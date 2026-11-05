Easy Lemon Founder Joins National Association Of Consumer Advocates

Steven P. Nassi, founder of RockPoint Law P.C., is now a member of NACA, a nonprofit network of more than 1,500 attorneys and advocates who represent consumers.

- Steven Nassi - Founder and Managing Partner of Easy LemonMANHASSET, NY, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Steven P. Nassi, founder and managing partner of Easy Lemon, the lemon law practice of RockPoint Law P.C., joined the National Association of Consumer Advocates (NACA) on September 2, 2026. NACA is a nonprofit association of attorneys and advocates whose primary focus is protecting and representing consumers. RockPoint Law represents owners of defective vehicles in claims against manufacturers. Its attorneys are admitted in seven states, and the firm maintains offices in Florida, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Texas.What NACA membership involvesNACA has more than 1,500 members, and its attorneys and advocates have worked on consumer cases since 1994, according to the association's membership page. Those members include private attorneys, legal services lawyers, public sector attorneys, law professors and law students. The association states that its members have represented hundreds of thousands of consumers harmed by fraudulent, abusive and predatory business practices.NACA's stated mission is "to promote justice for all consumers," and its advocacy work covers forced arbitration, consumer finance regulation and access to the federal courts. Forced arbitration clauses appear in many vehicle purchase and lease contracts, which gives the issue direct relevance to lemon law practice.Where vehicle complaints and warranty law meetVehicle problems generate a large volume of the complaints that consumers file with federal regulators. In its Consumer Sentinel Network Data Book 2024, the Federal Trade Commission recorded 197,015 auto-related reports, which placed the category seventh among the 29 the agency tracks.Lemon Law Statutes for automotive products vary from state to state. Most set a threshold based on repeated repair attempts for the same defect and/or a number of days out of service while the vehicle is under warranty, and some states require fewer attempts when the defect is a safety failure. When a claim qualifies under the applicable statute, the usual remedies include a repurchase of the vehicle, a replacement, or a cash settlement, depending on state law and the facts of the case.Federal law adds another layer of protection for consumers. The Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act, codified at 15 U.S.C. 2301 to 2312, governs written warranties on consumer products. Under Section 2310(d)(2), a consumer who prevails in a warranty suit may recover costs and expenses, including attorneys' fees based on actual time expended. That fee-shifting provision is one reason private attorneys can take on warranty cases that consumers would otherwise cost-prohibitive to pursue.How the membership fits the firm's practiceEasy Lemon launched in 2024 as the consumer brand of RockPoint Law P.C. and handles lemon law matters exclusively. The firm reports that it has taken on more than 3,000 cases across dozens of vehicle makes since its launch, including claims involving transmission, electrical, engine and safety system defects.Steven P. Nassi was admitted to the New York bar in 2004 and is also admitted in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He holds an AV Preeminent peer review rating from Martindale-Hubbell and was named to the New York Metro Super Lawyers Rising Stars list from 2014 to 2018. Before founding Easy Lemon, he litigated insurance, construction and other commercial matters in state and federal courts.About Easy LemonEasy Lemon is the lemon law practice of RockPoint Law P.C. Founded in 2024 by Steven P. Nassi, the firm represents vehicle owners in claims against manufacturers under state lemon laws and the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. Its attorneys are admitted in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Florida, Texas, Missouri and Kansas, and the firm has offices in Miami, Florida; Manhasset, New York; Newark, New Jersey; and Dallas. More information is available at easylemon.

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Easy Lemon Founder Joins National Association of Consumer Advocates News Provided By GLP Marketing Corp November 05, 2026, 21:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Consumer Goods, Human Rights, Law



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