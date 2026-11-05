Refresh Aesthetics & Wellness Highlights Laser Hair Removal Benefits Through 'Your Bush! Our Business!' Campaign

A Refresh Aesthetics & Wellness provider performs a professional laser hair removal treatment using advanced laser technology in a clinical setting.

Professional chest laser hair removal at Refresh Aesthetics & Wellness for smoother, lower-maintenance skin.

Facial laser hair removal treatment targeting unwanted hair around the beard and cheek area.

Refresh Aesthetics & Wellness provider showcasing professional laser hair removal technology.

The Refresh Aesthetics & Wellness team with professional Candela laser hair removal technology.

Seen a Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness billboard? You're in the right spot!

- Dr. SengerJUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Refresh – Aesthetics & Wellness is highlighting that difference through its“Your Bush! Our Business!” laser hair removal campaign. The campaign, supported by attention-grabbing billboard advertising and the memorable phone number 855-BYE-BUSH (855-293-2874), is designed to make conversations about unwanted hair, bikini-area maintenance, ingrown hairs and laser hair removal easier to start.For anyone who has seen a“Your Bush! Our Business!” billboard and wondered whether laser hair removal actually requires less maintenance than waxing, the biggest difference comes down to what each method does to the hair.Waxing Removes Hair, but It Grows BackWaxing removes hair from the root by applying wax to the skin and pulling the hair out of the follicle.Because the entire visible hair and root are removed, waxing generally lasts longer than shaving. The American Academy of Dermatology notes that waxing results can last several weeks or longer.However, waxing does not disable the follicle. New hair eventually grows, which means maintaining the result requires another wax appointment.Hair also needs to grow long enough for the wax to grip it effectively. That can create a repeating cycle of growing the hair, scheduling another wax and removing it again.For people tired of that cycle, the Refresh“Your Bush! Our Business!” campaign encourages them to learn about another option by calling 855-BYE-BUSH, or 855-293-2874.How Is Laser Hair Removal Different?Laser hair removal does not simply pull unwanted hair out.The treatment uses concentrated light energy that is absorbed by pigment within actively growing hairs. That energy converts to heat and damages structures inside the follicle that contribute to future hair growth.Because hair grows in different stages, laser hair removal requires a series of treatments rather than one appointment.At Refresh – Aesthetics & Wellness, patients commonly complete approximately six to eight treatments spaced four to eight weeks apart, although individual treatment plans vary by body area, hair characteristics, skin type, hormones and response.The goal is long-term hair reduction. After completing a treatment series, some patients may still need occasional maintenance sessions as hair growth changes over time.Which Requires More Ongoing Maintenance?Waxing typically requires regular repeat appointments because the treated follicles remain capable of producing new hair.Laser hair removal requires more appointments upfront because treatments need to target hairs during different stages of the growth cycle. However, once a patient completes the recommended series, ongoing maintenance can be substantially different from repeatedly waxing the same area.That distinction is a central message behind Refresh's“Your Bush! Our Business!” billboard campaign.Rather than continuing the shave-grow-wax-repeat cycle indefinitely, patients interested in longer-term reduction can call 855-BYE-BUSH (855-293-2874) to learn more about laser hair removal at Refresh – Aesthetics & Wellness.What Areas Can Be Treated?Laser hair removal can be used on numerous areas of the face and body.At Refresh, commonly treated areas include the bikini line and Brazilian area, underarms, legs, arms, face, back, chest and shoulders.The bikini and Brazilian areas are a major focus of the“Your Bush! Our Business!” campaign, but the phone number 855-BYE-BUSH is intended to make it easy for patients to start a conversation about laser hair removal regardless of the area they want treated.Refresh currently offers laser hair removal at its Florida locations across both coasts of the state.What About Ingrown Hairs and Razor Bumps?Maintenance is not the only reason some people look beyond shaving and waxing.Repeated hair removal can contribute to irritation, razor bumps and ingrown hairs. The American Academy of Dermatology specifically identifies laser hair removal as an option that may be considered by people who frequently develop razor burn or ingrown hairs from removing unwanted hair.Refresh also treats areas commonly affected by ingrown hairs, including the bikini and Brazilian regions.For people who first encountered Refresh through a Your Bush! Our Business! billboard, the campaign connects the humorous slogan to a common frustration: constantly managing hair growth and the irritation that can come with traditional removal methods.Is Laser Hair Removal Right for Everyone?No hair-removal method is automatically right for every person.Laser hair removal results vary based on factors including hair color and thickness, skin tone, treatment area, hormonal influences and individual response. Recent tanning, medications and medical history can also affect treatment planning.A consultation allows a trained provider to evaluate the skin and hair before recommending a treatment schedule.Refresh – Aesthetics & Wellness uses individualized evaluations to determine whether laser hair removal is appropriate and how treatments should be planned.“Your Bush! Our Business!” Makes the Next Step SimpleWaxing can provide smooth skin for several weeks, but it requires repeated removal as the hair grows back. Laser hair removal takes a different approach by targeting actively growing follicles over a series of treatments with the goal of long-term hair reduction.That is the message behind“Your Bush! Our Business!”Anyone who has seen the Refresh billboard, searched for“Your Bush! Our Business!”, or looked up 855-BYE-BUSH can reach the campaign directly at 855-293-2874.To learn more about laser hair removal, treatment areas and individualized treatment schedules, contact Refresh – Aesthetics & Wellness at 855-BYE-BUSH (855-293-2874) or visit RefreshMedical.About Refresh – Aesthetics & WellnessRefresh – Aesthetics & Wellness is a Florida medical aesthetics and wellness organization with nine locations across the state. Refresh offers personalized aesthetic and wellness services including laser hair removal, cosmetic injectables, skin rejuvenation, laser treatments, body treatments, medical weight management and wellness services.For more information about the“Your Bush! Our Business!” laser hair removal campaign, call 855-BYE-BUSH (855-293-2874).

Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness

Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness

+1 855-293-2874

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Why At-Home Laser Hair Removal Can Be Risky

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Refresh – Aesthetics & Wellness Highlights Laser Hair Removal Benefits Through 'Your Bush! Our Business!' Campaign News Provided By Refresh - Aesthetics & Wellness November 05, 2026, 20:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.