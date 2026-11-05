Xtramath Receives Newschools Venture Fund Grant To Advance Fluency Intelligence

XtraMath

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- XtraMath, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping students develop math fact fluency, has been selected as a 2026 grantee of NewSchools Venture Fund 's“Accelerate Innovation in Education” program. XtraMath is one of 105 organizations selected from nearly 1,800 applicants, representing the largest applicant pool in NewSchools' history.The grant will support XtraMath's continued development of Fluency Intelligence, an emerging feature designed to help educators better understand student progress, identify learning needs, and make more informed instructional decisions. Part of XtraMath Pro, the organization's paid subscription offering for educators, Fluency Intelligence is being developed in response to teacher feedback about the time required to interpret student reports and determine appropriate next steps.“Since earned revenue supports the ongoing costs of XtraMath's free service, NewSchools' funding has a distinct role,” said Roy King, Executive Director of XtraMath.“It enables us to accelerate research and development, test Fluency Intelligence with educators, and build rigorous evidence of its impact. This investment allows us to advance new capabilities while sustaining the free math practice students and teachers rely on today.”For nearly three decades, NewSchools Venture Fund has supported education leaders with promising ideas, providing funding, expertise, and connections to help innovative solutions grow. The organization has invested more than $500 million in over 1,000 organizations nationwide, supporting new schools, education talent organizations, and learning solutions that expand opportunities for students and help educators meet their needs.“NewSchools was founded on the belief that with the right support, brilliant innovators can turn new ideas into organizations that change kids' lives. More than $500 million later, the world has changed, the ideas have evolved, but the core vision remains true. These founders are making some big bets on the future of education, and so are we,” said Frances Messano, CEO of NewSchools Venture Fund.XtraMath joins NewSchools' Learning Solutions investment area, which supports K–8 reading and math solutions that build foundational skills and personalize learning to help students succeed. The grant represents an opportunity for XtraMath to explore new ways of translating student practice data into actionable insights for educators while continuing to support foundational math learning.Learn more about XtraMath's work through its NewSchools venture profile.About XtraMathXtraMath has been dedicating to help K–8 students develop math fact fluency for 15 years. Its adaptive practice platform helps students build automatic recall of essential arithmetic facts through focused, individualized practice. Used by millions of students and educators, XtraMath provides tools that support classroom instruction, reinforce learning at home, and help teachers monitor student progress.Building on this mission, XtraMath is advancing AI-powered tools designed to help educators identify learning needs, understand student progress, and make more informed instructional decisions. For more information, visit xtramath or email....About NewSchools Venture FundNewSchools Venture Fund is a national nonprofit venture philanthropy organization that invests in education innovators working to create a better education system for all students. By connecting capital, expertise, and a community of education leaders, NewSchools helps promising ideas to develop into solutions that expand opportunity and improve teaching and learning. For more information, visit newschools.

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XtraMath

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XtraMath Receives NewSchools Venture Fund Grant to Advance Fluency Intelligence News Provided By XtraMath November 05, 2026, 21:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education



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