INNOVATE Corp. To Report Third Quarter 2026 Results On November 12Th

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INNOVATE CORP.® (NYSE: VATE) (“INNOVATE” or the“Company”) announced today that it will release its financial results for the third quarter 2026 on Thursday, November 12, 2026, after market close. The Company will host an earnings conference call reviewing these results, its operations and strategy on the same day, beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Dial-in instructions for the conference call and the replay are outlined below. This conference call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed by all interested parties through INNOVATE's Investor Relations website at . To listen to the live call, please go to the“Investor Relations” section of the Company's website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register and download any necessary audio software. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call on the“Investor Relations” portion of the INNOVATE website.

Conference Call Details

Live Call

Domestic Dial-In: 1-833-316-2483

Toll/International: 1-785-838-9284

Conference ID: INNOVATE

Conference Replay*

Domestic Dial-In: 1-844-512-2921

Toll/International: 1-412-317-6671

Conference Number: 11162805

*Available approximately three hours after the end of the conference call through November 26, 2026.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE is a holding company that owns, operates and invests in a portfolio of best-in-class businesses in the Life Sciences and Spectrum markets. INNOVATE is focused on maximizing value through disciplined capital allocation, strategic oversight and operational support of its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit: .

Investor Contact:

Solebury Strategic Communications

Jenna Kozlowski

...

(212) 235-2691