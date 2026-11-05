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VALHI DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND


Date: 2026-11-05 04:18:04

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) announced today that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share on its common stock, payable on December 17, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 19, 2026.

Valhi, Inc. is engaged in the chemicals (TiO2), component products (security products, recreational marine components and custom fabricated metal parts) and real estate management and development industries.

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Investor Relations Contact

Bryan A. Hanley
Senior Vice President and Treasurer
Tel. 972-233-1700


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GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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