 million, compared with $7.6 million in the prior-year quarter. Net income margin was 3.5 percent in the 2026 third quarter, compared with 6.1 percent in the prior-year quarter.

Net income attributable to Karat Packaging for the 2026 third quarter was $4.4 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, compared with $7.3 million, or $0.36 per diluted share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure defined below, was $8.9 million for the 2026 third quarter, compared with $13.1 million for the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure defined below, was 6.6 percent of net sales for the 2026 third quarter, compared with 10.5 percent for the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, a non-GAAP measure defined below, was $0.24 per share for the 2026 third quarter, compared with $0.37 per share for the prior-year quarter.

Nine-Month 2026 Financial Results

Net sales for the first nine months of 2026 increased 10.2 percent to $388.0 million, from $352.1 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily due to an increase of $36.5 million in volume and changes in product mix, as well as a $2.2 million favorable year-over-year pricing comparison, partially offset by a decrease of $2.8 million in shipping and logistics revenue.

Cost of goods sold for the first nine months of 2026 was $224.2 million, compared with $219.3 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly due to increased product costs of $19.3 million driven by higher sales volume and resin prices, and an increase of $12.0 million in import costs, including duty, tariffs and ocean freight, primarily as a result of an increase in the number of imported containers and a higher average container rate. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $0.7 million in logistics costs compared with the same period of 2025 and IEEPA tariff refunds of $25.8 million recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2026.

Gross profit for the first nine months of 2026 increased 23.4 percent to $163.8 million, compared with $132.8 million in the same period of 2025. Gross margin was 42.2 percent for the first nine months of 2026, including a 660-basis-point benefit from the IEEPA tariff refunds, compared with 37.7 percent in the same period of 2025. This benefit was partially offset by higher product costs and import costs as a percentage of net sales. Product costs increased to 49.4 percent for the first nine months of 2026 from 49.0 percent, and import costs increased to 13.0 percent from 11.0 percent, compared with the same period of 2025.

Operating expenses for the first nine months of 2026 increased 13.1 percent to $112.9 million, from $99.8 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was primarily driven by a $5.5 million increase in shipping and transportation costs due to higher shipping volume and increased shipping rates, as well as higher salaries and benefits, warehouse expense, online marketing expenses, online platform fees and stock-based compensation expense. Additionally, a net loss of less than $0.1 million was recognized on disposal of property and equipment during the nine months ended September 30, 2026, compared with a $0.7 million gain in the same period of 2025.

Other income, net, for the first nine months of 2026 was $3.3 million, compared with $0.4 million in the same period of 2025. The increase was mainly driven by a gain on foreign currency transactions of $0.3 million, compared with a loss of $1.9 million during the same period of 2025. In addition, interest income increased $0.3 million due to $0.9 million interest income related to IEEPA tariff refunds recognized in the nine months ended September 30, 2026, partially offset by a decrease of $0.6 million in interest income from investment in certificates of deposit, compared with the same period of 2025.

Net income increased to $41.5 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with $25.5 million in the same period of 2025. The increase included a contribution of $20.2 million from the IEEPA tariff refunds. Net income margin was 10.7 percent in the first nine months of 2026, compared with 7.2 percent in the same period of 2025.

Net income attributable to Karat Packaging was $40.5 million, or $2.01 per diluted share in the first nine months of 2026, compared with $24.7 million, or $1.22 per diluted share, in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure defined below, was $63.0 million in the first nine months of 2026, including a contribution of $25.8 million from the IEEPA tariff refunds, compared with $42.7 million in the same period of 2025. Adjusted EBITDA margin, a non-GAAP measure defined below, was 16.2 percent in the first nine months of 2026, including a contribution of 660 basis points from the IEEPA tariff refunds, compared with 12.1 percent in the same period of 2025.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share, a non-GAAP measure defined below, was $2.07 per share in the first nine months of 2026, including a contribution of $1.00 per share from the IEEPA tariff refunds, compared with $1.27 per share in the same period of 2025.

Dividend

On November 3, 2026, Karat Packaging's Board of Directors approved a regular quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share on the Company's common stock, payable on or about November 27, 2026, to stockholders of record as of November 19, 2026.

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company did not repurchase any of its common stock under its previously announced Share Repurchase Program. During the first nine months of 2026, the Company repurchased $2.0 million of its common stock under its previously announced Share Repurchase Program. As of September 30, 2026, approximately $10.0 million remained available for future repurchases under the program.

Investor Conference Call

The Company will host an investor conference call today, November 5, 2026, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss its 2026 third quarter results.