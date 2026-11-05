Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|REVENUES:
|Advisory fees:
|Asset-based
|$
|19,202
|$
|19,372
|$
|18,887
|Trust fees
|5,567
|5,372
|5,416
|Other, net
|1,802
|599
|(14
|)
|Total revenues
|26,571
|25,343
|24,289
|EXPENSES:
|Employee compensation and benefits
|15,572
|14,189
|13,286
|Sales and marketing
|735
|643
|633
|Westwood funds
|1,379
|1,082
|1,101
|Information technology
|2,713
|2,742
|2,893
|Professional services
|2,401
|1,812
|1,593
|General and administrative
|2,388
|2,811
|2,774
|Total expenses
|25,188
|23,279
|22,280
|Net operating income
|1,383
|2,064
|2,009
|Net change in unrealized appreciation on private investments
|2,883
|-
|1,932
|Net investment income
|324
|266
|459
|Other income (expense)
|-
|(78
|)
|292
|Income before income taxes
|4,590
|2,252
|4,692
|Income tax provision
|1,470
|725
|963
|Net income
|$
|3,120
|$
|1,527
|$
|3,729
|Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|3
|8
|30
|Income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.
|$
|3,117
|$
|1,519
|$
|3,699
|Earnings per Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. share:
|Basic
|$
|0.36
|$
|0.18
|$
|0.44
|Diluted
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.41
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|8,656,964
|8,644,321
|8,418,174
|Diluted
|9,192,363
|9,079,971
|8,941,347
|Economic Earnings
|$
|4,402
|$
|2,968
|$
|5,714
|Economic EPS
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.64
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
|$
|0.15
WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|REVENUES:
|Advisory fees:
|Asset-based
|$
|57,883
|$
|54,573
|Trust fees
|16,257
|15,914
|Other, net
|2,740
|174
|Total revenues
|76,880
|70,661
|EXPENSES:
|Employee compensation and benefits
|46,931
|41,259
|Sales and marketing
|2,038
|2,050
|Westwood funds
|3,325
|2,955
|Information technology
|8,091
|8,264
|Professional services
|6,359
|4,692
|General and administrative
|8,185
|8,632
|Total expenses
|74,929
|67,852
|Net operating income
|1,951
|2,809
|Realized gains on private investments
|2,046
|-
|Net change in unrealized appreciation on private investments
|2,868
|1,932
|Net investment income
|883
|1,185
|Other income (expense)
|(78
|)
|826
|Income before income taxes
|7,670
|6,752
|Income tax provision
|2,241
|1,515
|Net income
|$
|5,429
|$
|5,237
|Less: income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|11
|41
|Income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.
|$
|5,418
|$
|5,196
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.63
|$
|0.62
|Diluted
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.59
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|8,600,460
|8,359,584
|Diluted
|9,105,334
|8,846,168
|Economic Earnings
|$
|10,217
|$
|11,020
|Economic EPS
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.25
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|0.45
|$
|0.45
WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)
(unaudited)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|24,099
|$
|26,249
|Accounts receivable
|15,539
|16,751
|Investments, at fair value (amortized cost of $21,516 and $19,923)
|23,665
|21,433
|Investments under measurement alternative
|17,189
|15,697
|Equity method investments
|4,318
|4,303
|Other assets
|7,999
|7,501
|Goodwill
|39,501
|39,501
|Deferred income taxes
|1,964
|2,452
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|9,298
|9,676
|Intangible assets, net
|16,125
|18,199
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $8,933 and $8,952
|3,074
|536
|Total assets
|$
|162,771
|$
|162,298
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|$
|5,173
|$
|7,584
|Dividends payable
|2,696
|2,701
|Compensation and benefits payable
|10,991
|13,626
|Operating lease liabilities
|13,295
|10,171
|Income taxes payable
|402
|1,493
|Total liabilities
|32,557
|35,575
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 25,000,000 shares, issued 12,580,572 and 12,337,758, respectively and outstanding 9,517,454 and 9,394,066, respectively
|127
|124
|Additional paid-in capital
|209,713
|206,120
|Treasury stock, at cost – 3,063,118 and 2,986,692 shares, respectively
|(90,900
|)
|(89,612
|)
|Retained earnings
|10,155
|8,983
|Total Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. stockholders' equity
|129,095
|125,615
|Noncontrolling interest in consolidated subsidiary
|1,119
|1,108
|Total equity
|130,214
|126,723
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|162,771
|$
|162,298
WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income
|$
|5,429
|$
|5,237
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation
|313
|376
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,074
|3,143
|Net change in unrealized appreciation on investments
|(5,356
|)
|(1,840
|)
|Realized gains on private investments
|(2,046
|)
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,596
|3,925
|Deferred income taxes
|488
|(312
|)
|Non-cash lease expense
|380
|851
|Loss on asset disposition
|16
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|1,212
|(117
|)
|Other assets
|(498
|)
|(867
|)
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(2,411
|)
|(1,006
|)
|Compensation and benefits payable
|(2,635
|)
|(2,115
|)
|Income taxes payable
|(1,091
|)
|1,216
|Other liabilities
|3,122
|(949
|)
|Net sales of equity investments
|6,364
|7,842
|Contingent consideration
|-
|(4,442
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|8,957
|10,942
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Sales of investments
|4,827
|-
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(833
|)
|(82
|)
|Purchases of leasehold improvements
|(2,035
|)
|-
|Purchases of investments
|(11,867
|)
|(2,000
|)
|Additions to internally developed software
|-
|(449
|)
|Returns of capital from private capital investments
|4,335
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(5,573
|)
|(2,531
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Restricted stock returned for payment of taxes
|(1,288
|)
|(1,335
|)
|Payment of contingent consideration in acquisition
|-
|(201
|)
|Cash dividends
|(4,246
|)
|(4,118
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(5,534
|)
|(5,654
|)
|NET CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|(2,150
|)
|2,757
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|26,249
|18,847
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|24,099
|$
|21,604
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION:
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|$
|2,849
|$
|609
|Accrued dividends
|$
|2,696
|$
|2,579
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
|$
|-
|$
|8,133
WESTWOOD HOLDINGS GROUP, INC.
Reconciliation of Income Attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. to Economic Earnings
(in thousands, except per share and share amounts)
(unaudited)
As supplemental information, we are providing non-GAAP performance measures that we refer to as Economic Earnings and Economic Earnings per share. We provide these measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. and earnings per share, which are reported on a GAAP basis. Our management and Board of Directors review Economic Earnings and Economic Earnings per share to evaluate our ongoing performance, allocate resources, and review our dividend policy. We believe that these non-GAAP performance measures, while not substitutes for GAAP income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. or earnings per share, are useful for management and investors when evaluating our underlying operating and financial performance and our available resources. We do not advocate that investors consider these non-GAAP measures without also considering financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.
We define Economic Earnings as income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. plus non-cash equity-based compensation expense, amortization of intangible assets and deferred taxes related to goodwill. Although depreciation on fixed assets is a non-cash expense, we do not add it back when calculating Economic Earnings because depreciation charges represent an allocation of the decline in the value of the related assets that will ultimately require replacement. In addition, we do not adjust Economic Earnings for tax deductions related to restricted stock expense or amortization of intangible assets. Economic Earnings per share represents Economic Earnings divided by diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|June 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.
|$
|3,117
|$
|1,519
|$
|3,699
|Stock-based compensation expense
|1,044
|1,291
|1,303
|Intangible amortization
|646
|646
|1,061
|Tax benefit from goodwill amortization
|136
|136
|136
|Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP income
|(541
|)
|(624
|)
|(485
|)
|Economic Earnings
|$
|4,402
|$
|2,968
|$
|5,714
|Earnings per diluted share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.41
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.11
|0.14
|0.15
|Intangible amortization
|0.08
|0.08
|0.11
|Tax benefit from goodwill amortization
|0.01
|0.01
|0.02
|Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP income
|(0.06
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.05
|)
|Economic Earnings per diluted share
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.33
|$
|0.64
|Diluted weighted average shares
|9,192,363
|9,079,971
|8,941,347
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Income attributable to Westwood Holdings Group, Inc.
|$
|5,418
|$
|5,196
|Stock-based compensation expense
|3,596
|3,925
|Intangible amortization
|2,074
|3,143
|Tax benefit from goodwill amortization
|408
|396
|Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP income
|(1,279
|)
|(1,640
|)
|Economic Earnings
|$
|10,217
|$
|11,020
|Earnings per diluted share
|$
|0.60
|$
|0.59
|Stock-based compensation expense
|0.39
|0.44
|Intangible amortization
|0.23
|0.37
|Tax benefit from goodwill amortization
|0.04
|0.04
|Tax impact of adjustments to GAAP income
|(0.14
|)
|(0.19
|)
|Economic Earnings per diluted share
|$
|1.12
|$
|1.25
|Diluted weighted average shares
|9,105,334
|8,846,168
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