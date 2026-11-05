FTAI Infrastructure Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results, Declares Dividend Of $0.03 Per Share Of Common Stock

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP) (the“Company” or“FTAI Infrastructure”) today reported financial results for the third quarter 2026. The Company's consolidated comparative financial statements and key performance measures are attached as an exhibit to this press release. Business Highlights

Reported $95.3 million of Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2026, a new quarterly record; excluding Long Ridge, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $54.4 million, also a quarterly record.

Received regulatory approval for the sale of Long Ridge; closing expected by the end of November.

Agreed to acquire energy logistics assets from USD Group LLC for $255 million, resulting in more than doubling of Jefferson's existing Adjusted EBITDA, with closing planned in November. Continued growth in rail segment with record revenues and Adjusted EBITDA for Q3, and active pipeline of M&A opportunities. Financial Overview

(in thousands, except per share data) Selected Financial Results Q3'26 Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (150,234 ) Basic and Diluted Loss per Share of Common Stock $ (1.27 ) Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 95,329 Adjusted EBITDA - Four core segments (1)(2) $ 101,820

_______________________________

(1) For definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the exhibit to this press release.

(2) Excludes Sustainability and Energy Transition and Corporate and Other segments.

Third Quarter 2026 Dividends

On November 4, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors (the“Board”) declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.03 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, payable on December 7, 2026 to the holders of record on November 23, 2026.

Additional Information

For additional information that management believes to be useful for investors, please refer to the presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website,, and the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, when available on the Company's website. Nothing on the Company's website is included or incorporated by reference herein.

Conference Call

In addition, management will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2026 at 8:00 A.M. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by registering via the following link . Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in and unique pin to access the call.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download the necessary software required to listen to the internet broadcast.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 A.M. on Friday, November 6, 2026 through 11:30 A.M. on Friday, November 13, 2026 on .

The information contained on, or accessible through, any websites included in this press release is not incorporated by reference into, and should not be considered a part of, this press release.

About FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

FTAI Infrastructure primarily invests in critical infrastructure with high barriers to entry across the rail, ports and terminals, and power and gas sectors that, on a combined basis, generate strong and stable cash flows with the potential for earnings growth and asset appreciation. FTAI Infrastructure is externally managed by an affiliate of Fortress Investment Group LLC, a leading, diversified global investment firm.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained and such differences may be material. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect such forward-looking statements, see the sections entitled“Risk Factors” and“Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available on the Company's website (). In addition, new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict or assess the impact of every factor that may cause its actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company's expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

For further information, please contact:

Alan Andreini

Investor Relations

FTAI Infrastructure Inc.

(646) 734-9414

...

Exhibit - Financial Statements

FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

2026

2025

Revenues Total revenues $ 218,973 $ 140,556 $ 594,105 $ 359,003 Expenses Operating expenses 120,602 74,985 358,329 216,465 General and administrative 4,180 3,202 11,408 12,177 Acquisition and transaction expenses 7,487 3,221 20,328 15,440 Management fees and incentive allocation to affiliate 3,113 3,782 10,882 10,004 Depreciation and amortization 35,328 34,813 125,530 93,823 Asset impairment 28,587 - 91,775 4,401 Total expenses 199,297 120,003 618,252 352,310 Other (expense) income Equity in (losses) earnings of unconsolidated entities (590 ) 2,928 (1,668 ) 6,247 Gain (loss) on sale of assets, net 37 28 (545 ) 119,856 Interest expense (116,524 ) (128,520 ) (352,019 ) (234,909 ) Other (expense) income (23,487 ) 5,554 (17,216 ) 12,299 Total other expense (140,564 ) (120,010 ) (371,448 ) (96,507 ) Loss before income taxes (120,888 ) (99,457 ) (395,595 ) (89,814 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,246 5,081 (5,807 ) (35,481 ) Net loss (123,134 ) (104,538 ) (389,788 ) (54,333 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries - common stockholders (13,372 ) (11,497 ) (39,009 ) (33,998 ) Less: Preferred dividends and accretion on redeemable non-controlling interests 34,284 12,487 104,735 12,487 Less: Dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock 1,511 12,824 2,168 55,622 Less: Convertible preferred stock dividend 4,677 4,231 13,541 9,780 Less: Loss on extinguishment of preferred stock - 36,646 - 36,646 Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (150,234 ) $ (159,229 ) $ (471,223 ) $ (134,870 ) Loss per share: Basic $ (1.27 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (4.00 ) $ (1.17 ) Diluted $ (1.27 ) $ (1.38 ) $ (4.00 ) $ (1.18 ) Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 118,181,737 115,555,973 117,683,855 114,851,106 Diluted 118,181,737 115,555,973 117,683,855 114,851,106





FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited) September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 52,442 $ 57,351 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 88,314 268,595 Accounts receivable, net 88,414 95,388 Other current assets 41,328 62,677 Current assets held for sale 43,938 - Total current assets 314,436 484,011 Leasing equipment, net 35,425 36,570 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 158,278 133,493 Property, plant, and equipment, net 3,171,219 4,581,771 Investments 20,575 22,243 Intangible assets, net 55,679 43,173 Goodwill 275,366 365,703 Other assets 94,060 81,697 Non-current assets held for sale 1,574,786 - Total assets $ 5,699,824 $ 5,748,661 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 250,370 $ 280,707 Debt, net 552,644 65,438 Operating lease liabilities 12,056 9,108 Derivative liabilities - 34,381 Other current liabilities 29,997 20,363 Current liabilities held for sale 577,374 - Total current liabilities 1,422,441 409,997 Debt, net 2,275,088 3,708,735 Operating lease liabilities 94,700 71,000 Derivative liabilities - 189,116 Warrant liabilities 108,115 81,599 Deferred income tax liabilities 289,589 300,231 Other liabilities 111,665 44,000 Non-current liabilities held for sale 950,183 - Total liabilities 5,251,781 4,804,678 Commitments and contingencies - - Redeemable convertible preferred stock Series B ($0.01 par value per share; 200,000,000 total preferred shares authorized; 160,000 Series B shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively; redemption amount of $192.0 million and $192.0 million at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 154,810 152,642 Redeemable preferred stock Series A RailCo - Non-controlling interest (zero par value per share; 1,000,000 total preferred shares authorized; 1,000,000 Series A - RailCo shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025; redemption amount of $1.4 billion and $1.4 billion at September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 1,038,030 937,578 Equity Common stock ($0.01 par value per share; 2,000,000,000 shares authorized; 118,181,737 and 116,294,461 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 1,182 1,163 Additional paid in capital 515,585 623,771 Accumulated deficit (863,771 ) (512,992 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (197,420 ) (90,618 ) Stockholders' equity (544,424 ) 21,324 Non-controlling interest in equity of consolidated subsidiaries (200,373 ) (167,561 ) Total equity (744,797 ) (146,237 ) Total liabilities, redeemable preferred stock and equity $ 5,699,824 $ 5,748,661





FTAI INFRASTRUCTURE INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited)

(Dollar amounts in thousands, unless otherwise noted)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026

2025

Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (389,788 ) $ (54,333 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities 1,668 (6,247 ) Gain on sale of subsidiaries - (119,952 ) Costs to modify or extinguish debt, net 47,634 59,281 Equity-based compensation 20,091 3,685 Depreciation and amortization 125,530 93,823 Asset impairment 91,775 4,401 Change in deferred income taxes (10,642 ) (36,068 ) Change in fair value of non-hedge derivative (1,745 ) - Change in fair value of warrants 26,516 (470 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 12,444 11,366 Amortization of bond discount 74,195 10,055 Amortization of other comprehensive income (17,601 ) (13,970 ) Paid-in-kind interest expense 7,809 3,325 Other 716 1,020 Change in: Accounts receivable (9,521 ) 2,038 Other assets 10,076 (1,022 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 2,084 1,821 Derivative liabilities - (67,005 ) Other liabilities 403 (7,003 ) Net cash used in operating activities (8,356 ) (115,255 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Investment in unconsolidated entities (20,729 ) (1,121,917 ) Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired (40,410 ) 226,628 Acquisition of leasing equipment - (607 ) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (214,388 ) (214,644 ) Proceeds from investor loan - 11,001 Proceeds from sale of subsidiaries, net of cash 35 - Purchase deposits for acquisitions (3,410 ) - Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 9,629 2,660 Net cash used in investing activities (269,273 ) (1,096,879 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from debt, net 1,658,887 1,744,075 Repayment of debt (1,559,513 ) (763,362 ) Payment of financing costs (19,079 ) (59,878 ) Proceeds from financing obligation 50,000 2,694 Repayment of financing obligations (1,641 ) - Proceeds from issuance of redeemable preferred stock - 1,000,000 Redeemable preferred stock issuance costs - (20,597 ) Repayment of preferred stock - (447,121 ) Cash dividends - common stock (10,635 ) (10,342 ) Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock - (25,516 ) Cash dividends - redeemable preferred stock - NCI (5,000 ) - Settlement of equity-based compensation (2,903 ) (1,199 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (1,620 ) - Net cash provided by financing activities 108,496 1,418,754 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, including cash classified within assets held for sale (169,133 ) 206,620 Less: cash classified within assets held for sale (16,057 ) - Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents (185,190 ) 206,620 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 325,946 147,296 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 140,756 $ 353,916

Key Performance Measures

The Chief Operating Decision Maker (“CODM”) utilizes Adjusted EBITDA as our key performance measure.

Adjusted EBITDA provides the CODM with the information necessary to assess operational performance, as well as make resource and allocation decisions. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders, adjusted (a) to exclude the impact of provision for (benefit from) income taxes, equity-based compensation expense, acquisition and transaction expenses, gains (losses) on the modification or extinguishment of capital lease obligations, changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments, asset impairment charges, incentive allocations, depreciation and amortization expense, interest expense, interest and other costs on pension and other pension expense benefits (“OPEB”) liabilities, dividends and accretion of redeemable and convertible preferred stock, and other non-recurring items, (b) to include the impact of our pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities, and (c) to exclude the impact of equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated entities and the non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA.

The following table sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025:

Three Months Ended

September 30, Change Nine Months Ended

September 30, Change (in thousands) 2026

2025

2026

2025

Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (150,234 ) $ (159,229 ) $ 8,995 $ (471,223 ) $ (134,870 ) $ (336,353 ) Add: Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 2,246 5,081 (2,835 ) (5,807 ) (35,481 ) 29,674 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 3,653 1,522 2,131 20,091 3,685 16,406 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 7,487 3,221 4,266 20,328 15,440 4,888 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of capital lease obligations - - - - - - Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments 25,592 211 25,381 26,345 211 26,134 Add: Asset impairment charges 28,587 - 28,587 91,775 4,401 87,374 Add: Incentive allocations - - - - - - Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 29,483 26,808 2,675 111,627 83,551 28,076 Add: Interest expense 116,524 128,520 (11,996 ) 352,019 234,909 117,110 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities (2) (590 ) 8,323 (8,913 ) (1,668 ) 12,723 (14,391 ) Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable and convertible preferred stock (3) 40,472 66,188 (25,716 ) 120,444 114,535 5,909 Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities (142 ) (265 ) 123 (425 ) (794 ) 369 Add: Other non-recurring items (4) 1,108 962 146 4,626 2,295 2,331 Less: Equity in losses (earnings) of unconsolidated entities 590 (2,928 ) 3,518 1,668 (6,247 ) 7,915 Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (5) (9,447 ) (7,483 ) (1,964 ) (27,766 ) (22,292 ) (5,474 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 95,329 $ 70,931 $ 24,398 $ 242,034 $ 272,066 $ (30,032 )

_______________________________

(1) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $35,328 and $34,813, (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233 and $1,233 and (iii) amortization of other comprehensive income of $(7,078) and $(9,238), respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $125,530 and $93,823, (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $3,698 and $3,698 and (iii) amortization of other comprehensive income of $(17,601) and $(13,970), respectively. (2) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025: (i) net (loss) income of $(590) and $5,100, (ii) depreciation and amortization expense of $- and $1,852 and (iii) provision for income taxes of $- and $1,371, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025: (i) net (loss) income of $(1,668) and $11,578, (ii) interest expense of $- and $7,648, (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $- and $4,736, (iv) acquisition and transaction expenses of $- and $201, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $- and $(12,822), (vi) equity method basis adjustments of $- and $10, (vii) provision for income taxes of $- and $1,371 and (viii) other non-recurring items of $- and $1, respectively. (3) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025: (i) dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock of $35,795 and $25,311, (ii) dividends of convertible preferred stock of $4,677 and $4,231 and (iii) loss on extinguishment of preferred stock of $- and $36,646, respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025: (i) dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock of $106,903 and $68,109, (ii) dividends of convertible preferred stock of $13,541 and $9,780 and (iii) loss on extinguishment of preferred stock of $- and $36,646, respectively. (4) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2026: (i) Railroad severance and integration expenses of $798 and (ii) unrealized loss on investment of $310. Includes the following item for the three months ended September 30, 2025: (i) Railroad severance expense of $7 and (ii) non-ordinary professional fees of $955. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2026: (i) Railroad severance and integration expenses of $3,126 and (ii) unrealized loss on investment of $1,500. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2025: (i) incidental utility rebillings of $650, (ii) loss on inventory heel of $385 and (iii) Railroad severance expense of $305 and (iv) non-ordinary professional fees of $955. (5) Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025: (i) equity-based compensation of $299 and $120, (ii) (benefit from) provision for income taxes of $(20) and $14, (iii) interest expense of $5,370 and $4,124, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,355 and $3,079, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $150 and $(3), (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $76 and $52, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(1) and $(2), (viii) asset impairment charges of $(9) and $(2), (ix) equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities of $- and $31, (x) dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock of $225 and $72 and (xi) other non-recurring items of $2 and $(2), respectively. Includes the following items for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 and 2025: (i) equity-based compensation expense of $2,366 and $344, (ii) provision for income taxes of $98 and $202, (iii) interest expense of $14,361 and $12,128, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $10,048 and $9,219, (v) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $154 and $(3), (vi) acquisition and transaction expenses of $120 and $218, (vii) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(3) and $(5), (viii) asset impairment charges of $(9) and $25, (ix) equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities of $- and $31, (x) dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock of $616 and $72 and (xi) other non-recurring items of $15 and $61, respectively.

The following tables sets forth a reconciliation of net loss attributable to common stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA for our four core segments for the three months ended September 30, 2026:

Three Months Ended September 30, 2026 (in thousands) Railroad Jefferson

Terminal Repauno Power and

Gas Four Core

Segments Net loss attributable to common stockholders $ (39,881 ) $ (12,966 ) $ (6,679 ) $ (12,136 ) $ (71,662 ) Add: Provision for income taxes 2,219 20 - - 2,239 Add: Equity-based compensation expense 424 1,072 172 1,894 3,562 Add: Acquisition and transaction expenses 2,161 90 - 3,172 5,423 Add: Losses on the modification or extinguishment of capital lease obligations - - - - - Add: Changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments 25,592 - - - 25,592 Add: Asset impairment charges - - - 28,587 28,587 Add: Incentive allocations - - - - - Add: Depreciation and amortization expense (1) 20,058 13,519 2,708 (7,078 ) 29,207 Add: Interest expense 2,460 20,624 3,368 26,907 53,359 Add: Pro-rata share of Adjusted EBITDA from unconsolidated entities - - - - - Add: Dividends and accretion of redeemable and convertible preferred stock 34,284 - - - 34,284 Add: Interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities (142 ) - - - (142 ) Add: Other non-recurring items (2) 798 - - - 798 Less: Equity in earnings of unconsolidated entities - - - - - Less: Non-controlling share of Adjusted EBITDA (3) (552 ) (8,181 ) (287 ) (407 ) (9,427 ) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 47,421 $ 14,178 $ (718 ) $ 40,939 $ 101,820

_______________________________

(1) Jefferson Terminal Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2026: (i) depreciation and amortization expense of $12,286 and (ii) capitalized contract costs amortization of $1,233. Power and Gas Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2026: amortization of other comprehensive income of $(7,078). (2) Railroad Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2026: Railroad severance and integration expenses of $798. (3) Railroad Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2026: (i) equity-based compensation expense of $3, (ii) provision for income taxes of $15, (iii) interest expense of $12, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $133, (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $12, (vi) interest and other costs on pension and OPEB liabilities of $(1), (vii) dividends and accretion of redeemable preferred stock of $225, (viii) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $151 and (ix) other non-recurring items of $2. Jefferson Terminal Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2026: (i) equity-based compensation expense of $248, (ii) provision for income taxes of $4, (iii) interest expense of $4,777, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $3,131 and (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $21. Repauno Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2026: (i) equity-based compensation expense of $8, (ii) interest expense of $155 and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense of $124. Power and Gas Includes the following items for the three months ended September 30, 2026: (i) equity-based compensation expense of $35, (ii) benefit from income taxes of $(39), (iii) interest expense of $426, (iv) depreciation and amortization expense of $(48), (v) acquisition and transaction expenses of $43, (vi) changes in fair value of non-hedge derivative instruments of $(1) and (vii) asset impairment charges of $(9).