Big Digital Energy Announces Third Quarter 2026 Results
| Big Digital Energy, Inc. Condensed Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|3,078,601
|$
|13,271,256
|Prepaid expenses
|6,666,737
|3,677,000
|Cryptocurrencies
|1,738,320
|903,784
|Trade and other receivables, net
|7,238,202
|9,642,423
|Total current assets
|18,721,860
|27,494,463
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|30,062,379
|22,580,313
|Derivative asset
|2,095,569
|3,475,110
|Security deposits
|624,000
|651,763
|Operating lease right-of-use asset, net
|2,165,988
|3,240,017
|Total assets
|$
|53,669,796
|$
|57,441,666
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)
|Current liabilities:
|Trade and other payables
|$
|14,347,577
|$
|32,077,138
|Current portion of operating lease liability
|1,614,024
|1,402,826
|Current portion of finance lease liability
|1,904
|176,707
|Current portion of long-term loans
|28,769,669
|25,184,363
|Total current liabilities
|44,733,174
|58,841,034
|Operating lease liability, net of current portion
|443,755
|1,718,423
|Total liabilities
|45,176,929
|60,559,457
|Commitments and Contingencies
|Stockholders' equity (deficit):
|Series D Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share, 100,000 shares authorized, 15,000 and 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|15
|-
|Common stock, $0.001 par value per share; 90,000,000 shares authorized, 6,419,242 and 3,617,221 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively
|6,420
|3,617
|Additional paid-in capital
|273,887,584
|248,967,877
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|389,143
|365,450
|Accumulated deficit
|(265,890,295
|)
|(252,454,735
|)
|Total Big Digital Energy, Inc. stockholders' equity (deficit)
|8,392,867
|(3,117,791
|)
|Non-controlling interest
|100,000
|-
|Total stockholders' equity (deficit)
|8,492,867
|(3,117,791
|)
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity (deficit)
|$
|53,669,796
|$
|57,441,666
| Big Digital Energy, Inc. Condensed Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
| For the three months ended
September 30,
| For the nine months ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Revenues:
|Digital colocation revenue
|$
|2,444,231
|$
|7,161,452
|$
|9,461,074
|$
|21,250,623
|Energy management revenue
|6,055,160
|5,426,302
|9,858,950
|13,621,889
|Digital assets mining revenue
|158,518
|586,952
|311,407
|1,649,750
|Total revenues
|8,657,909
|13,174,706
|19,631,431
|36,522,262
|Less: Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation)
|4,189,607
|4,611,408
|12,548,151
|18,101,404
|Gross Profit
|4,468,302
|8,563,298
|7,083,280
|18,420,858
|Selling, general and administrative
|7,856,443
|5,838,711
|21,501,880
|17,542,427
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|(1,400,190
|)
|1,103,405
|1,678,575
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,001,838
|1,344,767
|3,293,492
|4,338,799
|Change in fair value of derivative asset and cryptocurrencies
|1,151,001
|1,201,299
|1,175,581
|(721,222
|)
|Total operating expenses
|10,009,282
|6,984,587
|27,074,358
|22,838,579
|Income (loss) from operations
|(5,540,980
|)
|1,578,711
|(19,991,078
|)
|(4,417,721
|)
|Non-operating income (expense):
|Loss on foreign currency transactions
|(189,575
|)
|(337,919
|)
|(591,000
|)
|(1,115,209
|)
|Gain on legal settlements
|332,421
|-
|10,490,014
|-
|Interest expense
|(1098,616
|)
|(868,082
|)
|(3,066,522
|)
|(2,480,283
|)
|Other income
|49,876
|58,555
|115,257
|223,313
|Other expenses
|-
|(9,798
|)
|(7,095
|)
|(28,753
|)
|Total non-operating income (expense), net
|(905,894
|)
|(1,157,244
|)
|6,940,654
|(3,400,932
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|(6,446,874
|)
|421,467
|(13,050,424
|)
|(7,818,653
|)
|Income tax expense
|(15,756
|)
|(93,808
|)
|(178,143
|)
|(185,984
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|(6,462,630
|)
|$
|327,659
|$
|(13,228,567
|)
|$
|(8,004,637
|)
|Net income (loss) per share, basic
|$
|(1.13
|)
|$
|0.31
|$
|(2.45
|)
|$
|(8.02
|)
|Net income (loss) per share, diluted
|$
|(1.13
|)
|$
|0.28
|$
|(2.45
|)
|$
|(8.02
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic
|5,733,864
|1,043,156
|5,390,083
|998,501
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding – diluted
|5,733,864
|1,180,147
|5,390,083
|998,501
|Big Digital Energy, Inc. Condensed Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
| For the nine months ended
September 30,
|2026
|2025
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net loss
|$
|(13,228,567
|)
|$
|(8,004,637
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,293,492
|4,338,799
|Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset
|1,071,836
|965,966
|Foreign exchange loss
|412,621
|930,478
|Stock-based compensation
|1,103,405
|1,678,575
|Non-cash interest expense
|3,058,200
|2,463,533
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivative asset and cryptocurrencies
|1,175,581
|(721,223
|)
|Loss on lease termination
|2,193
|26,268
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|-
|1,046,709
|Gain on legal settlements
|(10,490,014
|)
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade and other receivables
|2,404,221
|364,690
|Operating lease liabilities
|(1,055,179
|)
|(927,732
|)
|Other current assets
|(3,585,455
|)
|(340,889
|)
|Trade and other payables
|(7,227,150
|)
|(5,254,030
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(23,064,816
|)
|(3,433,493
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Capital expenditures
|(643,906
|)
|(69,806
|)
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(10,031,652
|)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(10,675,558
|)
|(69,806
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds from common share issuances and equity conversions settled in cash
|7,202,611
|-
|Payments of finance lease liabilities
|(183,092
|)
|(309,882
|)
|Proceeds from Series D Convertible Stock, net of share issuance cost
|14,028,200
|-
|Proceeds from borrowings
|2,500,000
|-
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|23,547,719
|(309,882
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(10,192,655
|)
|(3,813,181
|)
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|13,271,256
|6,089,837
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|3,078,601
|$
|2,276,656
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|8,323
|$
|16,750
|Cash paid (received) for income taxes – Federal
|$
|719,400
|$
|(25,905
|)
|Cash paid for income taxes – State
|$
|367,333
|$
|-
|Supplemental disclosure of non-cash transactions
|Dividend on Series D Convertible Preferred Stock
|$
|19,493
|$
|-
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
In addition to net loss and other results under GAAP, we utilize non-GAAP calculations of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (“Adjusted EBITDA”) to monitor the financial health of our business. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss, excluding (i) interest expense, (ii) provision for (benefit from) income taxes, (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation, (v) remeasurement gains and losses such as fair value remeasurements on our digital assets, convertible notes, and SAFE notes, and (vi) impairments, restructuring charges, and business acquisition- or disposition-related expenses that we believe are not indicative of our core operating results. This non-GAAP financial information has limitations as an analytical tool when assessing our operating performance, is presented for supplemental informational purposes only, should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP measures used by other companies.
The above items are excluded from our Adjusted EBITDA measure because these items are non-cash in nature, or because the amount and timing of these items are unpredictable, are not driven by core results of operations, and/or render comparisons with prior periods and competitors less meaningful. We believe Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our results of core operations, as well as providing a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Moreover, Adjusted EBITDA is a key measurement used by our management internally to make operating decisions, including those related to operating expenses, evaluate performance, and perform strategic planning and annual budgeting.
The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, net loss:
|For the three months ended
|For the nine months ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Reconciliation of non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA:
|Net income (loss):
|$
|(6,462,630
|)
|$
|327,659
|$
|(13,228,567
|)
|$
|(8,004,637
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,001,838
|1,344,767
|3,293,492
|4,338,799
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|(1,400,189
|)
|1,103,405
|1,678,575
|Losses on foreign currency transactions
|189,574
|337,919
|591,000
|1,115,209
|Other non-operating income
|(49,876
|)
|(58,555
|)
|(115,257
|)
|(223,313
|)
|Interest expense
|1,098,616
|868,082
|3,066,522
|2,480,283
|Other non-operating expenses
|-
|9,798
|7,095
|28,753
|Change in fair value of derivative asset
|1,151,001
|1,201,299
|1,175,581
|(721,222
|)
|Income tax expense
|15,756
|93,808
|178,143
|185,984
|Provision for doubtful accounts
|-
|-
|-
|68,954
|Gain on legal settlements
|(332,421
|)
|-
|(10,490,014
|)
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|$
|(3,388,142
|)
|$
|2,724,588
|$
|(14,418,600
|)
|$
|947,385
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