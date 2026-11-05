GAMCO Investors, Inc. Reports Results For The Third Quarter 2026



Quarter End 2026 AUM of $35.2 Billion (+0.4% versus Q3 2025)

Quarterly 2026 Revenues Grew 8.3% versus Q3 2025 to $68.5 Million

Third Quarter 2026 Operating Income increased to $19.5 million from Third Quarter 2025 $16.6 million

Third Quarter 2026 EPS of $0.57 versus $0.68 in the Third Quarter of 2025 Ended Third Quarter 2026 with $256.7 Million in Cash and Investments with No Debt



PALM BEACH, Fla., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GAMCO Investors, Inc. (“Gabelli”) (OTCQX: GAMI) today reported its operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

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About Gabelli

Gabelli (OTCQX: GAMI), established in 1977, is a widely-recognized provider of investment advisory services to 25 open-end funds, 13 United States closed-end funds and one United Kingdom investment company, 8 actively managed exchange traded funds, one société d'investissement à capital variable, and approximately 1,600 institutional and private wealth management investors principally in the U.S. The Company's revenues are based primarily on the levels of assets under management and fees associated with the various investment products.

In 1977, Gabelli launched its well-known All Cap Value equity strategy, Gabelli Value, in a separate account format and in 1986 entered the mutual fund business. Today, Gabelli offers a diverse set of client solutions across asset classes (e.g. Equities, Debt Instruments, Convertibles, non-market correlated Merger Arbitrage), regions, market capitalizations, sectors (e.g. Gold, Utilities) and investment styles (e.g. Value, Growth). Gabelli serves a broad client base, including institutions, intermediaries, offshore investors, private wealth, and direct retail investors.