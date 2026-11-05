Klemchuk PLLC Ranked In 2027 Edition Of Best Law Firms®

Klemchuk PLLC ranked in Best Law Firms® 2027, earning Regional Tier 1 in Dallas/Fort Worth for Patent Law and Litigation-Intellectual Property.

- Darin M. KlemchukDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Klemchuk PLLC, a leading litigation, intellectual property (IP), and business law firm, announces that the firm has been ranked in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms. The firm earned Regional Tier 1 rankings in Dallas/Fort Worth for Patent Law and Litigation – Intellectual Property. The Patent Law ranking is new for the firm this year.“Earning a Tier 1 ranking in Patent Law for the first time, while continuing to be recognized among the top firms for IP litigation, means a great deal to our team. These rankings come from the people who know our work best: our clients and our peers. I am proud of the care and skill our attorneys bring to every matter,” said Darin M. Klemchuk, CEO, Member, and Founder.Now in its 17th edition, Best Law Firms recognizes firms across 127 practice areas and 188 local jurisdictions in the United States. Rankings are based on a research process that combines client feedback, peer evaluations, interviews with industry leaders, and analysis of firm data. This year, more than 110,000 client references were submitted.Ranked firms are presented in tiers on a national and/or regional scale. A tier designation reflects the respect a firm has earned among leading lawyers and clients in the same communities and practice areas for its ability, professionalism, and integrity.Klemchuk PLLC received the following rankings in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms:Regional Tier 1: Dallas/Fort Worth.Litigation – Intellectual Property.Patent LawRegional Tier 2: Dallas/Fort Worth.Litigation – PatentDiscover more about the firm's Intellectual Property Litigation and Patent practices. The firm's three regional rankings and recognized attorneys may also be viewed on the Best Law Firms site.Klemchuk PLLC is a leading IP law firm based in Dallas, Texas, focusing on litigation, anti-counterfeiting, trademarks, patents, and business law. The firm's experienced attorneys assist clients in safeguarding innovation and expanding market share through strategic investments in intellectual property.This is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. For guidance on specific legal matters under federal, state, or local laws, please consult with the firm's IP Lawyers.

Darin M. Klemchuk

Klemchuk PLLC

+1 214-367-6000

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Klemchuk PLLC Ranked in 2027 Edition of Best Law Firms® News Provided By Klemchuk PLLC November 05, 2026, 20:53 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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