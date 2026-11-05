Clarus Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results

Grew Quarterly Sales at Outdoor by 12.4%

Raises Full Year 2026 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Outlook

Jefferies LLC Continues to Assist with Strategic Review

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) (“Clarus” and/or the“Company”), a global company focused on the outdoor enthusiast markets, reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Summary vs. Same Year ‐ Ago Quarter



Sales of $71.2 million compared to $69.3 million.

The Company received refunds of approximately $0.6 million related to previously paid International Emergency Economic Powers Act (“IEEPA”) tariffs, which were recorded as an offset to cost of goods sold.

Gross margin was 41.0% compared to 35.1%. Third quarter 2026 gross margin includes a benefit of approximately 80 basis points from the recovery of IEEPA tariffs.

Net income of $3.3 million with a net income margin of 4.6%, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.6 million with a net loss margin of (2.3)%, or $(0.04) per diluted share.

Adjusted net income of $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA of $6.8 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.6%, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.6%.

Management Commentary

“We delivered strong third quarter results, reflecting the tangible progress we continue to make against our strategic priorities,” said Warren Kanders, Clarus' Executive Chairman.“Our efforts to simplify the business, sharpen our product focus and improve operating efficiency are translating into stronger financial performance including gross margins north of 40% at both segments, driving significant net income and adjusted EBITDA growth year-over-year. This improvement in underlying profitability, which also reflects the recovery of previously paid IEEPA tariffs, underscores the benefits of our reduced cost structure and prioritization of our highest-volume and highest-margin products. Supported by continued positive momentum across our Outdoor and Adventure segments, we are pleased to raise our full-year guidance, reflecting our confidence in business fundamentals and constructive outlook for the remainder of 2026.”

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

On a consolidated basis, sales in the third quarter were $71.2 million compared to $69.3 million in the same year‐ago quarter, up 2.7%. Sales in the Outdoor segment increased 12.4% to $54.7 million, compared to $48.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Sales in the Adventure segment decreased 20.2% to $16.5 million, compared to $20.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Sales in the Outdoor segment increased due to increases in global wholesale, independent global distributor, and global direct-to-consumer revenues. Sales in the Adventure segment decreased due to an unfavorable wholesale market in Australia for Rhino-Rack and MAXTRAX, partially offset by favorable FX.

Gross margin in the third quarter was 41.0% compared to 35.1% in the year‐ago quarter. The gross margin increase was primarily attributable to higher volumes and a favorable product mix at the Outdoor segment and receiving $0.6 million of IEEPA tariff refunds which was partially offset by lower volume at the Adventure segment.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the third quarter were $25.3 million compared to $26.2 million in the same year‐ago quarter. Third quarter 2026 expenses reflect decreases at the Adventure segment as a result of lower marketing, depreciation, amortization, and employee-related costs. Additionally, Corporate costs decreased due to lower outside service and employee-related costs. These decreases were partially offset by increases at the Outdoor segment due to higher sales expenses, partially offset by lower amortization costs.

Net income in the third quarter of 2026 was $3.3 million with a net income margin of 4.6%, or $0.09 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $(1.6) million with a net loss margin of (2.3)%, or $(0.04) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income in the third quarter of 2026 was $5.7 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to adjusted net income of $0.4 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income excludes amortization of intangibles, disposal of internally developed software, restructuring charges, transaction costs, contingent consideration benefit, inventory fair value of purchase accounting, and stock-based compensation.

Adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2026 was $6.8 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.6%, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $1.8 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 2.6%, in the same year‐ago quarter. By segment adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter of 2026 was $8.0 million at Outdoor and $0.8 million at Adventure, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million at Outdoor and $0.3 million at Adventure, in the same year-ago quarter.

Net cash used in operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2026, was $6.2 million compared to net cash used in operating activities of $5.7 million in the prior year quarter, primarily due to significantly increased accounts receivable at the Outdoor segment from strong sales in the month of September 2026. Capital expenditures in the third quarter of 2026 were $1.2 million compared to $1.2 million in the prior year quarter. Free cash flow for the third quarter of 2026 was an outflow of $7.4 million compared to an outflow of $6.9 million in the prior year quarter.

Liquidity at September 30, 2026 vs. December 31, 2025



Cash and cash equivalents totaled $20.8 million compared to $36.7 million. The balance sheet was debt free at the end of both periods.

Strategic Review

The Company previously announced that its Board of Directors initiated a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. This review continues and includes a range of potential strategic alternatives, including, among other things, the sale of all or part of the business or other strategic or financial transactions involving the Company. The review has no deadline or definitive timetable and there can be no assurance that the review will result in any transaction or other strategic outcome. The Company does not intend to disclose further developments regarding the review unless and until it determines that further disclosure is appropriate or required. Clarus has retained Jefferies LLC as its financial advisor.

2026 Outlook

The Company now expects fiscal year 2026 sales to range between $251 million and $255 million and adjusted EBITDA to range between approximately $15 million and $17 million, or an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6.3% at the mid-point of the revenue and adjusted EBITDA ranges, compared to its prior outlook of sales of $245 million to $255 million and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $12 million to $13 million. Capital expenditures are expected to remain between $6 million and $7 million, consistent with the Company's prior outlook, and free cash flow is now expected to be break even for the full year 2026, compared to the Company's prior outlook of $6 million. For the fourth quarter of 2026, sales are expected to range between $62 million and $66 million, and adjusted EBITDA is expected to be approximately $3 million.

Clarus has not provided net income or net cash provided by operating activities guidance because it cannot forecast, without unreasonable effort, certain expenses, gains, changes in working capital and other items affecting those measures. Accordingly, the Company does not provide reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin or free cash flow guidance to their most directly comparable GAAP measures for fiscal year 2026.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its third quarter 2026 results.

Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026

Time: 5:00 pm ET

Registration Link:

To access the call by phone, please register via the live call registration link above and you will be provided with dial-in instructions and details. The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay on the Company's website at .

About Clarus Corporation

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Clarus Corporation is a global leader in the design and development of best-in-class equipment and lifestyle products for outdoor enthusiasts. Driven by our rich history of engineering and innovation, our objective is to provide safe, simple, effective and beautiful products so that our customers can maximize their outdoor pursuits and adventures. Each of our brands has a long history of continuous product innovation for core and everyday users alike. The Company's products are principally sold globally under the Black Diamond®, Rhino-Rack®, MAXTRAX®, TRED Outdoors®, RockyMounts®, and Onwrd® brand names through outdoor specialty and online retailers, our own websites, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers.

Use of Non‐GAAP Measures

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). This press release contains the non-GAAP measures: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted net income (loss) and related earnings (loss) per diluted share, (iii) earnings before interest, taxes, other income or expense, depreciation and amortization (“EBITDA”), EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow (defined as net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures). The Company believes that the presentation of certain non-GAAP measures, i.e.: (i) adjusted gross margin and adjusted gross profit, (ii) adjusted net income (loss) and related earnings (loss) per diluted share, (iii) EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin, and (iv) free cash flow, provides useful information for the understanding of its ongoing operations and enables investors to focus on period-over-period operating performance, and thereby enhances the user's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance relative to past performance and provides, along with the nearest GAAP measures, a baseline for modeling future earnings expectations. Non-GAAP measures are reconciled to comparable GAAP financial measures within this press release. We do not provide a reconciliation of the non-GAAP guidance measures adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and/or free cash flow for the fiscal year 2026 to net income for the fiscal year 2026, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting certain types of expenses and gains, without unreasonable effort, which affect net income but not adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin and/or free cash flow. The Company cautions that non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's reported GAAP results. Additionally, the Company notes that there can be no assurance that the above referenced non-GAAP financial measures are comparable to similarly titled financial measures used by other publicly traded companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Please note that in this press release we may use words such as“appears,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“plans,”“expects,”“intends,”“future,” and similar expressions which constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We caution that forward-looking statements are not guarantees and that actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Potential risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this press release, include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the Company's review of strategic alternatives, including the timing and outcome of the review, whether the review results in any transaction or other strategic outcome, whether and when the Company provides further updates, and the potential impact of the review on the Company's business and operations, as well as those risks and uncertainties more fully described from time to time in the Company's public reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the section titled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and/or Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as in the Company's Current Reports on Form 8-K. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date hereof. We assume no obligation to update any forward- looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Michael J. Yates

Chief Financial Officer

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Investor Relations:

The IGB Group

Leon Berman / Matt Berkowitz

Tel 1-212-477-8438 / 1-212-227-7098

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