Give Back Fore Good: GBU Foundation's First Golf Outing Drives Community Impact

GBU Life CEO Bill Hunt and COO Wil Lombardi pictured with members from Casey's Clubhouse.

Golfers, volunteers and community partners came together at Southpointe Golf Club on October 5, 2026.

- CEO Bill Hunt PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- On a picture-perfect fall day, the GBU Foundation welcomed golfers, sponsors, volunteers and community partners to Southpointe Golf Club for its inaugural Give Back Fore Good golf outing. The event raised funds to support the GBU Foundation's Community Grant Awards and scholarship programs.Twenty-two foursomes-88 golfers in all-took on the Southpointe championship course, host of many professional tournaments and players, and recognized for making the most of Western Pennsylvania's lush green landscape. Dozens of GBU Life employee volunteers helped the day run smoothly, while sponsors, vendors, agents and representatives from area organizations contributed to the event's overall success.A day of fun - and purposeFriendly competition added to the day's energy, including a putting contest, a hole-in-one challenge, the longest-drive competition and other golf feats of swing and skill. For an additional donation, each foursome had the opportunity to invite CEO Bill Hunt to join as a fifth player. The special challenge drew enthusiastic participation and a good-humored assessment from Bill:“I'd like to think that I helped more than I hurt.”There were plenty of great gifts up for grabs at the raffle and silent auction, including high-demand donated items from Primanti Bros., Hilton Garden Inn, Embassy Suites, Crumbl Cookies, Dick's Sporting Goods, a signed Pitt football helmet, tickets to the Penguins, Pirates and Steelers - as well as a much-coveted signed jersey from golf attendee and Steel Curtain member Rocky Bleier, giving guests another fun way to support the Foundation's mission.Casey's Clubhouse takes the first swingCasey's Clubhouse, an organization where individuals with disabilities experience the joy of connection, growth, and belonging through the transformative power of sports and community, and a 2025 $10,000 Community Grant Award recipient, joined the outing as our charity partner. Two of Casey's Clubhouse athletes helped kicked off the golf scramble by taking the ceremonial first drives. Founder Sean Casey commented,“The [GBU Foundation] grant did more than help us build an equipment shed. It inspired an entire equipment drive that filled that shed with the tools we need to make our camps and programs even better for kids with disabilities. That's what community is all about, and we're incredibly grateful for the support!”From the course to the clubhouseAfter a full day of golf, the event continued into the evening with a reception and dinner. It opened with a welcome from Bill,“With your support, the GBU Foundation can continue to open doors for students through our scholarship program and recognize the organizations doing good in our members' communities through the Community Grant Awards,” followed by foundation remarks from Jennifer Stockdale, Head of Community & Member Engagement and closing remarks by Ken Elliot, Senior Charitable Partnerships Specialist.Powered by generous supportThe outing surpassed its fundraising goal target by more than 275% - raising more than $55,000 for the GBU Foundation. These funds will help extend the Foundation's impact by supporting local nonprofits and educational opportunities, including the annual Community Grant Awards.The GBU Foundation extends its sincere thanks to every sponsor whose generosity helped make the inaugural outing possible and immensely successful.The inaugural Give Back Fore Good golf fundraiser was made possible by the enthusiasm and teamwork of everyone involved. Thank you to the golfers, sponsors, donors, volunteers and community partners who contributed their time and support to advance the GBU Foundation's mission. We are grateful to all who helped make the day so memorable - and we look forward to seeing you on the course again next year.

Rachel Cummins

GBU Life

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Give Back Fore Good: GBU Foundation's First Golf Outing Drives Community Impact News Provided By GBU Life November 05, 2026, 21:11 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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