Clarus Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|September 30, 2026
|December 31, 2025
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
|$
|20,792
|$
|36,691
|Accounts receivable, less allowance for credit losses of $1,335 and $1,121
|59,525
|44,839
|Inventories
|94,074
|83,028
|Prepaid and other current assets
|7,463
|5,457
|Income tax receivable
|574
|1,407
|Total current assets
|182,428
|171,422
|Property and equipment, net
|19,761
|18,255
|Other intangible assets, net
|20,243
|23,761
|Indefinite-lived intangible assets
|19,600
|19,600
|Deferred income taxes
|55
|55
|Other long-term assets
|21,355
|15,935
|Total assets
|$
|263,442
|$
|249,028
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable
|$
|20,288
|$
|15,907
|Accrued liabilities
|23,609
|24,403
|Income tax payable
|792
|179
|Total current liabilities
|44,689
|40,489
|Deferred income taxes
|1,324
|1,418
|Other long-term liabilities
|16,312
|10,728
|Total liabilities
|62,325
|52,635
|Stockholders' Equity
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 5,000 shares authorized; none issued
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share; 100,000 shares authorized; 43,104 and 43,054 issued and 38,288 and 38,402 outstanding, respectively
|4
|4
|Additional paid in capital
|704,947
|703,487
|Accumulated deficit
|(455,451
|)
|(457,253
|)
|Treasury stock, at cost
|(33,635
|)
|(33,156
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(14,748
|)
|(16,689
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|201,117
|196,393
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|263,442
|$
|249,028
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Sales
|Domestic sales
|$
|30,520
|$
|28,261
|International sales
|40,698
|41,086
|Total sales
|71,218
|69,347
|Cost of goods sold
|42,028
|44,981
|Gross profit
|29,190
|24,366
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|25,273
|26,155
|Restructuring charges
|196
|155
|Transaction costs
|323
|436
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|(355
|)
|Legal and regulatory matter costs
|63
|1,001
|Total operating expenses
|25,855
|27,392
|Operating income (loss)
|3,335
|(3,026
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Interest income, net
|86
|108
|Other, net
|265
|(943
|)
|Total other income (expense), net
|351
|(835
|)
|Income (loss) before income tax
|3,686
|(3,861
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|424
|(2,244
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,262
|$
|(1,617
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.09
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Diluted
|0.09
|(0.04
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|38,288
|38,402
|Diluted
|38,295
|38,402
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
|(Unaudited)
|(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Sales
|Domestic sales
|$
|79,922
|$
|77,794
|International sales
|109,390
|107,233
|Total sales
|189,312
|185,027
|Cost of goods sold
|109,887
|120,187
|Gross profit
|79,425
|64,840
|Operating expenses
|Selling, general and administrative
|76,153
|79,681
|Restructuring charges
|1,189
|489
|Transaction costs
|367
|686
|Contingent consideration benefit
|(254
|)
|(355
|)
|Legal and regulatory matter costs
|143
|3,463
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|-
|1,565
|Total operating expenses
|77,598
|85,529
|Operating income (loss)
|1,827
|(20,689
|)
|Other income
|Interest income, net
|258
|518
|Other, net
|3,265
|999
|Total other income, net
|3,523
|1,517
|Income (loss) before income tax
|5,350
|(19,172
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|669
|(3,877
|)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|4,681
|$
|(15,295
|)
|Net income (loss) per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Diluted
|0.12
|(0.40
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|38,355
|38,390
|Diluted
|38,358
|38,390
|CLARUS CORPORATION
|RECONCILIATION FROM GROSS PROFIT TO ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT
|AND ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN
|THREE MONTHS ENDED
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Sales
|$
|71,218
|Sales
|$
|69,347
|Gross profit as reported
|$
|29,190
|Gross profit as reported
|$
|24,366
|Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment
|108
|Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment
|-
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|29,298
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|24,366
|Gross margin as reported
|41.0
|%
|Gross margin as reported
|35.1
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|41.1
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|35.1
|%
|NINE MONTHS ENDED
|September 30, 2026
|September 30, 2025
|Sales
|$
|189,312
|Sales
|$
|185,027
|Gross profit as reported
|$
|79,425
|Gross profit as reported
|$
|64,840
|Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment
|108
|Plus impact of inventory fair value adjustment
|120
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|79,533
|Adjusted gross profit
|$
|64,960
|Gross margin as reported
|42.0
|%
|Gross margin as reported
|35.0
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|42.0
|%
|Adjusted gross margin
|35.1
|%
|CLARUS CORPORATION
| RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
| (In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Total
|Gross
|Operating
|Income tax
|Tax
|Net
|Diluted
|sales
|profit
|expenses
|expense
|rate
|income
|EPS (1)
|As reported
|$
|71,218
|$
|29,190
|$
|25,855
|$
|424
|(11.5
|)%
|$
|3,262
|$
|0.09
|Amortization of intangibles
|-
|-
|(1,740
|)
|-
|1,740
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|(196
|)
|-
|196
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|(323
|)
|-
|323
|Inventory fair value of purchase accounting
|-
|108
|-
|-
|108
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|(38
|)
|-
|38
|As adjusted
|$
|71,218
|$
|29,298
|$
|23,558
|$
|424
|7.0
|%
|$
|5,667
|$
|0.15
|(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net income per share and adjusted net income per share are both calculated based on 38,295 diluted weighted average shares of common stock.
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Total
|Gross
|Operating
|Income tax
|Tax
|Net
|Diluted
|sales
|profit
|expenses
|benefit
|rate
|(loss) income
|EPS (1)
|As reported
|$
|69,347
|$
|24,366
|$
|27,392
|$
|(2,244
|)
|(58.1
|)%
|$
|(1,617
|)
|$
|(0.04
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|-
|-
|(2,149
|)
|1,751
|398
|Disposal of internally developed software
|-
|-
|-
|129
|(129
|)
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|(155
|)
|147
|8
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|(436
|)
|(30
|)
|466
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|-
|355
|-
|(355
|)
|Inventory fair value of purchase accounting
|-
|-
|-
|(16
|)
|16
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|(1,545
|)
|(106
|)
|1,651
|As adjusted
|$
|69,347
|$
|24,366
|$
|23,462
|$
|(369
|)
|(534.8
|)%
|$
|438
|$
|0.01
|(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net loss per share is calculated based on 38,402 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock. Adjusted net income per share is calculated based on 38,452 diluted shares of common stock.
| CLARUS CORPORATION
| RECONCILIATION FROM NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND RELATED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE
| (In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Total
|Gross
|Operating
|Income tax
|Tax
|Net
|Diluted
|sales
|profit
|expenses
|expense
|rate
|income
|EPS (1)
|As reported
|$
|189,312
|$
|79,425
|$
|77,598
|$
|669
|(12.5
|)%
|$
|4,681
|$
|0.12
|Amortization of intangibles
|-
|-
|(5,583
|)
|23
|5,560
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|(1,189
|)
|-
|1,189
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|(367
|)
|-
|367
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|-
|254
|-
|(254
|)
|Inventory fair value of purchase accounting
|-
|108
|-
|-
|108
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|(1,460
|)
|-
|1,460
|As adjusted
|$
|189,312
|$
|79,533
|$
|69,253
|$
|692
|5.0
|%
|$
|13,111
|$
|0.34
|(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net income per share and adjusted net income per share are both calculated based on 38,358 diluted weighted average shares of common stock.
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
|Total
|Gross
|Operating
|Income tax
|Tax
|Net
|Diluted
|sales
|profit
|expenses
|benefit
|rate
|loss
|EPS (1)
|As reported
|$
|185,027
|$
|64,840
|$
|85,529
|$
|(3,877
|)
|(20.2
|)%
|$
|(15,295
|)
|$
|(0.40
|)
|Amortization of intangibles
|-
|-
|(6,586
|)
|2,263
|4,323
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|-
|-
|(1,565
|)
|-
|1,565
|Disposal of internally developed software
|-
|-
|(365
|)
|177
|188
|Restructuring charges
|-
|-
|(489
|)
|186
|303
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|(686
|)
|(1
|)
|687
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|-
|355
|-
|(355
|)
|Inventory fair value of purchase accounting
|-
|120
|-
|-
|120
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|(4,568
|)
|(1
|)
|4,569
|As adjusted
|$
|185,027
|$
|64,960
|$
|71,625
|$
|(1,253
|)
|24.3
|%
|$
|(3,895
|)
|$
|(0.10
|)
|(1) Potentially dilutive securities are excluded from the computation of diluted earnings (loss) per share if their effect is anti-dilutive to net loss. Reported net loss per share and adjusted net loss per share are both calculated based on 38,390 basic and diluted weighted average shares of common stock.
| CLARUS CORPORATION
| RECONCILIATION FROM CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NET INCOME (LOSS) MARGIN TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
| (In thousands)
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2025
| Outdoor
Segment
| Adventure
Segment
| Corporate
Costs
|Total (1)
| Outdoor
Segment
| Adventure
Segment
| Corporate
Costs
|Total (1)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|3,262
|$
|(1,617
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|424
|(2,244
|)
|Other, net
|(265
|)
|943
|Interest income, net
|(86
|)
|(108
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|7,142
|$
|(1,393
|)
|$
|(2,414
|)
|$
|3,335
|$
|3,221
|$
|(1,721
|)
|$
|(4,526
|)
|$
|(3,026
|)
|Depreciation
|611
|405
|63
|1,079
|550
|344
|-
|894
|Amortization of intangibles
|28
|1,712
|-
|1,740
|222
|1,927
|-
|2,149
|EBITDA
|$
|7,781
|$
|724
|$
|(2,351
|)
|$
|6,154
|$
|3,993
|$
|550
|$
|(4,526
|)
|$
|17
|Restructuring charges
|185
|11
|-
|196
|1
|154
|-
|155
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|323
|323
|414
|-
|22
|436
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(355
|)
|-
|(355
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|38
|38
|-
|-
|1,545
|1,545
|Inventory fair value of purchase accounting
|-
|108
|-
|108
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|$
|7,966
|$
|843
|$
|(1,990
|)
|$
|6,819
|$
|4,408
|$
|349
|$
|(2,959
|)
|$
|1,798
|Sales
|$
|54,730
|$
|16,488
|$
|-
|$
|71,218
|$
|48,688
|$
|20,659
|$
|-
|$
|69,347
|Net income (loss) margin
|4.6
|%
|(2.3
|)%
|EBITDA margin
|14.2
|%
|4.4
|%
|8.6
|%
|8.2
|%
|2.7
|%
|0.0
|%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|14.6
|%
|5.1
|%
|9.6
|%
|9.1
|%
|1.7
|%
|2.6
|%
| (1) The Company reconciles consolidated Net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as it has historically not allocated Income tax expense (benefit), Other, net, and Interest income, net to the segments or to Corporate.
| (2) Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, the Company will no longer add back Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses or Other inventory reserves to Adjusted EBITDA. During the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company included an adjustment related to Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses of $1,001 ($322 recorded at the Outdoor segment and $679 recorded in Corporate costs). The three months ended September 30, 2025 reconciliation has been restated to conform to the 2026 presentation.
| CLARUS CORPORATION
| RECONCILIATION FROM CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NET INCOME (LOSS) MARGIN TO EARNINGS BEFORE INTEREST, TAXES, DEPRECIATION, AND AMORTIZATION (EBITDA), EBITDA MARGIN, ADJUSTED EBITDA, AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN
| (In thousands)
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2026
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025
| Outdoor
Segment
| Adventure
Segment
| Corporate
Costs
|Total (1)
| Outdoor
Segment
| Adventure
Segment
| Corporate
Costs
|Total (1)
|Net income (loss)
|$
|4,681
|$
|(15,295
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|669
|(3,877
|)
|Other, net
|(3,265
|)
|(999
|)
|Interest income, net
|(258
|)
|(518
|)
|Operating income (loss)
|$
|15,101
|$
|(4,563
|)
|$
|(8,711
|)
|$
|1,827
|$
|(899
|)
|$
|(6,978
|)
|$
|(12,812
|)
|$
|(20,689
|)
|Depreciation
|1,862
|1,016
|188
|3,066
|1,590
|1,064
|-
|2,654
|Amortization of intangibles
|412
|5,171
|-
|5,583
|750
|5,836
|-
|6,586
|EBITDA
|$
|17,375
|$
|1,624
|$
|(8,523
|)
|$
|10,476
|$
|1,441
|$
|(78
|)
|$
|(12,812
|)
|$
|(11,449
|)
|Restructuring charges
|1,070
|119
|-
|1,189
|132
|357
|-
|489
|Transaction costs
|-
|-
|367
|367
|570
|40
|76
|686
|Contingent consideration benefit
|-
|(254
|)
|-
|(254
|)
|-
|(355
|)
|-
|(355
|)
|Impairment of indefinite-lived intangible assets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|1,565
|-
|-
|1,565
|Disposal of internally developed software
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|365
|-
|365
|Stock-based compensation
|-
|-
|1,460
|1,460
|-
|-
|4,568
|4,568
|Inventory fair value of purchase accounting
|-
|108
|-
|108
|-
|120
|-
|120
|Adjusted EBITDA (2)
|$
|18,445
|$
|1,597
|$
|(6,696
|)
|$
|13,346
|$
|3,708
|$
|449
|$
|(8,168
|)
|$
|(4,011
|)
|Sales
|$
|139,378
|$
|49,934
|$
|-
|$
|189,312
|$
|129,672
|$
|55,355
|$
|-
|$
|185,027
|Net income (loss) margin
|2.5
|%
|(8.3
|)%
|EBITDA margin
|12.5
|%
|3.3
|%
|5.5
|%
|1.1
|%
|(0.1
|)%
|(6.2
|)%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|13.2
|%
|3.2
|%
|7.0
|%
|2.9
|%
|0.8
|%
|(2.2
|)%
| (1) The Company reconciles consolidated Net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA as it has historically not allocated Income tax expense (benefit), Other, net, and Interest income, net to the segments or to Corporate.
| (2) Beginning in the first quarter of 2026, the Company will no longer add back Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses or Other inventory reserves to Adjusted EBITDA. During the nine months ended September 30, 2025, the Company included an adjustment related to Legal costs and regulatory matter expenses of $3,463 ($2,050 recorded at the Outdoor segment and $1,413 recorded in Corporate costs) and Other inventory reserves of $490 at the Outdoor segment. The nine months ended September 30, 2025 reconciliation has been restated to conform to the 2026 presentation.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment