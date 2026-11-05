QCI Metrics Surpasses 100,000 Gaming Machines, Expanding Next-Day Slot Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growing dataset connects industry benchmarking with deeper insight into daily slot activity.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leader in unified technology for casino resorts, today announced that QCI Metrics now encompasses data from more than 100,000 gaming machines. The milestone expands the benchmarking intelligence available to QCI customers, helping operators assess their floors within a broader industry context and investigate changing patterns sooner.

Available exclusively to QCI customers, QCI Metrics delivers next-day benchmarking across rolling 30- and 90-day reporting windows. Daily detail helps teams identify patterns that overall averages can obscure, including differences between weekday and weekend activity and recent shifts within longer-term trends.

“QCI Metrics changes what a slot director can know about their floor and how quickly they can know it,” said David Jacques Farahi, Executive Chairman of QCI.

Advanced theme-name normalization reconciles inconsistent game names across source systems. QCI Metrics also feeds into QCI Slots, connecting industry data with property-level analysis and strengthening the foundation for QCI's recommendation tools.

The expanding dataset also provides a richer foundation for agentic AI. AI agents thrive on detailed, timely data: the more context they have, the better equipped they are to identify meaningful patterns and support informed decisions. QCI Metrics advances that foundation by connecting daily slot activity with broader industry benchmarks.

“Its data is current the moment an operator opens the online report, covering the previous 30 or 90 days,” said Buddy Frank, Principal and CEO of BF Slot Strategies.

The result is a more informed basis for evaluating changes: operators can identify a trend, examine the conditions behind it, and track subsequent results. Comparisons retain essential context around denomination, configuration, and reporting mix, while distinguishing changes in play activity from revenue performance.

QCI Metrics uses aggregated, normalized, and de-identified information. No transaction-level, player-level, or campaign-level data is shared.

With more than 100,000 machines represented, QCI Metrics adds scale to QCI's commitment to putting timely intelligence into the daily decisions of casino operators.

Learn more at qci.ai.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. develops technology for gaming and hospitality businesses and applies agentic AI throughout its own operations. Its products include the QCI AGI Platform and QCI ResortsTM, which connects resort business functions within a shared operational environment. QCI serves more than 325 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, and Europe, supporting operators representing more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI Resorts brings hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, and enterprise operations together, with connections to gaming systems. A common AI foundation supports real-time operational intelligence, natural-language interaction, and coordinated action across departments. This approach helps resort teams move beyond disconnected applications and separate reporting environments toward a shared view of their business.

Co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno, QCI is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices across North America. Learn more at qci.ai or call (858) 299-5715.

ABOUT DAVID JACQUES FARAHI

David Jacques Farahi has served as QCI's Executive Chairman since May 2022, collaborating with leadership on product development, finance, key customer relationships, and expansion opportunities. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Monarch Casino & Resort from 2012 to 2021, overseeing two resorts and more than 2,000 employees. His work emphasized applying analytics and data visualization to improve operations and the guest experience, with a particular focus on slot performance.

Farahi served on the PlayAGS board from 2022 until the company's transition to private ownership in 2025. He is also an Adjunct Professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver, where he teaches gaming and sportsbook operations, and previously served four terms as President of the Colorado Gaming Association.

Farahi holds an MBA from Columbia Business School and a bachelor's degree in economics and international studies from Northwestern University.