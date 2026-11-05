Tambourine Earns Top Honors For Hospitality Website Design At 2026 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tambourine, the global leader in hotel marketing technology, today announces it has earned four 2026 Travel Weekly Magellan Awards for outstanding website design. Selected from thousands of global entries, the Magellan Awards are the premier standard for design, marketing, product, and service excellence across the travel industry.

This year's winners recognize high-converting, high-end website designs for luxury resorts, hospitality groups, and destinations. The honors affirm Tambourine's continued excellence across hotel, resort, and destination marketing.

Tambourine's 2026 Magellan Award-Winning Websites:



Pier Sixty-Six – Gold, Website Design

Ted Turner Reserves – Gold, Website Design

Old Edwards Hospitality Group – Gold, Website Design Nevis Tourism Authority – Silver, Website Design

“Great hospitality lives in the details, and our team brings that same thoughtfulness to every website and every activation we craft,” said Mariano Ceballos, Senior Vice President of Creative Services at Tambourine.“To see Travel Weekly honor the work we created alongside our hotel and destination partners is a privilege we share with everyone involved.”

Tambourine also earned a Gold Magellan Award for an immersive experience that brought authentic Bahamian culture to the 2026 South Beach Wine & Food Festival on behalf of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism.

For a complete list of 2026 winners, visit travelweeklyawards.com. To explore more of Tambourine's work, visit tambourine.com.

About Travel Weekly Magellan Awards

Travel Weekly is proud to present the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards. From design to marketing to services, the Travel Weekly Magellan Awards honor the best in travel and salute the outstanding travel professionals behind it all. Honoring a broad range of industry segments, including Hotels and Resorts, Travel Destinations, Cruise Lines, Online Travel Services, Airlines and Airports, Travel Advisors and Agencies, Tour Operators and Car Rental, the Magellan is the award to win if you are in the business of travel.

About Tambourine

Tambourine is the global leader in hotel marketing technology, delivering integrated solutions that drive direct revenue and solve the industry's toughest commercial challenges. With a product suite spanning sales, marketing, revenue, and reservations, the company is known for pairing best-in-class service with a design-led approach. Trusted by hotel brands in over 50 countries, Tambourine continues to set the standard for innovation and results in hospitality. For more information, please visit tambourine.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

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