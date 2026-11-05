Stout Steel And Cedarwood Revive Eugene Rail Spur For Oregon-Made Steel

The restored rail spur at 110 N Cleveland Street in Eugene will bring Oregon-made rebar directly inside Stout Steel's industrial warehouse.

Repurposed logging cars will deliver rebar to a restored industrial property, returning rail service after 20 years in a family-owned business's expansion

- Alan StoutEUGENE, OR, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stout Steel and Cedarwood, family-owned building materials businesses based in Springfield, Oregon, are restoring rail service to an industrial property at 110 N Cleveland Street in Eugene. The first delivery, scheduled for Nov. 11, will bring Oregon-made rebar aboard a repurposed logging railcar - the first railcar to use the property's spur in nearly two decades.The project connects steel production at Cascade Steel in McMinnville with distribution to contractors and building materials resellers across Oregon. The restored spur runs inside the warehouse, allowing railcars to enter the building for unloading before steel is transferred to trucks for delivery to construction projects.“We believe in investing in the businesses that build Oregon,” said Alan Stout, co-owner of Stout Steel and Cedarwood with his father, Randy Stout.“When we looked at this neglected building, we saw the potential for it to serve as a working industrial hub again. Restoring that potential takes substantial work, from rebuilding the rail spur to rehabilitating the warehouse. We're making that investment because we see a future here - for our business and for the contractors and industries we serve.”The Stout family purchased the aging industrial property with a vision of restoring its usefulness and creating room for their businesses to grow. The Eugene location expands their operations while maintaining their existing Springfield location.Restoring the spur required removing asphalt that had covered deteriorating railroad ties, replacing damaged ties, adding rock and regrading the track to align with the loading dock. The rebuilt spur has passed railroad inspection. Building improvements also include siding repairs, roof restoration, window replacement and new motors for roll-up doors.The project gives former logging cars a new purpose: carrying steel rebar used in foundations, masonry, bridges and other construction. Stout estimates each railcar can replace approximately three truckloads on the route from McMinnville to Eugene, reducing freight costs by about 30%. Each railcar replaces about 3 truckloads on I-5 and uses about 46% of the diesel required for truck transport.The warehouse includes approximately 27,000 square feet of industrial space, with 30-foot clear height, fire sprinklers, three dock-height bay doors, a scale, and a truck ramp. The fenced property also includes approximately 2.5 acres of additional land plus approximately 2,000 square feet of office space.“Small industrial businesses help keep this region working. They supply our builders, create local jobs and give other businesses room to grow,” said Randy Stout, co-owner of Stout Steel and Cedarwood and a member of the Eugene Executives Association. Both Alan and Randy are lifetime residents of the Eugene/Springfield area.“Alan and I are active in civic efforts to support business development because we want more opportunities for people to build their livelihoods here. Restoring this property is one way we can put that commitment to work.”Beyond their own warehousing and steel distribution, the Stouts see opportunities to serve other businesses through future rail-to-truck transfer services and use of all or part of the property.For interviews, delivery updates, or business inquiries, contact Alan Stout at 541-600-5009.About Stout Steel and CedarwoodStout Steel and Cedarwood are family-owned building materials businesses owned by Randy and Alan Stout. Based in Springfield, Oregon, the businesses serve contractors and resellers statewide with Oregon steel distribution and distribution of cedar products, including shakes and shingles. Learn more at stoutsteel and cedarwoodinc.

Alan Stout

Stout Steel / Cedarwood

+1 541-600-5009

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Stout Steel and Cedarwood Revive Eugene Rail Spur for Oregon-Made Steel News Provided By Stout Steel November 05, 2026, 21:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry



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