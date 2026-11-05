Nano Dimension Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter 2026
|NANO DIMENSION LTD.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(In thousands, except share and per share data) (Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|314,852
|$
|204,672
|Bank deposits
|-
|168,997
|Marketable equity securities
|80,566
|84,154
|Restricted bank deposits
|1,169
|123
| Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit
losses ($739 and $861, respectively)
|27,832
|26,047
|Inventory
|29,968
|32,878
|Other current assets
|12,462
|8,938
|Total current assets
|466,849
|525,809
|Restricted bank deposits
|270
|1,610
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|14,174
|24,840
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|7,915
|23,789
|Deferred tax assets
|424
|424
|Goodwill
|-
|40,388
|Intangible assets, net
|16,826
|19,434
|Other assets
|1,501
|1,930
|Total assets
|$
|507,959
|$
|638,224
|Liabilities and Equity
|Trade payables
|$
|10,292
|$
|11,999
|Accrued liabilities
|23,381
|19,514
|Deferred revenue
|11,858
|11,873
|Current portion of lease liability
|2,045
|8,923
|Current portion of bank loan
|150
|158
|Current settlement payable - related party
|14,700
|-
|Total current liabilities
|62,426
|52,467
|Employee benefits
|2,524
|3,697
|Operating lease liabilities
|3,068
|23,323
|Bank loan
|37
|158
|Long-term settlement payable
|3,422
|2,974
|Long-term deferred revenue
|3,562
|3,617
|Total liabilities
|75,039
|86,236
|Commitments and contingencies
|Equity:
| Share capital of NIS 5 par value each; 500,000,000 ordinary shares
authorized; 204,003,865 and 206,811,875 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2026
and December 31, 2025, respectively, and 283,521,031 and 279,306,522 shares
issued as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively.
|424,033
|417,084
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,295,932
|1,297,323
|Treasury stock
|(203,581
|)
|(192,507
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|2,617
|1,048
|Accumulated loss
|(1,086,081
|)
|(970,960
|)
|Total equity
|432,920
|551,988
|Total liabilities and equity
|$
|507,959
|$
|638,224
|NANO DIMENSION LTD.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)
|Three months ended September 30,
|Nine months ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|Product
|$
|26,230
|$
|20,199
|$
|73,142
|$
|51,942
|Service
|5,685
|6,685
|17,461
|15,180
|Total revenue
|31,915
|26,884
|90,603
|67,122
|Cost of revenue:
|Product
|14,197
|15,187
|41,605
|38,678
|Service
|3,277
|3,553
|9,136
|7,416
|Total cost of revenue
|17,474
|18,740
|50,741
|46,094
|Gross profit
|14,441
|8,144
|39,862
|21,028
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|4,914
|8,530
|18,903
|22,588
|Sales and marketing
|7,882
|10,097
|25,979
|25,648
|General and administrative
|33,620
|14,210
|61,741
|41,985
|Restructuring and other
|5,815
|2,021
|15,706
|7,049
|Desktop Metal litigation
|-
|693
|-
|32,008
|Impairment losses
|1,190
|5,721
|41,578
|8,406
|Operating loss
|(38,980
|)
|(33,128
|)
|(124,045
|)
|(116,656
|)
|Gain (loss) on investment in marketable equity securities
|(2,424
|)
|(2,617
|)
|(3,587
|)
|22,396
|Other expense, net
|(167
|)
|(150
|)
|(175
|)
|(206
|)
|Finance income
|3,137
|6,674
|13,550
|28,697
|Finance expense
|(245
|)
|(258
|)
|(738
|)
|(521
|)
|Loss before income taxes
|(38,679
|)
|(29,479
|)
|(114,995
|)
|(66,290
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|(24
|)
|24
|126
|123
|Net loss from continuing operations
|(38,655
|)
|(29,503
|)
|(115,121
|)
|(66,413
|)
|Net loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax of nil
|-
|(23,502
|)
|-
|(193,263
|)
|Net loss
|(38,655
|)
|(53,005
|)
|(115,121
|)
|(259,676
|)
|Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|(323
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(38,655
|)
|$
|(53,005
|)
|$
|(115,121
|)
|$
|(259,353
|)
|Net loss attributable to common shareholders:
|Continuing operations - basic and diluted
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.55
|)
|$
|(0.30
|)
|Discontinued operations - basic and diluted
|$
|-
|$
|(0.11
|)
|$
|-
|$
|(0.89
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|209,408
|218,854
|208,919
|217,663
|Net loss
|$
|(38,655
|)
|$
|(53,005
|)
|$
|(115,121
|)
|$
|(259,676
|)
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation adjustment
|548
|(107
|)
|915
|1,571
|Remeasurement of pension and post-employment benefit plans, net of tax
|-
|-
|654
|-
|Comprehensive loss
|(38,107
|)
|(53,112
|)
|(113,552
|)
|(258,105
|)
|Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|-
|-
|(224
|)
|Comprehensive loss attributable to common shareholders
|$
|(38,107
|)
|$
|(53,112
|)
|$
|(113,552
|)
|$
|(257,881
|)
NANO DIMENSION LTD.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|For the Nine Months Ended September 30,
|2026
|2025
|Cash flow from operating activities
|Net loss
|$
|(115,121
|)
|$
|(66,413
|)
|Adjustments:
|Depreciation, amortization and non-cash lease interest
|10,730
|15,052
|Impairment losses
|41,578
|8,406
|Changes in fair value of equity securities
|3,588
|(22,396
|)
|Loss from deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|-
|1,666
|Loss from sale of business assets
|1,314
|-
|Share-based compensation expense
|4,409
|3,018
|Share-based settlement payment
|1,215
|-
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|(Increase) decrease in inventory
|(2,743
|)
|3,418
|(Increase) in other current assets
|(493
|)
|(602
|)
|(Increase) decrease in trade receivables
|(2,431
|)
|2,171
|Increase (decrease) in other payables
|8,437
|(9,324
|)
|(Decrease) in employee benefits
|(619
|)
|(508
|)
|(Decrease) increase in trade payables
|(1,604
|)
|6,255
|Other
|(3,342
|)
|723
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(55,082
|)
|(58,534
|)
|Cash flow relating to investing activities
|Change in bank deposits
|168,756
|333,799
|Purchase of property plant and equipment
|(592
|)
|(672
|)
|Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired
|-
|(267,806
|)
|Deconsolidation of subsidiaries
|-
|(476
|)
|Proceeds from sale of AME assets
|2,000
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|170,164
|64,845
|Cash flow relating to financing activities
|Repayment long-term bank debt
|(119
|)
|(111
|)
|Repurchase of treasury shares
|(11,074
|)
|(5,050
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(11,193
|)
|(5,161
|)
|Cash flow relating to discontinued operations
|Net cash used in operating activities
|-
|(31,945
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|-
|(437
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|-
|10,009
|Net cash used in discontinued operations
|-
|(22,373
|)
|Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|103,889
|(21,223
|)
|Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash
|5,997
|3,821
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period
|206,405
|318,474
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period
|$
|316,291
|$
|301,072
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|314,852
|299,357
|Restricted cash in restricted deposits, current
|1,169
|60
|Restricted cash in restricted deposits, non-current
|270
|1,655
|Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash shown in the condensed consolidated statements of cash flows
|$
|316,291
|$
|301,072
|Non-cash operating and investing activity
|Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
|-
|1,167
|Non-cash investing and financing activity
|Share issuance as part of settlement
|1,215
|-
|Fair value of contingent consideration (earnout) received in connection with sale of business assets
|2,933
|-
|Acquisition replacement awards for pre-combination service
|-
|2,054
|Repurchase of treasury shares in trade payables
|-
|563
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Income taxes paid during the period
|-
|56
|NANO DIMENSION LTD.
|RECONCILIATION OF US GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
|(In thousands) (Unaudited)
|
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|
|2026
|2025
|
|2026
|2025
|GAAP Net loss from continuing operations
|
|$
|(38,655
|)
|$
|(29,503
|)
|
|$
|(115,121
|)
|$
|(66,413
|)
|Tax expense
|
|(24
|)
|24
|
|126
|123
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,651
|2,516
|8,786
|5,026
|Interest expense
|220
|244
|663
|428
|Interest income
|(3,301
|)
|(4,880
|)
|(10,757
|)
|(20,133
|)
|Non-GAAP EBITDA (loss)
|(37,109
|)
|(31,599
|)
|(116,303
|)
|(80,969
|)
|Finance expenses (income) from revaluation of assets and liabilities
|2,422
|2,617
|3,584
|(22,375
|)
|Exchange rate differences
|163
|(1,776
|)
|(2,795
|)
|(8,500
|)
|Share-based compensation expense
|611
|1,373
|4,409
|3,018
|Desktop Metal litigation related expenses
|-
|693
|-
|32,008
|Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses
|-
|770
|614
|10,591
|Restructuring and other
|5,815
|2,021
|15,706
|7,049
|Impairment losses
|1,190
|5,721
|41,578
|8,406
|Acquisition inventory step-up amortization
|-
|3,603
|616
|7,452
|Litigation, settlements, and contingencies
|22,135
|-
|25,702
|-
|Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations
|
|$
|(4,773
|)
|$
|(16,577
|)
|
|$
|(26,889
|)
|$
|(43,320
|)
|
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|Non-GAAP Cost of Revenue
|
|2026
|2025
|
|2026
|2025
|GAAP Cost of revenue
|
|$
|17,473
|$
|18,740
|
|$
|50,740
|$
|46,094
|Share-based payments expense
|
|51
|171
|
|314
|497
|Depreciation and amortization
|707
|822
|
|2,175
|1,544
|Acquisition inventory step-up amortization
|-
|3,603
|616
|7,452
|Non-GAAP Cost of revenue
|$
|16,715
|$
|14,144
|$
|47,635
|$
|36,601
|
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|Non-GAAP Gross Profit
|
|2026
|2025
|
|2026
|2025
|GAAP Gross profit
|
|$
|14,442
|$
|8,144
|
|$
|39,863
|$
|21,028
|Share-based payments expense
|
|51
|171
|
|314
|497
|Depreciation and amortization
|707
|822
|
|2,175
|1,544
|Acquisition inventory step-up amortization
|-
|3,603
|616
|7,452
|Non-GAAP Gross profit
|$
|15,200
|$
|12,740
|$
|42,968
|$
|30,521
|
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|Non-GAAP Gross Margin
|
|2026
|2025
|
|2026
|2025
|GAAP Gross margin
|
|45.3
|%
|30.3
|%
|
|44.0
|%
|31.3
|%
|Share-based payments expense
|
|0.2
|%
|0.6
|%
|
|0.3
|%
|0.7
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|2.1
|%
|3.1
|%
|
|2.4
|%
|2.4
|%
|Acquisition inventory step-up amortization
|0.0
|%
|13.4
|%
|
|0.7
|%
|11.1
|%
|Non-GAAP Gross margin
|47.6
|%
|47.4
|%
|
|47.4
|%
|45.5
|%
|
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|Non-GAAP Research and Development Expenses
|
|2026
|2025
|
|2026
|2025
|GAAP Research and development expenses
|
|$
|4,914
|$
|8,530
|
|$
|18,903
|$
|22,588
|Share-based payments expense
|
|152
|541
|
|584
|1,254
|Depreciation and amortization
|436
|434
|
|1,090
|1,008
|Non-GAAP Research and development expenses
|$
|4,326
|$
|7,555
|$
|17,229
|$
|20,326
|
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expenses
|
|2026
|2025
|
|2026
|2025
|GAAP Sales and marketing expenses
|
|$
|7,882
|$
|10,097
|
|$
|25,979
|$
|25,648
|Share-based payments expense
|
|107
|140
|
|426
|688
|Depreciation and amortization
|293
|816
|
|1,572
|1,452
|Non-GAAP Sales and marketing expenses
|$
|7,482
|$
|9,141
|$
|23,981
|$
|23,508
|
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expenses
|
|2026
|2025
|
|2026
|2025
|GAAP General and administrative expenses
|
|$
|33,620
|$
|14,210
|
|$
|61,741
|$
|41,985
|Share-based payments expense
|
|301
|521
|
|3,085
|579
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,215
|444
|
|3,950
|1,022
|Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses
|-
|770
|614
|10,591
|Litigation, settlements, and contingencies
|22,135
|-
|25,702
|-
|Non-GAAP General and administrative expenses
|$
|7,969
|$
|12,475
|$
|28,390
|$
|29,793
|
| Three Months Ended
September 30,
|
| Nine Months Ended
September 30,
|Non-GAAP Operating Loss
|
|2026
|2025
|
|2026
|2025
|GAAP Operating loss
|
|$
|(38,979
|)
|$
|(33,128
|)
|
|$
|(124,044
|)
|$
|(116,656
|)
|Share-based payments expense
|
|611
|1,373
|
|4,409
|3,018
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,651
|2,516
|
|8,787
|5,026
|Desktop Metal litigation related expenses
|-
|693
|-
|32,008
|Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses
|-
|770
|614
|10,591
|Restructuring costs and other
|5,815
|2,021
|15,706
|7,049
|Impairment losses
|1,190
|5,721
|41,578
|8,406
|Acquisition inventory step-up amortization
|-
|3,603
|616
|7,452
|Litigation, settlements, and contingencies
|22,135
|-
|25,702
|-
|Non-GAAP Operating loss
|$
|(4,577
|)
|$
|(16,431
|)
|$
|(26,632
|)
|$
|(43,106
|)
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