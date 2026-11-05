Ethan Allen Reaffirms Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Earnings Release Date Of November 9, 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DANBURY, CT, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (“Ethan Allen” or the“Company”) (NYSE: ETD) today reaffirmed that the Company will release its financial and operational results for the fiscal 2027 first quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the stock market closes on Monday, November 9, 2026.

The Company also announced that it will not host a conference call and webcast previously scheduled for Monday, November 9, 2026 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results.

The fiscal 2027 first quarter earnings release will be made available on the Company's Investor Relations website at .

ABOUT ETHAN ALLEN

Ethan Allen (NYSE: ETD) is a leading interior design destination combining state-of-the-art technology with personal service. Ethan Allen design centers, which represent a mix of Company-operated and independent licensee locations, offer complimentary interior design service and sell a full range of home furnishings, including custom furniture and artisan-crafted accents for every room in the home. Vertically integrated from product design through logistics, the Company manufactures about 75% of its custom-crafted furniture in its own North American manufacturing facilities and has been recognized for product quality and craftsmanship since 1932. Learn more at and follow Ethan Allen on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt McNulty

Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

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