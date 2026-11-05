Brian G. Miller Co., LLC Receives Tier 1 Ranking In The 2027 Edition Of Best Law Firms®

2027 Edition of Best Law Firms®

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, November 5, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Brian G. Miller Co., LLC received a Tier 1 ranking in Personal Injury Litigation - Plaintiffs in Columbus in the 2027 edition of Best Law Firms®. The Ohio personal injury firm, founded in 2004 by attorney Brian G. Miller, represents people seriously hurt in roadway crashes, construction and workplace accidents, and other incidents caused by negligence.

Best Law Firms is produced independently by Best Lawyers and is now in its 17th edition. Rankings are presented in tiers by practice area and metropolitan region, and they are based on an evaluation process that gathers input from clients, attorneys, and law firm leadership. For the 2027 edition, that research included more than 110,000 client references, surveys of 70,000 peer lawyers, and over 1,000 leadership interviews. The firm's profile and full rankings are available at .

A firm's eligibility for Best Law Firms begins with individual recognition of its attorneys in The Best Lawyers in America. Brian G. Miller has been included in that publication each year since 2013 for his work in personal injury litigation. He has also been named to the Ohio Super Lawyers list annually since 2010, with past selections to its Top 100 Ohio and Top 50 Columbus lists.

Before founding the firm, Miller served as an Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor, where he built his foundation as a trial lawyer. He is a Phi Beta Kappa and summa cum laude graduate of The Ohio State University and The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. In 2017, he obtained a jury verdict of more than $34 million for a client who suffered a traumatic brain injury, one of the largest verdicts in Ohio that year.

Miller practices alongside attorney Adam L. Slone, who handles personal injury and wage and hour matters and is licensed in both Ohio and West Virginia. Together, they keep the practice intentionally selective, with direct attorney involvement in every case and regular communication with clients from the first meeting through resolution.

The firm's work includes car, truck, and motorcycle accidents, pedestrian and bicycle crashes, construction site injuries, machinery and amputation injuries, employer intentional tort claims, premises liability, and wrongful death. Miller has represented many construction and factory workers injured by unguarded machinery, missing fall protection, and other unsafe job site conditions, as well as cyclists and other road users hurt by careless drivers.

Brian G. Miller Co., LLC serves clients throughout Columbus, Central Ohio, and across the state, with members of the firm also taking cases in the Huntington, West Virginia area. Consultations are free, and injury cases are handled on a contingency fee basis, with no fee unless compensation is recovered.

To learn more, call 614-221-4035 or visit bgmillerlaw.

MileMark

MileMark Legal Marketing

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Brian G. Miller Co., LLC Receives Tier 1 Ranking in the 2027 Edition of Best Law Firms® News Provided By MileMark Legal Marketing November 05, 2026, 20:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Law



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.