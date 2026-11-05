Field Service Management Software, CRM And Marketplace On One Platform: 285,000+ U.S. Service Providers In Servicejan's Network



Field service management software with a built-in customer marketplace lets service businesses receive new customer bookings as work orders on the same board as their existing jobs.

On a booking marketplace without shared leads, the customer picks one provider and an open time, so the request reaches only that provider as a booked job. ServiceJan, which combines field service management software, CRM and a customer marketplace, reports more than 4.2 million services managed through its technology, as of October 2026.

New York, NY, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ServiceJanSM said more than 285,000 U.S. service providers are in its network and more than 4.2 million services have been managed through its technology, as of October 2026. The platform combines field service management software, customer relationship management (CRM) and a customer marketplace, so service businesses can manage the customers and jobs they already have and receive new service requests in the same system. All Furniture Services®, a furniture repair and restoration company, announced Sept. 26 that it is expanding its use of ServiceJan for field operations.

Founder and CEO Mikayel Aslanyan developed ServiceJan over more than two decades of running All Furniture Services, where he and his team built and refined systems to manage large volumes of service requests, nationwide scheduling, technicians, subcontractors, corporate accounts and customer communications. ServiceJan's furniture repair business software attaches customer photos to work orders and distinguishes shop repairs from on-site jobs. ServiceJan serves independent providers, small and medium-sized businesses, franchises, multi-location operations and enterprise organizations. The company's mission is to connect the service industry through one platform.

How a customer request reaches a provider

Customers can submit a job description and photos through the ServiceJan app or an online request form that doesn't require an account. The platform lists the local service professionals who offer that service, along with whatever experience, ratings and appointment availability their profiles include. Once the customer picks a provider and an open time, the provider confirms the booking.

ServiceJan stores the related messages, photos, estimates and service reports in a job record shared with the customer. Customers can follow job-status updates and, when the provider shares it, see the technician's arrival. If the provider takes payments through ServiceJan, the customer pays there too, and the finished job stays in their service history for future bookings.

The provider's office uses the job record to assign a technician, manage completion and prepare the invoice. It reconciles the technician's pay against that same record. ServiceJan says it does not sell shared leads.

What providers control in the marketplace

ServiceJan describes the model as“Your Existing Jobs + New Customer Opportunities. One Platform.” Marketplace participation is optional. Providers set the services and coverage areas they offer and choose which technicians can receive app requests. ServiceJan routes marketplace requests to those technicians according to each technician's services, work area and schedule, and providers can pause marketplace work without suspending their main ServiceJan account.

Booking volume depends on local demand and the services offered, and ServiceJan does not guarantee new jobs.

“ServiceJan was born from real experience managing service operations, not just from an idea for another software product,” said Mikayel Aslanyan, founder and CEO of ServiceJan.“We understand the challenges businesses and technicians face because we have dealt with those same challenges for years. Our goal is to give the service industry one connected platform where businesses can operate more efficiently, manage their existing customers, and connect with new opportunities.”

Work from business accounts and provider websites

Retailers, manufacturers, warranty companies and other commercial accounts can create work orders through a provider's partner portal instead of the customer app. Partners with portal access can attach photos, documents and videos to their work orders, and the provider's permissions determine which appointments, reports, estimates and invoices they can view. Portal permissions restrict each partner to its own jobs and exclude other customers' records, technician-payment information and administrative settings.

Providers can embed a ServiceJan request form on their websites and direct visitors from search results or social media to it. ServiceJan routes each form request to the provider that owns the form and records the originating website separately from app requests. Domain controls restrict the form to websites the provider approves.

Frequently asked questions

Question: What does field service management software with a built-in marketplace do?

Answer: It manages existing service jobs and billing while giving new customers a way to request or book service. On ServiceJan, eligible marketplace bookings enter the same work-order system as existing customer and commercial-account jobs.

Question: Are service providers on a booking marketplace verified?

Answer: On ServiceJan, verification varies by provider and service category, and each profile shows what the provider has listed, such as experience and any applicable licenses. Ratings and reviews can reflect completed service experiences recorded through ServiceJan.

Question: Can a service company tell where a website request came from?

Answer: ServiceJan records the website that generated a request, but it does not identify the specific ad or social post that brought the visitor there. Providers can use website analytics or separate landing pages to compare traffic sources.

Service businesses can request a quote at servicejan.com/providers.

About ServiceJan

ServiceJan is an all-in-one Field Service Management (FSM), CRM, and service marketplace platform built to connect the service industry. Designed from real-world experience managing large-scale service operations, ServiceJan helps businesses manage their existing customers, corporate accounts, technicians, subcontractors, scheduling, communications, estimates, invoices, and payments in one centralized system.

Beyond traditional business management software, ServiceJan connects service providers with new customer opportunities through its integrated marketplace. Customers can find, compare, and book service providers, while businesses can manage those requests alongside their existing work orders without purchasing shared leads or switching between separate platforms.

From independent service professionals to established multi-location operations, ServiceJan is designed to help businesses operate more efficiently, expand their service coverage, and grow across service categories. As of October 2026, more than 285,000 U.S. service providers are in ServiceJan's network, and more than 4.2 million services have been managed through its technology. Learn more at servicejan.com.

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