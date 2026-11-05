Altus Group Reports Q3 2026 Financial Results & Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Steady revenue growth and adjusted EBITDA margin* expansion Four consecutive quarters of double-digit software Annual Recurring Revenue* (“ARR”) growth TORONTO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus Group”,“Altus” or“the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, announced today its financial and operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026. The Company also announced that its Board of Directors approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2026. “As we approach the end of 2026, the progress we've made across the business is increasingly evident in our results,” said Mike Gordon, CEO and Chair of Altus.“Software ARR has now grown at a double-digit rate for four consecutive quarters, margins continue to improve, and we're seeing the benefits of the changes we've made to how we operate and go to market. At the same time, client interest in innovations like ARGUS Assist continues to build, while cross-sell is improving and down-sell and churn are moving in the right direction. With much of the transformation work we set out to accomplish now behind us, we're ending the year as a more focused and efficient business; that's a great set up heading into 2027.” Selected Q3 2026 Information All revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin results are for consolidated continuing operations1.

C$M Q3 2026 Q3 2025 y/y change % change currency Revenues2 $116.9 $107.9 6.8% Constant Currency* Recurring Revenue* $112.2 $102.4 7.9% Constant Currency Software Revenue $58.1 $50.0 14.6% Constant Currency Software Annual Recurring Revenue* $218.8 $190.5 14.9% As Reported Valuation Management Solutions (“VMS”) Revenue $45.1 $41.9 5.9% Constant Currency VMS Annual Recurring Revenue* $175.0 $163.1 7.3% As Reported Profit (Loss) from continuing operations $9.6 ($1.0) 1,081.8% As Reported Adjusted EBITDA* $37.5 $25.7 42.4% Constant Currency Adjusted EBITDA margin* 32.1% 23.8% 790 bps Constant Currency Adjusted EPS* $0.71 $0.38 86.8% As Reported Net cash provided by operating activities $10.5 $22.6 (53.6%) As Reported Free Cash Flow*3 $7.5 $21.9 (65.8%) As Reported Free Cash Flow per share*3 $0.22 $0.51 (56.9%) As Reported Funded debt to EBITDA ratio 2.05:1 1.21:1

*Denotes non-GAAP financial measure, non-GAAP ratio, capital management measure, and/or supplementary and other financial measures as defined in National Instrument 52-112 - Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures Disclosure (“NI 52-112”). Please refer to the“Non-GAAP and Other Measures” section of this press release for further information.

1. All revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin figures are for consolidated continuing operations, which exclude the Appraisal and Development Advisory businesses that were moved into discontinued operations.

2. Organic Revenue, which excludes the contribution from the Valos acquisition and adjusts out the One11 divestiture from the comparative period, was 6.8% on a Constant Currency basis.

3. Net cash provided by operating activities, Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per share are inclusive of net cash flows attributable to discontinued operations in both the current and prior periods.

Business Outlook

The Company introduced guidance for the fourth quarter of 2026 and narrowed its outlook for fiscal 2026 for continuing operations.

FY 2026

Q4 2026

CC growth Implied AR $ CC growth Implied AR $ Revenues 6.4% - 7.0%

(previously 5.25 – 7.25%) $475.5 – 460M

(previously $456-461M) 5 – 7% $119.5 – $122M Adjusted EBITDA margin 600 – 620 bps

(previously 510 – 610 bps) 28.8 – 29%

(previously 28-29%) 375 – 475 bps 33.5 – 34.5%

Notes: Revenue growth is presented in Constant Currency on an organic basis. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion guidance is presented in Constant Currency for total Continuing Operations. Implied As Reported dollar ranges are presented for total Continuing Operations and have been refreshed based on September average foreign exchange rates (source: OANDA). Currency fluctuations may cause reported results to differ.

Recurring Revenue, which represents approximately 96% of total year to date revenue, is expected to be supported by the Company's target growth algorithm, with approximately 80% of growth driven by volume and pricing and approximately 20% driven by new logos. Adjusted EBITDA margin expansion is expected to be driven primarily by improved operating efficiencies and disciplined expense management.

The Company is making substantial progress towards its mid-term financial target to exit 2027 as a Rule of 40 company at the consolidated level, as defined by the sum of revenue growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin.

Q4 2026 Dividend Payment

The Board approved the payment of a cash dividend of $0.15 per common share for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2026. Payment will be made on January 15, 2027 to common shareholders of record as at December 31, 2026. Altus Group confirms that all dividends paid or deemed to be paid to its common shareholders qualify as ʺeligible dividendsʺ for purposes of subsection 89(14) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and similar provincial and territorial legislation, unless indicated otherwise.

Q3 2026 Results Conference Call & Webcast Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: Live Call: 1-833-461-5787 (toll-free) (Conference ID: 774 066 131) Replay:

About Altus Group

Altus Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate (“CRE”) intelligence, anchored by ARGUS – the industry's go-to software for valuation and performance analytics. For more than two decades, Altus has played a vital role in empowering CRE professionals with the analytics and trusted advice they need to make high-impact decisions with confidence. The world's CRE leaders rely on our market-leading solutions and expertise to drive performance and manage risk. Our people around the world are driving meaningful impact in an industry undergoing unprecedented change – helping shape the cities where we live, work, and build thriving communities.

For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit .

Non-GAAP and Other Measures

Altus Group uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures, and supplementary and other financial measures as defined in NI 52-112. These non-GAAP and other financial measures include Adjusted Earnings (Loss), Adjusted EBITDA, and Constant Currency; non-GAAP ratios such as Adjusted EPS and Free Cash Flow per share; capital management measures such as Free Cash Flow; and supplementary financial and other measures such as Adjusted EBITDA margin, Organic Revenue, Recurring Revenue, Software - Annual Recurring Revenue and VMS - Annual Recurring Revenue. Management believes that these measures may assist investors in assessing an investment in the Company's shares as they provide additional insight into the Company's performance. Readers are cautioned that they are not defined performance measures, and do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and may differ from similar computations as reported by other similar entities and, accordingly, may not be comparable to financial measures as reported by those entities. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. Refer to the“Non-GAAP and Other Measures” section on Page 3 of the Management's Discussion & Analysis dated November 5, 2026 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 (the“MD&A”), which is incorporated by reference in this press release and which is available on SEDAR+ at for more information on each measure, including definitions and methods of calculation. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Earnings (Loss) to Profit (Loss) and Free Cash Flow to Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities is included at the end of this press release.

Forward-looking Information

Certain information in this press release may constitute“forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All information contained in this press release, other than statements of current and historical fact, is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the discussion of our business, strategies and expectations of future performance, including any guidance on financial expectations and anticipated changes to our business lines, proposed changes to our financial statements, and our expectations with respect to cash flows and liquidity. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by use of words such as“may”,“will”,“expect”,“believe”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“intend”,“plan”,“would”,“could”,“should”,“continue”,“goal”,“objective”,“remain” and other similar terminology.

Forward-looking information is not, and cannot be, a guarantee of future results or events. Forward-looking information is based on, among other things, opinions, assumptions, estimates and analyses that, while considered reasonable by us at the date the forward-looking information is provided, inherently are subject to significant risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors that may not be known and may cause actual results, performance or achievements, industry results or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The material factors or assumptions that we identified and applied in drawing conclusions or making forecasts or projections set out in the forward-looking information (including sections entitled“Business Outlook”) include, but are not limited to: engagement and product pipeline opportunities will result in associated definitive agreements; continued adoption of cloud subscriptions by our customers; retention of material clients and bookings; sustaining our software and subscription renewals; successful execution of our business strategies; consistent and stable economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; consistent and stable legislation in the various countries in which we operate; consistent and stable foreign exchange conditions; no disruptive changes in the technology environment; opportunity to acquire accretive businesses and the absence of negative financial and other impacts resulting from strategic investments, acquisitions or dispositions on short term results; successful integration of acquired businesses; and continued availability of qualified professionals.

Inherent in the forward-looking information are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Those risks include, but are not limited to: the CRE (as defined herein) market conditions; the general state of the economy; our financial performance; our financial targets; our international operations; acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures and strategic investments; business interruption events; third party information and data; cybersecurity; industry competition; technology strategy; our subscription renewals; our sales pipeline; professional talent; client concentration and loss of material clients; product enhancements and new product introductions; our use of technology; intellectual property; compliance with laws and regulations; privacy and data protection; artificial intelligence; our leverage and financial covenants; interest rates; inflation; our brand, reputation & social media risk; our ARGUS Intelligence transition; share repurchase programs; fixed price engagements; currency fluctuations; credit; tax matters; financial reporting standards; our contractual obligations; legal proceedings; regulatory review; our insurance limits; our internal and disclosure controls; our dividend payments; the price of our common shares; our capital investments; the issuance of additional common shares and debt; shareholder activism; health and safety hazards; environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters and climate change; communications regulation; and foreign private issuer status, as well as those described in our annual publicly filed documents, including the Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025 (which are available on SEDAR+ at ).

Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information as a prediction of actual results. The forward-looking information reflects management's current expectations and beliefs regarding future events and operating performance and is based on information currently available to management. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information contained herein, there are other factors that could cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is current as of the date of this press release and, except as required under applicable law, we do not undertake to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances. Additionally, we undertake no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of Altus Group, our financial or operating results, or our securities.

Certain information in this press release, including sections entitled“Business Outlook”, may be considered as“financial outlook” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding Altus Group's reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities for the periods indicated. Readers are cautioned that the financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

...

Martin Miasko

Sr. Director, Investor Relations and Strategy, Altus Group

(416) 204-5136

...





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars, Except for Per Share Amounts) Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2026 2025 (1) 2026 2025 (1) Revenues $ 116,919 $ 107,916 $ 337,820 $ 317,917 Cost of sales 29,935 30,077 91,460 91,810 Gross profit 86,984 77,839 246,360 226,107 Sales and marketing expense 15,133 16,282 50,808 49,428 Research and development expense 12,549 12,403 38,922 38,442 General and administrative expense 25,423 25,209 78,784 84,157 Depreciation and amortization 8,329 9,333 25,659 29,249 Other operating expense (income) 9,584 7,418 31,740 3,887 Restructuring expense (recovery) 2,790 6,830 10,861 13,887 Impairment charge - - 887 - (Gain) loss on sale of assets (6,064) 911 (5,689) 938 Operating profit (loss) 19,240 (547) 14,388 6,119 Share of the (profit) loss from associates and joint ventures - (1,127) (802) (1,248) Interest costs (income), net 3,693 (1,360) 6,335 (2,557) (Gain) loss on investments 376 (679) (1,093) (674) Profit (loss) before income tax from continuing operations 15,171 2,619 9,948 10,598 Income tax expense (recovery) 5,579 3,596 8,372 11,307 Profit (loss) from continuing operations 9,592 (977) 1,576 (709) Profit (loss) from discontinued operations (15,667) 1,883 (18,788) 386,162 Profit (loss) $ (6,075) $ 906 $ (17,212) $ 385,453 Other comprehensive income (loss): Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss in subsequent periods: Currency translation differences (744) 12,931 20,609 (4,195) Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (744) 12,931 20,609 (4,195) Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period, net of tax $ (6,819) $ 13,837 $ 3,397 $ 381,258 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to the shareholders of the Company during the period Basic earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.28 $ (0.02) $ 0.04 $ (0.02) Discontinued operations $ (0.46) $ 0.04 $ (0.51) $ 8.73 Diluted earnings (loss) per share: Continuing operations $ 0.28 $ (0.02) $ 0.04 $ (0.02) Discontinued operations $ (0.45) $ 0.04 $ (0.50) $ 8.73 (1)Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the change in presentation and discontinued operations. Refer to Note 10 of the interim financial statements.





Interim Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

As at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars) September 30, 2026 December 31, 2025 (1) Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,718 $ 420,690 Trade receivables and other 108,827 130,358 Income taxes recoverable 9,525 4,321 Derivative financial instruments 3,787 7,459 216,857 562,828 Assets held for sale - 15,007 Total current assets 216,857 577,835 Non-current assets Trade receivables and other 6,267 7,139 Derivative financial instruments 273 5,687 Investments 13,306 12,094 Investment in joint venture - 22,080 Deferred tax assets 11,164 17,964 Right-of-use assets 14,281 20,850 Property, plant and equipment 6,084 10,555 Intangibles 189,856 187,060 Goodwill 380,674 389,043 Total non-current assets 621,905 672,472 Total assets $ 838,762 $ 1,250,307 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade payables and other $ 199,868 $ 529,318 Income taxes payable 6,311 18,717 Lease liabilities 7,386 11,223 213,565 559,258 Liabilities directly associated with assets held for sale - 2,474 Total current liabilities 213,565 561,732 Non-current liabilities Trade payables and other 13,917 24,991 Lease liabilities 18,694 29,175 Borrowings 273,429 154,558 Deferred tax liabilities 23,187 20,975 Total non-current liabilities 329,227 229,699 Total liabilities 542,792 791,431 Shareholders' equity Share capital 670,269 786,181 Contributed surplus 39,416 (300,542) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 66,295 41,173 Retained earnings (deficit) (480,010) (67,936) Total shareholders' equity 295,970 458,876 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 838,762 $ 1,250,307 (1) Comparative figures have been restated to reflect the change in accounting policy. Refer to Note 3 of the interim financial statements.





Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

For the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026 and 2025

(Unaudited)

(Expressed in Thousands of Canadian Dollars) Three months ended September 30 Nine months ended September 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations $ 15,171 $ 2,619 $ 9,948 $ 10,598 Profit (loss) before income taxes from discontinued operations (13,619) 2,026 (16,740) 458,638 Profit (loss) before income taxes $ 1,552 $ 4,645 $ (6,792) $ 469,236 Adjustments for: Depreciation of right-of-use assets 1,304 1,819 4,104 5,847 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 435 963 1,951 2,891 Amortization of intangibles 6,750 7,018 20,287 21,759 Interest costs (income), net 3,789 (1,307) 6,545 (2,404) Share-based compensation 5,016 4,760 13,333 12,676 Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (342) (1,663) 5,907 (2,824) (Gain) loss on investments 376 (679) (1,093) (674) (Gain) loss on sale of assets 1,051 958 3,303 (456,772) (Gain) loss on equity derivatives 488 (6,912) 8,382 (1,505) Share of the (profit) loss from associates and joint ventures - (1,127) (802) (1,248) Impairment of non-financial assets - - 887 - Impairment of right-of-use assets, net of (gain) loss on sub-leases 89 (471) (715) 3,063 Net changes in: Operating working capital (6,195) 10,564 3,445 3,092 Liabilities for cash-settled share-based compensation (237) 4,612 (8,052) (1,079) Net cash generated by (used in) operations 14,076 23,180 50,690 52,058 Interest paid on borrowings (2,661) (1,435) (5,846) (4,809) Interest paid on leases (339) (374) (833) (973) Interest received - 2,717 1,990 9,997 Income taxes paid(1) (682) (1,526) (9,434) (5,831) Income taxes refunded 74 2 286 582 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 10,468 22,564 36,853 51,024 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 284 3,317 369 15,301 Financing fees paid (629) (8) (1,517) (771) Proceeds from borrowings 32,061 - 122,061 50,590 Repayment of borrowings (5,000) - (5,000) (177,615) Payments of principal on lease liabilities (2,169) (3,526) (11,842) (9,551) Dividends paid (5,226) (5,755) (16,760) (18,109) Treasury shares purchased for share-based compensation 802 91 (850) (11,150) Cancellation of shares(1) (37,538) - (493,809) (177,998) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (17,415) (5,881) (407,348) (329,303) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of investments (160) - (428) (352) Purchase of intangibles (2,834) (394) (3,737) (1,200) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (158) (316) (1,190) (2,489) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (20,377) - (20,377) - Proceeds from investments - 92 716 5,289 Dividends received 4,886 - 4,886 - Proceeds from sale of disposal group 26,682 - 29,347 - Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations, net of cash disposed 35,988 - 49,902 655,811 Income taxes paid on disposal of discontinued operations (4,347) (582) (16,986) (20,609) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 39,680 (1,200) 42,133 636,450 Effect of foreign currency translation 63 6,925 2,390 (3,641) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 32,796 22,408 (325,972) 354,530 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 61,922 382,714 420,690 50,592 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 94,718 $ 405,122 $ 94,718 $ 405,122 (1)Cancellation of shares has been represented to be inclusive of share buyback taxes paid for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 of $2,314 and $5,400, respectively. Refer to Note 3 of the interim financial statements.



Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

The following table provides a reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, In thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts 2026 2025(1) 2026 2025(1) Profit (loss) from continuing operations $ 9,592 $ (977) $ 1,576 $ (709) Interest costs (income), net 3,693 (1,360) 6,335 (2,557) Depreciation and amortization 8,329 9,333 25,659 29,249 Restructuring expense (recovery) 2,790 6,830 10,861 13,887 Impairment charge - - 887 - (Gain) loss on sale of assets (6,064) 911 (5,689) 938 (Gain) loss on investments(2) 376 (679) (1,093) (674) Share of the (profit) loss from associates and joint ventures - (1,127) (802) (1,248) Other operating expense (income) 9,584 7,418 31,740 3,887 Non-cash share-based compensation(3) 3,665 1,741 12,986 10,523 Income tax expense (recovery) 5,579 3,596 8,372 11,307 Adjusted EBITDA $ 37,544 $ 25,686 $ 90,832 $ 64,603 (1)Comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations. Refer to Note 10 of the interim financial statements.

(2)(Gain) loss on investments relates to changes in the fair value of investments in partnerships.

(3)These expenses represent non-cash expenditure recognized in connection with issued stock options and other awards under our equity incentive plans in addition to the (gain) loss on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related RSUs and DSUs. These amounts are included in cost of sales, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, and general and administrative expenses.



Reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss)

The following table provides a reconciliation of Profit (Loss) to Adjusted Earnings (Loss):

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, In thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts 2026 2025(1) 2026 2025(1) Profit (loss) from continuing operations $ 9,592 $ (977) $ 1,576 $ (709) Interest on lease liabilities 243 321 623 820 Depreciation of right-of-use assets and amortization of intangibles of acquired businesses 7,525 8,005 22,665 25,154 Restructuring expense (recovery) 2,790 6,830 10,861 13,887 Impairment charge - - 887 - (Gain) loss on sale of assets (6,064) 911 (5,689) 938 (Gain) loss on investments(2) 376 (679) (1,093) (674) Share of the (profit) loss from associates and joint ventures - (1,127) (802) (1,248) Other operating expense (income) 9,584 7,418 31,740 3,887 Non-cash share-based compensation(3) 3,665 1,741 12,986 10,523 (Gain) loss on hedging transactions, including currency forward contracts and interest expense (income) on swaps 357 153 749 2,182 Tax effect of adjusted earnings (loss) adjustments(4) (3,656) (6,008) (13,487) (11,130) Adjusted Earnings (Loss)* $ 24,412 $ 16,588 $ 61,016 $ 43,630 Weighted average number of shares – basic 34,206,684 43,097,212 37,040,673 44,242,210 Weighted average number of restricted shares 177,632 86,464 161,078 90,011 Weighted average number of shares – adjusted 34,384,316 43,183,676 37,201,751 44,332,221 Adjusted EPS (5) $ 0.71 $ 0.38 $ 1.64 $ 0.98 (1)Comparative figures have been restated to reflect discontinued operations. Refer to Note 10 of the interim financial statements.

(2)(Gain) loss on investments relates to changes in the fair value of investments in partnerships. (3)These expenses represent non-cash expenditure recognized in connection with issued stock options and other awards under our equity incentive plans in addition to the (gain) loss on equity derivatives net of mark-to-market adjustments on related RSUs and DSUs. These amounts are included in cost of sales, sales and marketing expenses, research and development expenses, and general and administrative expenses. (4)For the purposes of reconciling to Adjusted Earnings (Loss), only the tax impacts for the reconciling items noted in the definition of Adjusted Earnings (Loss) are adjusted from profit (loss) for the period. (5)Refer to page 4 of the MD&A for the definition of Adjusted EPS.





Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow and Free Cash Flow per Share Free Cash Flow Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, In thousands of dollars, except for per share amounts 2026 2025 2026 2025 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 10,468 $ 22,564 $ 36,853 $ 51,024 Less: Capital Expenditures (2,992) (710) (4,927) (3,689) Free Cash Flow $ 7,476 $ 21,854 $ 31,926 $ 47,335 Weighted average number of shares – basic 34,206,684 43,097,212 37,040,673 44,242,210 Weighted average number of restricted shares 177,632 86,464 161,078 90,011 Weighted average number of shares – adjusted 34,384,316 43,183,676 37,201,751 44,332,221 Free Cash Flow per Share $ 0.22 $ 0.51 $ 0.86 $ 1.07





Constant Currency Three months ended

September 30, 2026 Nine months ended

September 30, 2026 As presented For Constant Currency As presented For Constant Currency Canadian Dollar 1.000 1.000 1.000 1.000 United States Dollar 1.399 1.377 1.385 1.399 Pound Sterling 1.881 1.856 1.862 1.837 Euro 1.610 1.610 1.608 1.563 Australian Dollar 0.988 0.901 0.974 0.896





Three months ended

September 30, 2025 Nine months ended

September 30, 2025 As presented For Constant Currency As presented For Constant Currency Canadian Dollar 1.000 1.000 1.000 1.000 United States Dollar 1.377 1.364 1.399 1.360 Pound Sterling 1.856 1.774 1.837 1.736 Euro 1.610 1.499 1.563 1.478 Australian Dollar 0.901 0.914 0.896 0.901



