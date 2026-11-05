Big Digital Energy Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results

MIDLAND, Pa., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Big Digital Energy, Inc. (“We,”“Big Digital” or the“Company”) (Nasdaq:“BGDE”), a developer and operator of next-generation digital infrastructure, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Q3 2026 Financial Highlights



Revenue: $8.7 million; 41% QoQ increase



Digital Colocation Revenue: $2.4 million; 30% QoQ decrease



Energy Management Revenue: $6.1 million; 132% QoQ increase

Digital Assets Mining Revenue: $0.2 million; 374% QoQ increase

Net Loss: ($6.5) million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 (Loss): ($3.4) million Stockholders' Equity: $8.5 million



Q3 2026 Key Operating Metrics



Energized Capacity: approximately 169 MW

Additional Capacity at Hood County, Texas: approximately 17 MW Capacity Deployed under Six Thirty AI Agreement: approximately 20 MW



CEO Commentary

“During the third quarter, we continued to execute Big Digital Energy's strategy of acquiring, developing and monetizing powered infrastructure for AI and high-performance computing markets,” said Phil Stanley, Chief Executive Officer.“As demand for AI infrastructure grows and reliable power becomes harder to secure, we believe energized capacity and development-ready sites are becoming more valuable. Our focus is on converting those assets into commercial projects through disciplined development, partnerships and capital formation.”

Mr. Stanley continued,“At Hood County, we moved the project from a powered site toward a commercial AI infrastructure project. Our joint venture with 10NetZero acquired 30 acres of the site in July, and we established a framework with Tensor IQ for a planned campus with up to 17 megawatts of gross capacity. We have completed our owner's project requirements and our Phase 1 design basis, and we are advancing into basis of design and schematic design. We are also in active discussions with prospective offtakers. Based on the indicative, non-binding terms of the letter of intent and assuming full utilization, the proposed arrangement could generate approximately $546 million in power-lease-related revenue to Texas Load House over an initial 15-year term. These amounts are not contracted revenue.”

Mr. Stanley added,“We also made progress improving the efficiency of our existing operations. Third-quarter revenue increased 41% sequentially to approximately $8.7 million and average monthly operating cash burn declined to approximately $850 thousand in the third quarter from approximately $3.4 million in the first half of 2026. Our Six Thirty AI arrangement is monetizing previously underutilized infrastructure through bitcoin mining, providing cash flow today while we develop higher-value AI and HPC applications. We expect to achieve positive operating cash flow in the first quarter of 2027.”

Mr. Stanley concluded,“Looking ahead to year end and 2027, our priorities are to convert existing frameworks into definitive agreements, establish commercial relationships with customers and partners, secure financing to develop these projects while remaining disciplined about per-share value, and expand our portfolio of powered assets. Our focus remains on disciplined execution.”

Strategic & Business Updates



In July, Texas Load House, our 50/50 joint venture with 10NetZero, acquired 30 acres of the 50-acre Hood County, Texas site for approximately $10 million, with an option to purchase the remainder. The site has approximately 17 MW of energized capacity, with a pathway toward 111 MW of grid power subject to ERCOT validation.

Texas Load House entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Tensor IQ for a planned AI/HPC campus at Hood County. The LOI contemplates up to 17 MW of gross capacity, an initial deployment of 7,748 NVIDIA B300 GPUs and availability targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

In October, 10NetZero repaid in full and on time the $4.9 million loan the Company provided to fund part of its capital contribution for the Hood County acquisition.

The Six Thirty AI arrangement is monetizing capacity that would otherwise have remained underutilized at our Midland, Pennsylvania facility. At full utilization, the arrangement covers approximately 25,000 miners and 75 MW of computing capacity.

Management is actively evaluating additional powered assets for the Big Digital platform, including opportunities that leverage the broad portfolio of powered assets available through our affiliation with SixThirty.AI, which has a development pipeline of just under 600 megawatts. Northland Capital Markets remains engaged to help evaluate financing alternatives across the portfolio.



Earnings Call and Webcast Information:

Big Digital Energy will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time today, which will include a brief discussion of results followed by a question-and-answer period. To participate in this event, please log on or dial in approximately 5 minutes before the beginning of the call.

Date: November 5, 2026

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

Participant Call Links:



Live Webcast: Link

Dial-in:



Toll-Free: (800) 715-9871



Toll: (646) 307-1963

Passcode: 9283304 A replay of the call will be archived at



Footnotes

1Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) (a“Non-GAAP Financial Measure”). Please see“Non-GAAP Financial Measures” at the end of this press release for a reconciliation to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and additional information regarding the limitations and use of this measure.

About Big Digital Energy, Inc.

Big Digital Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq:“BGDE”) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs, builds, and operates next-generation digital infrastructure platforms. The Company provides services spanning artificial intelligence (“AI”), high-performance computing (“HPC”), digital assets (including Bitcoin mining), and other intensive compute applications. The Company delivers both self-mining operations and colocation/hosting for enterprise customers, with a vertically integrated infrastructure model built for scalability and efficiency.

A core part of the Company's strategy is identifying and advancing sites positioned to support high-performance compute with the infrastructure required for long-term deployment. With approximately 129 megawatts of energized capacity and additional capacity under development, the Company is positioning itself as a competitive provider of digital infrastructure solutions to support the demand for AI data centers.

CAUTIONARY LANGUAGE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits of the joint venture, the deployment of assets, revenue growth, and the Company's strategic initiatives. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words referencing future events or circumstances such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“project,”“target,”“will,”“would,”“subject to,” and similar expressions.

These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. In addition, statements regarding the Tensor IQ letter of intent, the Hood County development project, projected lease-related revenue, anticipated GPU deployment, planned capacity, commercialization opportunities, customer demand, and targeted in-service dates are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation: the non-binding nature of the LOI; the possibility that definitive agreements are not negotiated, executed, or consummated on anticipated terms or at all; the creditworthiness, performance, and continued participation of Tensor IQ, 10NetZero, Texas Load House, or other counterparties. Important factors include, without limitation: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to maintain its Nasdaq listing; the need for and availability of additional financing; the Company's ability to obtain any required stockholder approvals and to file and maintain the effectiveness of any required registration statements; availability and cost of power, grid interconnection and build-out timing; the feasibility, permitting, and development of any behind-the-meter generation; execution risks in developing AI/HPC digital infrastructure; market demand for AI/HPC and accelerated computing; evolving and uncertain regulation of digital assets, artificial intelligence, and high-performance computing; volatility in digital asset prices and reductions in mining incentives; and the other risks described under“Risk Factors” in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings made with the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this report, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this report, except as required by law.