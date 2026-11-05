Mizoram Sets Stage For Third Aizawl International Half Marathon 2027

Aizawl Prepares for AIHM 2027

Aizawl is set to welcome over 5,000 runners from across India and overseas as the Government of Mizoram announces the third edition of the Aizawl International Half Marathon (AIHM) 2027, scheduled for 20 February 2027 at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Aizawl. Lalnghinglova Hmar, Mizoram Minister for Sports, Tourism and Labour, Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (LESDE) announced a prize pool of Rs 20 lakh for the Athletics Federation of India (AFI)-accredited event.

Since its inception, AIHM has witnessed significant growth in participation, emerging as a distinctive international sporting event from Northeast India. The inaugural edition, held in April 2025, attracted approximately 1,500 participants, while the second edition in February 2026 saw nearly 3,000 runners, including 16 international athletes representing countries such as Kenya, Ethiopia, Bahrain, the United Kingdom and France. The third edition aims to build on this momentum, bringing together elite athletes, amateur runners, international participants, NCC cadets, students and fitness enthusiasts.

Event Details and Objectives

The race will feature multiple categories, including the 21.1 km Half Marathon, 10 km Open Race, 5 km Fun Race, Junior Race and Senior/Veteran Race, welcoming participants across age groups and fitness levels. The Rs 20 lakh prize pool will add to the competitive appeal of the event while encouraging wider participation in distance running.

Announcing the third edition, Lalnghinglova Hmar, Mizoram Minister for Sports and Tourism, Government of Mizoram, said that, "The Aizawl International Half Marathon has grown into a matter of immense pride for Mizoram. What began as a sporting initiative has evolved into a platform bringing together athletes, young people and communities from across India and the world. The growth in participation over the first two editions reflects the tremendous potential of Mizoram as a sporting destination."

"With the third edition, we aim to take this initiative to a much larger platform. Our vision is to make sports, a catalyst for youth empowerment, fitness, tourism and local economic opportunities. We want people to come to Aizawl not just to participate in a marathon, but also to experience Mizoram, its people, culture and hospitality. I warmly invite runners and sports enthusiasts from across India and overseas to join us on 20 February 2027," he said.

Strategic Partnerships and Tourism Impact

In a significant development ahead of the 2027 edition, Lieutenant General Virendra Vats, Director General, National Cadet Corps (NCC), has agreed to become one of the Patrons of AIHM 2027. The development followed a meeting with Lalnghinglova Hmar and Captain Rahul Bali, Curator of AIHM, in New Delhi. NCC is expected to facilitate wider participation by its cadets, subject to the necessary institutional arrangements, adding a strong youth engagement and national integration dimension to the event.

Beyond competitive running, AIHM is being developed as a destination-led sporting event that connects sports, tourism and local enterprise. With over 5,000 runners and accompanying visitors expected in Aizawl, the event is anticipated to generate opportunities for local hotels, homestays, restaurants, transport operators, entrepreneurs and artisans. For participants and visitors, the marathon also offers an opportunity to experience Mizoram's distinctive landscapes, vibrant cultural traditions and hospitality. Through initiatives such as AIHM, the Government of Mizoram aims to leverage sporting events to attract visitors, create local economic opportunities and strengthen the state's positioning as an emerging tourism destination.

AIHM Expo and Organisational Structure

A three-day AIHM Expo will be organised from 18 to 20 February 2027, with the BIB Expo scheduled for 18 and 19 February. The expo will feature participant registration and race-kit distribution, health and wellness pavilions, partner showcases, cultural performances and other associated engagements.

Captain Rahul Bali, Curator of AIHM and Managing Director of Innovations India, said, "The growth of the Aizawl International Half Marathon from approximately 1,500 participants in its inaugural edition to nearly 3,000 in the second demonstrates the tremendous potential of Mizoram to attract the national and international running community. Our ambition of welcoming over 5,000 runners in 2027 is an important milestone. We are working towards establishing AIHM as an internationally recognised sporting event that combines competitive excellence with an exceptional participant experience and the opportunity to discover Mizoram."

The Aizawl International Half Marathon is organised by the Government of Mizoram in association with Innovations India. The Governor and Chief Minister of Mizoram are the Chief Patrons. The event has also received institutional support from the Athletics Federation of India, Sports Authority of India, Northeast Frontier Railway and the National Cadet Corps, alongside relevant departments of the Government of Mizoram. With the theme“Connecting India, Developing Mizoram, Empowering Sports”, AIHM 2027 seeks to bring together competitive athletics, tourism and youth participation, while placing Aizawl on India's growing national and international sporting calendar. (ANI)

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