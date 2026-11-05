Apogee Minerals Announces Effective Date Of Name Change To Northmark Metals Corp. And New Trading Symbol

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, British Columbia, Nov. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or the“”) (TSXV: APMI) announces that, pursuant to the Company's news release dated October 26, 2026, the Company's name change from“Apogee Minerals Ltd.” to“Northmark Metals Corp.” (the“”) will be effective on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the“TSXV”) under the new name“Northmark Metals Corp.” and the new trading symbol“NMRK” at the opening of the market on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. The common shares will cease trading under the trading symbol“APMI” at the close of the market on Monday, November 9, 2026. The new CUSIP number for the Company's common shares is 666583109 and the new ISIN is CA6665831096.

The Name Change remains subject to TSXV approval.

About Apogee Minerals Ltd.:

Apogee Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian copper and base metal exploration company that has an option to earn up to 100% of the Knife Lake Copper Project. The asset comprises 54 mineral claims totalling approximately 35,255 hectares in east-central Saskatchewan, located approximately 136 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon, Manitoba and approximately 180 kilometres northeast of La Ronge, Saskatchewan – a jurisdiction consistently ranked among the top mining jurisdictions in the world by the Fraser Institute. The Property hosts the historical Knife Lake Deposit, a near-surface, stratabound volcanogenic massive sulphide (“VMS”) style copper-zinc-silver-gold-cobalt deposit.

Our goal is to build shareholder value through mineral project acquisitions and advancement, as well as through new mineral discoveries.

To find out more about Apogee Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: APMI) visit the Company's website:

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

“Brady Rak”

Brady Rak

Chief Executive Officer and a Director

For further information, please contact:

Apogee Minerals Ltd.

Nicholas Coltura, Director

Email:...

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the effective date of the Name Change and the anticipated commencement of trading of the Company's common shares on the TSXV under the new name and new trading symbol. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“plans”,“expects”,“is expected”,“anticipates”,“believes”,“intends”,“targets”,“aims” or similar expressions, or by statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“should”,“might” or“will” be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions made by management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation: delays in, or the failure to obtain, final TSXV acceptance of the Name Change; delays in the implementation of the Name Change by the Company's transfer agent or CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.; changes in legislation or in TSXV policies; and general market, political and economic conditions.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements, which apply only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.