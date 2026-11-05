Accelevation Holdings Corp. Announces Date For Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release And Conference Call

The conference call and accompanying presentation will be webcast live through the Investors section of Accelevation's website. To listen to the call and view the slides, please visit the Investors section of Accelevation's website at . For those unable to listen to the live broadcast, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's investor relations website for approximately 30 days following the call.

About Accelevation

Accelevation is a leading designer, manufacturer, and installer of customized structural, electrical, and mechanical systems for mission-critical infrastructure. Its vertically integrated model combines U.S.-based manufacturing and nationwide field service capabilities to move customers faster from design through deployment with innovative, factory-built solutions engineered for speed, scalability and certainty. Accelevation solves complex needs at scale while investing in its communities, growing the skilled trades and creating opportunities for people to build lasting careers and share in the value they create. Accelevation's principal executive offices are located at 9555 N. Springboro Pike, Suite 400, Miamisburg, Ohio 45342, and its telephone number is (937) 258-0616.

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