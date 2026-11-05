ROC Announces Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results Release Date And Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, CO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank One Computing Corporation d/b/a ROC (Nasdaq: ROC) (“ROC” or the“Company”), a U.S. leader in Vision AI, building unified biometric, video analytics, and digital evidence solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, after the market close on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that same day. The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-866-777-2509 or for international callers, 1-412-317-5413. To pre-register for this call, please enter your details at the following link (you will receive your personal dial-in access details via email): ROC Conference Call.

Participants may also access the conference call via webcast using the following link: ROC Webcast Link. The live webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at . A webcast replay will remain available for approximately one year beginning immediately following the call.

About ROC

ROC is a leading U.S. developer of Vision AI, delivering sovereign biometrics, video analytics, and digital evidence through a unified platform. This enables agency and integrator partners to unlock faster, more accurate, and cost-efficient capabilities. At its core, ROC transforms raw pixels into real-time operational awareness for defense, public safety, and digital commerce. The Company is headquartered in Denver, Colo., with additional hubs in Grand Rapids, Mich., and Morgantown, W.Va. For more information, please visit the Company's website: .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“confident,”“may,”“could,”“should,”“would,”“potential,”“continue,” and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors, or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the date and time of the release of the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, the related conference call and webcast, and the availability of a webcast replay. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Therefore, caution must be exercised in relying on forward-looking statements as a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: (i) the Company's goals and strategies; (ii) the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; (iii) changes in the timing of the Company's financial results release or conference call, including as a result of delays in completing the Company's quarter-end financial close procedures or the review of its interim financial statements by its independent registered public accounting firm; and (iv) technical or other difficulties affecting the conference call, webcast, or replay. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC, including under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which are available at and on the Company's investor relations website. All information provided in this press release is provided, and the forward-looking statements included herein are made, solely as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

Media inquiries:

Matt Aitken, VP of Marketing

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Investor inquiries:

CORE IR

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