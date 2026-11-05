Mentavi Health Licenses Its Diagnostic Evaluation, 'Mentavidx,' As A Clinical Support Tool For Practices & Organizations

Mentavi Health provides evidence-based online mental health care across most U.S. states. Its Diagnostic Evaluation for adult ADHD, validated in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, supports assessment of anxiety, depression, and related conditions.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Key Takeaways:- Reduces patient wait time and barriers to access.- MentaviDx is an online clinical support tool that will let practices and organizations offer the Mentavi Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation under their own name, to patients and clients ages 6 and older.- The organization's administrator assigns the case and the organization's own clinician renders the diagnosis, keeping clinical responsibility and the patient relationship in-house.Mentavi Health today announced the upcoming launch of MentaviDx, which will license the Mentavi Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation to organizations and practices with licensed clinicians to offer under their own name and workflow. The evaluation is a structured, asynchronous assessment built around DSM-5 criteria and ICD-10 codes. More than 200,000 Mentavi Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluations have been completed since 2018, reflecting real-world use of the evaluation behind MentaviDx.The organization will send a branded assessment link, which the patient can complete online, with no office visit required. The organization's administrator will then assign the evaluation to a clinician, who will review the results, render adiagnosis when appropriate, complete the report and recommend next steps. The organization will determine how results are shared.As of December 2025, approximately 137 million Americans, about 40% of the U.S. population, lived in a federally designated mental health professional shortage area, according to the Health Resources and Services Administration. With MentaviDx, organizations will be able to keep more of those evaluations in-house, while clinical responsibility stays with the organization.“When an organization refers a patient out for a traditional evaluation, that patient can wait weeks or even months for answers,” said Keith Brophy, CEO of Mentavi Health.“MentaviDx changes that dynamic. By licensing our clinically validated platform, practices can run comprehensive evaluations in-house using their existing workflows-cutting wait times while delivering consistent care across multiple mental health conditions.”Q&A for ContextWhat does this mean for organizations and their patients?Administered by the licensing organization, MentaviDx is a standardized assessment for patients and clients ages six (6) and older. A single evaluation assesses a range of common outpatient mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and ADHD, mapped to corresponding ICD-10 codes. Clinical validation to date is limited to ADHD in adults. Responses that may indicate safety or risk concerns are flagged to the organization for clinician review.Organizations that would rather not run the evaluation in-house can continue to refer adult patients to Mentavi, where a licensed, doctorate-level psychologist reviews the evaluation to determine warranted diagnoses and recommend next steps. Results are typically available within five days after licensed-clinician review. Mentavi's own clinical services are for adults 18 and over and are available in most U.S. states.How does MentaviDx work with an organization's clinician?MentaviDx provides a structured evaluation that the organization's own clinician reviews and interprets to determine an appropriate diagnosis under the organization's name.The Mentavi Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated to support the diagnosis of ADHD in adults, with study results published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. Measured against clinician-conducted, video-based clinical interviews among 345 adults seeking online ADHD assessment, it showed approximately 78% agreement, 94.9% positive predictive value and 80.6% sensitivity. An adjudicated review of off-diagonal cases put the false-positive rate at 11.7% for the online assessment, compared with 55.9% for the clinical interview alone. The evaluation assesses other conditions and age groups, but those were not part of the published study.“Diagnostic rigor comes from a structured, evidence-based evaluation process combined with qualified clinical oversight, not from where or how the assessment is conducted,” said Barry K. Herman, MD, MMM, Chief Medical Officer of Mentavi Health and lead author of the validation study.“In our peer-reviewed study, the asynchronous evaluation was more conservative in diagnosing adult ADHD than the traditional clinician-conducted interview, challenging the assumption that online assessments necessarily lead to overdiagnosis.”What happens next?MentaviDx will be licensed per evaluation, with pricing based on an organization's size and usage. Onboarding and training support will be included.Ahead of the launch, organizations can visit mentavidx to learn more.The Mentavi Mental Health Diagnostic Evaluation is clinically validated to support the diagnosis of ADHD in adults. Peer-reviewed research was published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry. The study was funded by Mentavi Health. Due to the high prevalence of ADHD in the study sample, these results have not yet been generalized to a broader clinical setting. The published study did not evaluate other conditions or patients under 18. Evaluation results alone are not a guarantee of any specific treatment, medication or therapy. This release is for informational purposes only and is not medical advice. MentaviDx is not a crisis service, and the organization will be responsible for monitoring and follow-up. If you're in crisis, call or text 988. MentaviDx is not yet available, and features, availability and timing are subject to change.MentaviDx evaluations may be administered by the licensing organization for patients and clients ages 6 and older. The organization's own clinician will render the diagnosis and determine next steps. Mentavi's own clinical services, including medical treatment and therapy, are for adults 18 and over and are available in most U.S. states. Availability varies by service, state and clinician capacity.About Mentavi HealthFounded in 2018 as ADHD Online, Mentavi Health provides evidence-based online mental health care in most U.S. states, for adults (18+), guided by rigorous clinical and regulatory standards. Its Diagnostic Evaluation (for ages 6+) is clinically validated to support the diagnosis of ADHD in adults against an in-person clinical interview, with results published in The Journal of Clinical Psychiatry (2025). The Diagnostic Evaluation is also used by licensed clinicians to support assessment of other mental health conditions, including anxiety and depression. Guided by clinical rigor, accessibility, and trust, Mentavi helps adults connect to evidence-based mental health care. Availability varies by state. Learn more at mentavi.

Danielle Fox

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Mentavi Health Licenses its Diagnostic Evaluation, 'MentaviDx,' as a Clinical Support Tool for Practices & Organizations News Provided By Mentavi Health November 05, 2026, 20:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology, World & Regional



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