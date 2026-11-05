Laureate Education's Subsidiary In Peru Announces Acquisition, Expanding Capacity In Metropolitan Lima With New Campus Location

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) announced that on November 5, 2026, Universidad Peruana de Ciencias Aplicadas (UPC), a Laureate subsidiary in Peru, acquired all of the capital stock of Universidad de Ciencias y Artes de América Latina (UCAL), a Peruvian higher education institution, for a purchase price of approximately $35 million, which includes campus real estate valued at approximately $25 million. UCAL will become part of UPC upon completion of an integration process.

This transaction furthers UPC's expansion in Metropolitan Lima, where it has strong demand but limited options to expand its existing campus, and advances UPC's vision of bringing quality education to more young people and supporting them at every stage of their educational journey. The newly acquired campus, which currently serves nearly 2,500 students, has the capacity to accommodate approximately 5,000 students.

About Laureate Education, Inc.

Laureate Education, Inc. operates five higher education institutions across Mexico and Peru, enrolling more than 500,000 students in high-quality undergraduate, graduate, and specialized degree programs through campus-based and online learning. Our universities have a deep commitment to academic quality and innovation, strive for market-leading employability outcomes, and work to make higher education more accessible. At Laureate, we know that when our students succeed, countries prosper, and societies benefit. Learn more at laureate.net.

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