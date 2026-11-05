Nano Dimension Reports Financial Results For The Third Quarter 2026

Previously Announced Sale of MarkForged, Inc. to Stratasys Remains Ongoing, with Closing Expected in the Fourth Quarter of 2026

Non-GAAP Operating Expenses Reduced 16.5% Sequentially, Reflecting Continued Progress on Cost Reduction Initiatives

WALTHAM, Mass., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) (“Nano Dimension”,“Nano”, or the“Company”) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights:



Revenue: $31.9 million, an 18.7% increase from $26.9 million year-over-year

Gross Margin (“GM”): 45.3%, up from 30.3% year-over-year

Adjusted Gross Margin (“Adjusted GM”): 47.6%, up from 47.4% year-over-year

Net Loss from Continuing Operations: $38.7 million, up from a loss of $29.5 million year-over-year

Adjusted EBITDA Loss from Continuing Operations: $4.8 million, an improvement compared to a loss of $16.6 million year-over-year Total cash, cash equivalents, deposits, restricted deposits and marketable equity securities: $396.9 million as of September 30, 2026, compared to $433.3 million as of June 30, 2026

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin are non-GAAP financial measures. More information, including a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Margin to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure can be found below in this press release under“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and“Reconciliation of US GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Details:

Revenue increased 18.7% year-over-year to $31.9 million, driven by continued strength across the Company's Markforged and Essemtec product lines. Markforged contributed $18.6 million of revenue during the quarter, an increase of $1.1 million compared to the prior-year period. Excluding Markforged, revenue increased 41.6% year-over-year to $13.3 million, primarily reflecting growth in the Essemtec product line, partially offset by a $1.4 million decrease in revenue due to the sale of the AME product line.

Markforged delivered a strong quarter, supported by continued demand across its global markets, particularly in defense and commercial industrial applications. The product line benefited from continued customer engagement and repeat purchases, reflecting ongoing adoption of its advanced manufacturing solutions across a range of industrial applications.

The Essemtec product line contributed solid third quarter results, driven by strong commercial demand and revenue performance. Demand was particularly strong across AI-related electronics manufacturing, aerospace and defense, space and satellite systems, photonics and sensor applications. Essemtec continued to expand its global customer base, supported by increasing adoption of its integrated manufacturing platforms and advanced dispensing technologies.

GAAP gross profit increased 77.3% year-over-year to $14.4 million, while GAAP gross margin improved to 45.3%, compared to 30.3% in the prior-year period. The improvement was primarily driven by the non-recurrence of non-cash charges recognized in the third quarter of 2025, the sale of the AME product line and the continued execution of margin improvement initiatives across the Company, partially offset by increased cost of revenue associated with higher sales volumes.

On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit increased 19.3% year-over-year to $15.2 million, while Adjusted gross margin improved to 47.6%, compared to 47.4% in the prior-year period.

GAAP operating expenses increased 29.4% year-over-year, primarily reflecting the recording of a settlement payable to a related party and estimated contingencies during the third quarter of 2026, as well as higher restructuring and other expenses, including costs associated with the Company terminating the lease for its corporate headquarters. These increases were partially offset by lower personnel related expenses, reflecting organizational efficiencies, operational streamlining and continued cost discipline across the company.

On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses declined 32.2% year-over-year, 16.5% sequentially to $19.8 million, representing a $3.9 million reduction compared to the second quarter of 2026. This represents a 39.2% reduction relative to the previously identified baseline of approximately $32.5 million. This baseline represents second quarter 2025 non-GAAP operating expenses adjusted to include a full quarter of Markforged. The sequential reduction reflects the impact of the AME product line divestment, corporate cost-savings initiatives, and continued cost discipline across all product lines. This demonstrates ongoing progress in streamlining operations and improving the Company's overall cost structure.

These cost reduction initiatives, together with improved operating performance, contributed to a 71.2% improvement in Adjusted EBITDA loss compared to the prior-year period.

Management Commentary:

Moshe Rozenbaum, Chief Executive Officer, commented,“The third quarter marked an important turning point for Nano Dimension as we took decisive steps to reshape the Company, strengthen operational performance, and establish a clear path toward sustainable profitability and long-term shareholder value creation. We are moving beyond evaluating our portfolio to taking concrete actions. Our priorities are clear: accelerating profitable growth in our core businesses, aggressively reducing our cost structure, monetizing non-core assets, and deploying capital with discipline and accountability. We are committed to building a leaner, more focused and financially stronger organization. Importantly, strategic capital allocation and returning capital to shareholders are central pillars of our strategy. We have consistently demonstrated this commitment through our active share repurchase program, opportunistically taking advantage of share price levels that we believe significantly undervalue the Company's underlying assets and long-term potential. We intend to continue deploying capital strategically, with a strong emphasis on maximizing returns for our shareholders.”

Corporate Updates and Business Highlights:

Leadership Update: In November 2026, the Board appointed Moshe Rozenbaum as Chief Executive Officer, effective November 3, 2026 following him serving as Interim Chief Executive Officer since July 21, 2026. Mr. Rozenbaum will continue to work with the Board and management team on operating priorities, cost structure, capital allocation and strategic opportunities.

Share Repurchase: During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased approximately 7.0 million ordinary shares for approximately $11.1 million under its existing $150 million authorization. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 5.9 million ordinary shares for approximately $8.6 million.

Strategic Process and Cost Savings: The Board and management team continue to evaluate strategic alternatives for the Company's product lines, including monetization opportunities, while prioritizing returns of excess capital to shareholders and assessing broader capital allocation priorities.

Sale of MarkForged, Inc: The previously announced $42.5 million sale of MarkForged, Inc. to Stratasys Ltd. remains ongoing, with closing expected in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals. The Company will provide updates as appropriate.

Governance Update: On August 16, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors appointed Nadav Kidron to the Board. As part of its ongoing strategic review, the Board announced its intention to establish a Strategy and Capital Allocation Committee, to be chaired by Mr. Kidron, to evaluate capital allocation alternatives, potential returns of excess capital to shareholders, monetization of non-core assets and strategic opportunities.

2026 Financial Guidance Update

As previously announced in May 2026, given the Company's ongoing actions under its strategic plan and the potential for additional changes across the business, the Company has suspended its full year 2026 financial guidance.

Conference Call

Given the Company's ongoing strategic initiatives, Nano Dimension will not host a third quarter 2026 earnings conference call. Additional information on the Company's third quarter 2026 results can be found on Form 10-Q being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on the date hereof. The Company remains committed to transparent communication and will continue to provide updates on material developments as appropriate.

About Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM) has historically delivered advanced digital manufacturing technologies, including serving customers across the defense, aerospace, automotive, electronics and medical device industry segments. For more information, please visit .

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure and is defined as earnings before interest income and expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization. We believe that EBITDA should be useful in evaluating the performance of our business and operations. EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting interest expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively) and EBITDA is useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company's operating performance without regard to the items mentioned above.

Adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses are non-GAAP measures and are defined as earnings before interest income and expense, income tax (benefit) expense, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, exchange rate differences, finance expenses (income) for revaluation of assets and liabilities, Desktop Metal litigation related expenses, Desktop Metal and Markforged transaction related expenses, restructuring costs, impact of deconsolidation, impairment losses, litigation settlements and step-up amortization from purchase accounting. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Like EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA facilitates operating performance comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in capital structures (affecting other financial expenses (income), net), and the age and depreciation charges and amortization of fixed and intangible assets, respectively (affecting relative depreciation and amortization expense, respectively), as well as from share-based payments, restructuring costs, impairment losses, and step-up amortization from purchase accounting. Adjusted EBITDA and operating expenses are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because it is widely used by investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company's operating performance without regard to non-cash items, such as expenses related to share-based payments.

Adjusted gross profit, excluding depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expenses, and step-up amortization from purchase accounting, is a non-GAAP measure. We believe that adjusted gross profit, as described above, should also be useful in evaluating the performance of our business. Adjusted gross profit facilitates gross profit and gross margin comparisons from period to period and company to company by backing out potential differences caused by variations in amortization of inventory and intangible assets. Adjusted gross profit is useful to an investor in evaluating our performance because it enables investors, securities analysts and other interested parties to measure a company's performance without regard to non-cash items, such as amortization expenses. Adjusted gross margin is calculated by dividing the adjusted gross profit by the revenues.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted gross profit and non-GAAP operating expenses can be useful in evaluating our performance by eliminating the effect of financing and non-cash expenses such as share-based payments, however, we may incur such expenses in the future, which could impact future results. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate non-GAAP metrics differently or not at all, which may reduce the usefulness of this measure as a tool for comparison.

Nano Dimension does not provide a reconciliation of forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain significant items. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the relevant period.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Nano's future growth, strategic plan and value to shareholders; the Company's expectation that the phases of the strategic plan will increase shareholder value, streamline operations, monetize product lines and progress toward potentially selecting a compelling opportunity; the expected timeline of the sale of MarkForged, Inc., the Company's expectations in the success of future strategic alternatives in reducing complexity, lowering annualized cash burn, strengthening the Company's financial flexibility and delivering significant long term value creation in 2026 and beyond; and all other statements other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that Nano intends, expects, projects, believes or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements may be characterized by terminology such as“believe,”“project,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“estimate,”“forecast,”“outlook,”“target,”“endeavor,”“seek,”“predict,”“intend,”“strategy,”“plan,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“will be,”“will continue,”“will likely result,” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions made based on information currently available to management. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause the Company's actual results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, we caution you that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions, estimates and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on the current expectations of Nano, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this communication are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in Nano's annual report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on March 31, 2026, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Nano undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this communication.

Contacts:

Investors: Purva Sanariya

Director, Investor Relations

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Media: Samuel Manning

Principal Manager, External Communications

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