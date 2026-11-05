VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products, recreational marine components and custom fabricated metal parts) and real estate management and development industries.
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Investor Relations Contact
Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700
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