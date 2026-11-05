Kerala-Born Nithya Raman Poised To Make LA History

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Nov 6 (IANS) Kerala-born Nithya Raman has been projected to defeat Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, putting the Indian-origin city Councillor on course to become the first Asian-American Mayor of America's second-largest city.

Multiple news outlets called the non-partisan Mayoral election for Raman.

The result has yet to be certified, with election officials continuing to process ballots.

According to results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk at 9:21 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday, Raman had secured 429,450 votes, or 52.10 per cent, against Bass's 394,796 votes, or 47.90 per cent.

The registrar has stressed that the figures are preliminary and could change as counting continues.

Raman, an urban planner who entered the Mayoral contest on the final day for filing, had urged supporters not to declare victory before the count was completed.

"I'm hopeful. I'm very hopeful. But I'm also really superstitious, so we're all just going to be cool, okay?" she told supporters at her election-night gathering, according to a video released by her campaign.

She framed the campaign as an answer to growing frustration over the city's problems.

"Hopelessness can be fatal for a city. But this campaign refused to accept that. You refused to accept that," she said.

"You saw hopelessness and you chose hope. Because you know that Los Angeles is a city with hope in its soil."

Raman campaigned on housing affordability, homelessness, public safety and the delivery of city services. Her proposals include tripling annual housing construction, expanding unarmed emergency response and strengthening protections for tenants and immigrants.

Born in Kerala, Raman moved to the United States at the age of six. She first lived in Louisiana before her family settled in the Boston suburbs. She graduated from Harvard University and earned a postgraduate degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

She entered Los Angeles politics through the city's 4th Council District, winning a seat in 2020. She became the first Asian-American woman and first South Asian elected to the Los Angeles City Council.

She won re-election in 2024 before launching her challenge to Bass, who was seeking a second four-year term.

If confirmed, the result would make Raman the second woman elected Mayor of Los Angeles.

Bass, who became the city's first woman Mayor, called for "four more years" on Election Day.

The county registrar said ballot processing would continue around the clock through Friday, with additional results updates scheduled. The official canvass and certification are still pending.

Los Angeles is the United States' second-largest city after New York. Its Mayor oversees the executive branch of city government, with major responsibilities relating to public services, spending and policy priorities. The city Council has a separate legislative role.

The projected result would place Mayors of Indian origin at the helm of both cities.

New York Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani took office on January 1.