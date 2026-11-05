Juvrixai Launches On NEAR Blockchain: A No-Code Platform For AI Agents On Near With Their Own Native Wallets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JuvrixAI today announced its launch, as a no-code platform that lets anyone create custom AI agents on NEAR Protocol. Each agent built on JuvrixAI is created with it's own native NEAR wallet and spending limits enforced by a smart contract, so users can let agents act and pay for things online while staying in control of their funds.









AI agents are learning to act. Now they need to pay. AI agents are moving beyond answering questions to completing tasks: researching, purchasing data, paying for software tools and handling online errands. Each of those tasks eventually involves a payment, and today most setups force a difficult choice: connect the agent to a personal wallet or card, or don't let it act at all. That risk is real. AI agents can be manipulated by hidden instructions embedded in websites or emails, a technique known as prompt injection, and an agent with open access to a wallet can be tricked into sending funds where it shouldn't.

How JuvrixAI works

JuvrixAI is built so that anyone can create an agent in minutes:



Create: choose a template such as research, shopping or bill payments, then describe how the agent should behave. No coding required.

Own wallet: every agent receives its own NEAR account, separate from the owner's main wallet and bank.

Set limits: owners define a daily budget, a maximum amount per payment and a list of approved recipients. Chat and control: owners can chat with their agent, follow every payment and blocked attempt on a live dashboard, and freeze any agent with one tap.

The spending rules are enforced by a smart contract on NEAR, not by the AI itself. The agent never holds its private key; it can only request payments, and the contract checks every request against the owner's limits before any funds move. Even if an agent is tricked, it cannot spend beyond what its owner allowed.

"AI agents are about to become some of the busiest customers on the internet. They'll research, subscribe and pay for services around the clock," said Daniel Lee, Founder of JuvrixAI. "We built JuvrixAI so anyone can create their own agent, and every agent knows exactly what it's allowed to spend before it spends anything. The AI does the work. The owner stays in control."

The $JUX token

$JUX is the utility token of the JuvrixAI platform, with a total supply of 100,000,000. Within the platform, $JUX can be used to:



Pay platform fees, with a discount compared to paying in stablecoins

Unlock tiered discounts on agent execution based on holdings

Vote on new agent templates, roadmap priorities and fee changes

Stake for a verified trust badge that merchants can check before accepting payments from an agent, and for higher multi-agent limits Gain priority access to the testnet and beta agent templates



The $JUX presale starts on November 11, 2026, at a rate of 1 NEAR = 500 JUX, with contributions between 50 and 5,000 NEAR. A total of 25,000,000 JUX (25% of total supply) is allocated to the presale.

Interested participants can register for the presale waitlist now at

Join the waitlist

JuvrixAI is now accepting waitlist signups ahead of its testnet launch. Users who want to be among the first to build agents on the platform can join at.

Following the presale, JuvrixAI plans to pursue a listing on a centralized exchange.

About JuvrixAI

JuvrixAI is a no-code platform for building custom AI agents on NEAR Protocol. Every agent created on JuvrixAI comes with its own native wallet and on-chain spending limits, allowing people and businesses to put AI agents to work without exposing their main funds. JuvrixAI is based in Singapore.

JuvrixAI Socials;

Website: juvrixai.com

Presale waitlist:

X (Twitter): x.com/juvrixai

Telegram: t.me/juvrixai

Media Contact:

Daniel Lee

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